Wine Country got three new nods as Michelin’s 2019 SF Bay Area Bib Gourmand winners were announced today, signaling the start of the awards season for restaurants.
Local newcomers this year are El Molino Central in Sonoma, along with Gran Electrica in Napa, and Ciccio in Yountville. In all, 68 restaurants were tapped by Michelin inspectors as high-quality food with good value. According to their rubric, the menu must allow for two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less. Excuse us while we snicker, because that’s a tall order pretty much anywhere the Bay Area, and I’d say a few spots on the list were a stretch.
The list encompasses the North, South and East Bay as well as the Peninsula with 68 total restaurants announced as SF Bay Area Bib Gourmands this year (up from 67).
Other Sonoma County restaurants on the list which all received Bib Gourmands last year are: Forestville’s Backyard Restaurant; Bravas Bar de Tapas, SHED Cafe and Chalkboard bistro in Healdsburg, Diavola in Geyserville, Glen Ellen Star in Glen Ellen, Ramen Gaijin in Sebastopol, and Risibisi in Petaluma. In Napa, Cook St. Helena, Grace’s Table, Farmstead, Oenotri, Redd Wood and Two Birds/One Stone once again noted.
All but two of the Wine Country restaurants had previously been awarded Bib Gourmand nods in 2018.
A longtime Bib Gourmand, Monti’s in Santa Rosa fell off this year’s list along with Aina, Brown Sugar Kitchen, Kappou Gomi, Michel Bistro, Sir & Star and Tacos Sinaloa.
Here is the full list of Bib Gourmand 2019 Bay Area winners:
A16
Anchor Oyster Bar
Backyard
Bistro Aix
Bravas
Bywater (The)
Chalkboard
Chapeau!
China Village
Ciccio
Comal
Cook St. Helena
Coqueta
Corso
Cotogna
Delfina
Del Popolo
Diavola
Dosa
Dyafa
El Molino Central
Farmhouse Kitchen Thai
Farmstead
Glen Ellen Star
Grace’s Table
Gran Electrica
Great China
Hong Kong Lounge II
Insalata’s
Ippuku
Izakaya Rintaro
Kokkari Estiatorio
Lai Hong Lounge
Luna Mexican Kitchen
Millennium
M.Y. China
Nopalito
Nyum Bai
Oenotri
Okane
Orchard City Kitchen
Pausa
Playa
Poggio
Ramen Gaijin
Redd Wood
Risibisi
Royal Feast
Shed Café
Sichuan Home
1601 Bar & Kitchen
Soba Ichi
Sociale
Starbelly
Sushi Ran
Teni East Kitchen
Thai House
Trestle
Tsubasa
Two Birds/One Stone
Vesta
Village Sake
Wonderful
Wood Tavern
Yank Sing
Yuzuki
Z & Y
Zero Zero
