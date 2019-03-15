Slide 1 of 24 The California Artisan Cheese Week and Festival is coming up. Click through the gallery to get to know some of our favorite local cheesemakers. And don't miss Madame Fromage's essential local cheeses!

Slide 2 of 24 Nicole Ryan digs into Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company's Bay Blue during the 11th annual California Artisan Cheese Festival, 2017. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 3 of 24 A cheese plate assembled by cheesemonger Omar Mueller of Freestone Artisan Cheese, featuring (clockwise from lower left) Marcona Almonds, Pennyroyal Farm Bollie's Mollies, Amexia D'Elvas Convento de Serra natural preserved plums, Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam triple-cream, Bleating Heart Cheese Fat Bottom Girl, Valley Ford Cheese Estero Gold Reserve, Point Reyes Cheese Company Gouda, aged two years, raw local walnuts, Rogue Creamery Rogue River blue cheese, and Regalis Tennessee black truffle honeycomb. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 4 of 24 An assortment of Andante Dairy cheeses served at Madrona Manor Wine Country Inn & Restaurant in Healdsburg. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 5 of 24 Wheels of goat cheese in the Achadinha Cheese Company aging room on the Pacheco Ranch, near Petaluma. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 7 of 24 Cheesemaker Donna Pacheco with a newborn Nubian goat at Achadinha Cheese Company in Petaluma. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 8 of 24 An assortment of sheep and cow cheeses, including award-winning ricotta, from Bellwether Farms in Petaluma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 24 Lambs at Bellwether Farms in Petaluma. (Photo by Jeremy Portje)

Slide 10 of 24 Lisa Gottreich, cheesemaker of Bohemian Creamery, makes creative cheeses from goat, sheep and cow's milk in a former milking barn in Sebastopol. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 11 of 24 Lisa Gottreich makes cheese at her Bohemian Creamery. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 13 of 24 Cheesemaker Seana Doughty of Bleating Heart Creamery outside Petaluma. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 14 of 24 After the whey has been drained from the curd, cheesemaker Luis Dias, left, and name here, fill forms for the wheels of St. George's cheese produced at the tiny Joe Matos Cheese Factory in southwest Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 15 of 24 Laura Chenel's signature cheese Taupiniere is made from pasteurized goat's milk in the Carneros region of Sonoma County. (Courtesty photo)

Slide 16 of 24 Sheep at Weirauch Farm & Creamery in Petaluma, which practices sustainable farming, including rotational pasture management, green building, water re-use from the creamery for irrigation, and solar power. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 17 of 24 Joe Moreda Jr., and his mother Karen Bianchi-Moreda separate the curds from the whey as they make Estero Gold, a Montasio cheese, at the Valley Ford Cheese Co. on the Mountain View Jerseys farm in Valley Ford. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 19 of 24 Gabriel Luddy coats a dry jack cheese wheel with cocoa in the aging room at Vella Cheese in Sonoma. Luddy's great-grandfather started the company 77 years ago and the family continues to make the cheese with the same methods. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 20 of 24 Jeff Catrambone check the lactic acid levels of whey at Vella Cheese in Sonoma. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 21 of 24 Wm. Cofield Cheesemakers co-founder Rob Hunter takes inventory of their Stilton, Cheddar and Willie's cheese curds in the factory/retail store in Sebastopol's The Barlow. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 22 of 24 From left, clockwise, Smoke Ring, Companion, Midnight Eclipse, Lunetta and Halo specialty cheeses from Moonside Creamery in Valley Ford. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 23 of 24 Jennifer Kirkham rotates mini-wheels of Halo, a lactic-style cow's milk cheese at Moonside Creamery in Valley Ford. (Photo by John Burgess)