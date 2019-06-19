Healdsburg’s Single Thread Restaurant has been named the #71 best restaurant in the world, leapfrogging 20 spots since its #91 debut on The World’s 50 Best Restaurant list last year.

The award, which includes 120 restaurants in its annual guide, taps restaurants from Europe, India, Asia, South America, North America and Africa, providing a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences. It is also considered a barometer for global gastronomic trends and can make or break a chef.

“Being included on the list is such a huge accomplishment for our Team. We are humbled and energized by this wonderful news!” said Chef Kyle Connaughton, whose team operates both the luxury restaurant and inn off the Healdsburg Square as well as a 5-acre farm nearby.

Last year, Single Thread received the “One to Watch” award, which recognizes rising star restaurants internationally. That win catapulted the Connaughton’s to worldwide fame for their elaborate Japanese-inspired kaiseki tasting menu and gracious hospitality. The 52-seat dining room has an open kitchen that’s nearly silent during service, with at least 11 courses that are both culinary and artistic masterpieces.

Also on the list from the USA are Atomix (NYC, #119), Thomas Keller’s Per Se (NYC, #115), Estela (NYC, #80), Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare (NYC, #77), Momofuku Ko (NYC, #76), San Francisco’s Saison (#70). The remaining Top 50 restaurants will be announced on June 25.