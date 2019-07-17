Big Bottom Biscuit Bullet Opens at Bowman: It’s a mouthful, no matter how you say it, or eat it.

Oprah’s favorite biscuits are making regular weekend appearances in Graton wearing the runway-ready toppings like smoked salmon, berries and cream, pulled pork and coleslaw, and a daring bacon, lettuce and tomato. Who wore it best? That’s up to you to decide.

Served from a vintage airstream, the biscuit pop-up is a collaboration between hipster winery, Bowman Cellars and Guerneville’s Big Bottom Market.

Each biscuit has a suggested wine pairing, but really, you’re welcome to mix and match while lounging in the courtyard or on the patio with winery owners Alex and Katie Bowman.

Hit up the Biscuit Bullet Saturdays and Sundays from 11a.m. to 4p.m., 9010 Graton Road, Graton, bowmancellars.com.