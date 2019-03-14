Happy Pi Day. Or is it Happy Pie Day?
Either way, we think celebrating pi (3.14 etc.) on 3/14 is a good enough reason to grab a piece of pie and ponder the mathematical universe. But really, is there ever a reason not to celebrate pie? In honor of Pi and Pie, we offer up a dozen of our favorite Sonoma County pie shops, and a few of our favorite slices therein. Click through the gallery above for details. Maci Martell contributed to this article.
Have a favorite we missed? Add your must-have pies from Sonoma County in the comments.
