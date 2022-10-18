Century-Old Gem in Petaluma Listed for $924,000

A circa-1912 home near downtown Petaluma has hit the market. Listed for $924,000, the 1100-square-feet, three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling has plenty of century-old charm — how about a turreted sitting room, to start?

Outside the home, a stained wood fence — a modern update to the white picket fence — encloses a pretty front yard with dark bark, seating around a fire pit, and angular plants that pop green against the home’s iron ore-colored exterior.

A small front porch offers enough room for a bench from which the homeowner can do quaint things of the past, like waving to the neighbors. Design details, like a shiny brass mailbox and a teal-colored door, help complete the old-school look.

The interior of the home has been painted a bright white—Benjamin Moore’s White Dove — while closet doors, shelving and a bench are a contrasting deep gray. Staging, by Jennifer Pezzolo of Pezzolo Designs, has enhanced the color scheme with subtle choices that have a striking impact. Textiles are in black, white and neutral tones, allowing the original architectural elements to shine: ornamental window mullions, arched doorways, coffered ceilings, and original molding and wainscoting.

The kitchen has been outfitted with practical butcher block countertops. Modern light fixtures, like a Sputnik chandelier in gold and a wicker shade, provide pleasing warmth and contrast well with the overall design scheme.

In the backyard, outdoor furniture in wood and wicker give a clean and natural look. Mature redwoods create a sweet, nestled-in feeling. Click through the above gallery to view photos of the home.

For more information on this property, contact listing agent Jenny Watson with Vanguard Sonoma, at 707-789-0400, 415-497-7676, jenny.watson@vanguardsonoma.com, or Jennifer Aument, 707-548-2011, vanguardsonoma.com