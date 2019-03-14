Slide 1 of 24 Whole Pie, Santa Rosa: Baker Trishia Davis might just make the most buttery, delicious pies on earth. Whole Pie features lunch or dinner in a crust, with sweet and savory slices and hand pies (along with whole pies, of course) including the “Sweet Tooth” made with butterscotch pudding and a dash of curry; “Holy Moly” with chicken mole in a cocoa crust; “Mister Crunchy” with prosciutto and Emmentaler cheese in a Dijon bechamel or “Beer Belly” with beer-braised short ribs, onions and aged English cheddar. Beer, cider and wine along with coffee and craft soda. Open from 11a.m. to 7p.m. Wednesday through Monday, closed Tuesday. 2792 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 843-4365, thewholepieshop.com.

Slide 2 of 24 The LoneWolf, a savory pie made with beer-braised beef ribs, onions, beef stock and rosemary from The Whole Pie in Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 3 of 24 Whole Pie owner Trishia Davis at her Santa Rosa shop. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 24 Criminal Baking, Santa Rosa: Truly decadent pies from one of our favorite bakeries. There’s a new flavor just about every day, but lemon meringue and apple are our favorites. Pies in a jar, pies on a plate, mini pies, tartlettes and straight up slices available. 808 Donahue St, 707-888-3546, criminalbaking.com. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 5 of 24 Betty's Fish & Chips, Santa Rosa: Insiders know that this chippery is another of Santa Rosa's best pie shops. The restaurant makes hundreds of pies each week in the restaurant's kitchen, most notably a rich, lush lemon chiffon cream pie -- though you may have to wrestle with your tablemates over whether the raspberry peach or apple is better. 4046 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa, (707) 539-0899, visit on Facebook. (Photo by Foodspotting)

Slide 7 of 24 Petaluma Pie Company, Petaluma: Sweet and savory pies include Jamaican beef, chicken empanada and pulled pork, but we’re especially fond of the sweet Elvis Pie (peanut butter cream, bananas, chocolate cream, chopped peanuts and whipped cream), Persian lime pie, and their classic Pennsylvania Dutch “Shoofly” Pie with sweet molasses, brown sugar and crumbles. This Pi Day, they are putting on a Piku Contest; submit your own haiku - in person or online - about the number, the food, or both. Submission deadline is March 14. Prizes range from gift cards to T-shirts to coffee cups. 125 Petaluma Blvd. N. Petaluma, 707-766-6743, petalumapiecompany.com. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 8 of 24 the girl & the fig, Sonoma: This Sonoma restaurant celebrates International Pi Day in style at its catering venue Suite D. For $38 (or $32.25 for wine club members), guests can enjoy a pie-centric meal featuring empanadas and a mini quiche or an entree of soul-warming chicken pot pie with a side salad. Dessert is a sweet and tart strawberry rhubarb pie. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. 21800 Schellville Road, Suite D, Sonoma, 707-938-3634. More information here.

Slide 9 of 24 Basque Boulangerie Cafe, Sonoma: Over the last 20 years, Basque Boulangerie has become the town of Sonoma’s gathering spot– where locals meet for coffee and fresh pastries or a sandwich. There’s usually a line of folks waiting to bring home a loaf of their Parisian style breads. And there's pie, too. Popular pie picks during the holidays include pumpkin, apricot, berry, cherry, pecan and mincemeat pies. 460 1st St E, Sonoma, 707-935-7687, basqueboulangerie.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 24 Noble Folk, Healdsburg: Farm to pie faves at this popular Healdsburg ice cream and pie shop include strawberry rhubarb, Lemon Brown Butter Custard, Aztec chocolate, walnut maple and apple caramel pies. Worth the trip. 116 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-529-2162, thenoblefolk.com. Open daily from 12 to 9pm. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 24 A slice of wild blueberry and blackberry pie at Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar, in Healdsburg. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 13 of 24 Hazel, Occidental: Every Friday is pie day at this Occidental restaurant. Co-owner Michele Wimborough's pies are legendary, ranging from peanut butter and blackberry to Dutch apple and lemon meringue. You never know what she’ll be making, which is half the fun of your pie adventure. 3782 Bohemian Hwy, Occidental, 707-874-6003, restauranthazel.com.

Slide 14 of 24 Lemon pie at Hazel restaurant in Occidental. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 15 of 24 Peanut butter pie at Hazel Restaurant in Occidental. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 16 of 24 Chile Pies, Guerneville: Chile Pies’ sweet apple and chile pie with a drizzle of chile-infused honey? Solid gold. But there are plenty of other flavors to pick from, depending on what’s in season, ranging from apple blueberry basil and apricot cherry to lemon buttermilk and banana cream. 16290 Main Street, Guerneville, 707-666-9411, chilepiesbakingco.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 17 of 24 Berry pie at Chile Pies' in Guerneville. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 19 of 24 A variety of pies at the Chile Pies Baking Company inside the Guerneville Bank Club in Guerneville. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 20 of 24 BurtoNZ, Windsor: This New Zealand bakery specializes in meat hand pies, a favorite of Brits. Grab a handful of napkins for these flakey pies-to-go. Just don’t eat one in the car. You’ll be vacuuming bits of golden crumbs for weeks. 9076 Brooks Road, South (near the Safeway), Windsor, 707-687-5455, burtonzbakery.com.

Slide 21 of 24 Mom's Apple Pies, Sebastopol: The scent of apples and cinnamon hangs heavy in the parking lot around this classic roadside bakeshop. Even in these early days of spring, long before the late summer bounty of berries and ripe apples, Mom's Apple Pies, does a brisk business in heaping apple, rhubarb, peach, cherry and blueberry pies. 4550 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sebastopol, 707-823-8330, momsapplepieusa.com.

Slide 22 of 24 Kozlowski Farms, Forestville: A vivid reminder of what West County used to be. Nestled among the apple trees is the homey gift shop filled with jams and jellies, along with the farm's pecan crumb-top and double-crust pies -- inspired by the recipes of Carmen Kozlowski's family recipes. Gravenstein pies are available year round, along with blackberry, latticed cherry pies, raspberry peach and blueberry apple pies. They're among locals' favorites. 5566 Gravenstein Hwy. 116, Forestville, kozlowskifarms.com. (Photo by Sofia Englund)

Slide 23 of 24 Celebrate Pi Day at Sebastopol Regional Library: Math- and pie-lovers can celebrate the homophone-holiday with math-related games, activities, crafts, and, of course, PIE! The event starts, suitably, at 3:14 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. 7140 Bodega Ave, Sebastopol. (Photo: Shutterstock)