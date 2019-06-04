Slide 1 of 47 Summer squash, green garlic, preserved lemon and fava from chef Matt Kammerer at the Harbor House in Elk along the Mendocino coast. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The remodeled dinning room at the Harbor House in Elk uses the warmth of redwood found in groves along the Mendocino coast. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

White chocolate infused with strawberry leaf, strawberry pickled in rhubarb skin vinegar and grilled honey from chef Matt Kammerer at the Harbor House in Elk along the Mendocino coast. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

House made sourdough bread and cultured butter, infused with sea lettuce from our cove from chef Matt Kammerer at the Harbor House in Elk along the Mendocino coast. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Grilled abalone, field mustard and seaweeds from our cove from chef Matt Kammerer at the Harbor House in Elk along the Mendocino coast. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Spot prawn with kelp vinegar, and horseradish from chef Chef Matt Kammerer at the Harbor House in Elk along the Mendocino coast. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The historic Harbor House Inn in Elk was built in 1916 and updated this year with a $10 million remodel. Guests can relax on the dinning room deck with stunning views of the sea stacks and their caves. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Meadowood in St. Helena wins three stars from the Michelin Guide in 2019

The Restaurant at Meadowood was a 2016 Wine Spectator Grand Award Winner for its extensive wine list.

Slide 14 of 47

The French Laundry has won 3 Michelin stars in the 2019 California Michelin Guide. Courtesy photo.

The Mid Winter in Sonoma County includes Kushi Oyster, Passmore Ranch Caviar and Alyssum Flower from Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Dessert tray at Single Thread restaurant. Heather Irwin/PD

Slide 22 of 47

Chef Kyle Connaughton uses a Japanese donabe from his collection, at back on the wall, to cook his Tilefish, Blue Foot, and Chantrelle "Fukkura-San" with Leeks, Brassicas From the Farm, Sansho, and Chamomile Dashi Broth at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The guest is greeted with an array of dishes presented on a bed of wood, moss and ferns at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Chef de cuisine Aaron Koseba harvests purple frill mustard greens form the rooftop garden at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Chef Kyle Connaughton. Photo: Eric Wolfinger

Katina Connaughton of Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. Photo: Sally Egan

Farmhouse Inn chef Steve Litke shows off a Dungeness crab at his Michelin star-ranked restaurant. Farmhouse is now ranked by Travel and Leisure Magazine as the fourth best inn in America, and is number 28 on its WorldÕs Best Hotels list. Shot on Friday, February 20, 2015 at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, Calif. (Photo by Charlie Gesell for the Sonoma magazine)

This Sonoma hills ranch goat prepared by Chef Steve Litke, includes roasted loin, mustard crusted braised shoulder sun choke carrot puree and salt cured olives. Farmhouse is now ranked by Travel and Leisure Magazine as the fourth best inn in America, and is number 28 on its WorldÕs Best Hotels list. Shot on Friday, February 20, 2015 at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, Calif. (Photo by Charlie Gesell for the Sonoma magazine)

Farmhouse Inn in Forestville wins a 13th consecutive one star review from the Michelin Guide in 2019

This Akaushi beef prepared by Chef Steve Litke, includes truffled potato, grilled New York sirloin, broccoli di ciccio and red wine sauce. Farmhouse is now ranked by Travel and Leisure Magazine as the fourth best inn in America, and is number 28 on its WorldÕs Best Hotels list. Shot on Friday, February 20, 2015 at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, Calif. (Photo by Charlie Gesell for the Sonoma magazine)

The Kitchen, in Sacramento, has won the city's first Michelin star and will appear in the debut California Michelin Guide. Courtesy photo.

An assortment of Andante Dairy cheeses that are served at Madrona Manor Wine Country Inn & Restaurant in Healdsburg, California. Saturday, March 6, 2010. (Photo: Erik Castro/for Savor Magazine)

Six pastry chefs and their signature dish Manny Fimbrez, Madrona Manor, Working with liquid nitrogen in the kitchen +ÒPeas and a PodÓ Ð a strawberry tart with a pulled-sugar pea pod filled with lemon ganache and rolled in pea powder.

Chef Jesse Mallgren prepares Japanese Waygu beef in the kitchen at Madrona Manor in Healdsburg. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

King Salmon with fava bean puree, spring garlic, estate Meyer lemon and society garlic flowers from Madrona Manor in Healdsburg. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Vanilla Passion Roulade with raspberry gel, almond streusel, calamansi sorbet and chocolate feather from Madrona Manor in Healdsburg. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)