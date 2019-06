Petaluma continues to blossom into a must try food destination. It seems like every other week there’s new news in the emerging culinary hot-spot . Click through the gallery for a few of the recently opened and soon to open eateries.

Wine or Lose Board Game Cafe - Opening in the former Topsy's location, Craig and Amanda Karas plan to open June 2019. The Cafe will feature wine, American comfort food, and a vast selection of board games. 131 Kentucky St, Petaluma 94952.

The Big Easy - The underground lounge recently reopened after addressing some minor permitting issues. Serving up live music and the full tapas menu from sister location, Speakeasy. Open 6 nights a week, starting at 6:30 PM. 128 American Alley, Petaluma, California 94952, bigeasypetaluma.com . (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Duke’s Spirited Cocktails - Word on the street is the team from Duke’s Spirited Cocktails is working on a concept for the former Chicken Pharm location. No official announcement yet but we are looking forward to learning more. 132 Keller St, Petaluma. (Photo Credit: Nat and Cody Gantz)

Johnny Doughnuts - The ever-popular Marin doughnut and coffee spot is coming to town! The exact location and opening date are still unknown but the goal is 2019. johnnydoughnuts.com . (Courtesy photo)

Amy’s Wicked Slush Petaluma – The beloved Boston-style slush and soft serve spot is making its way South. Hiring has begun and anticipated opening is May 16th. Hours of operation are still being finalized. 122 American Alley, Suite B, Petaluma 94952, wickedslushpetaluma.com . (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Whisper Sisters Cocktails & Provisions - A cocktail driven, farm to table restaurant that's not so much replaced as evolved from Drawing Board restaurant. At the helm: Danielle Peters, former Bar Manager of The Drawing Board, brother Wendall, and fiancé Erin. Open Tuesday - Saturday, 5 - 10 PM and Sunday, 4 - 9 PM. 190 Kentucky St, Petaluma 94952.

New and Soon-to-Open Petaluma Restaurants and Bars You Need to Check Out

