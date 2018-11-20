Wine Country got three new nods as Michelin’s 2019 SF Bay Area Bib Gourmand winners were announced today, signaling the start of the awards season for restaurants.

Local newcomers this year are El Molino Central in Sonoma, along with Gran Electrica in Napa, and Ciccio in Yountville. In all, 68 restaurants were tapped by Michelin inspectors as high-quality food with good value. According to their rubric, the menu must allow for two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less. Excuse us while we snicker, because that’s a tall order pretty much anywhere the Bay Area, and I’d say a few spots on the list were a stretch.

The list encompasses the North, South and East Bay as well as the Peninsula with 68 total restaurants announced as SF Bay Area Bib Gourmands this year (up from 67).

Other Sonoma County restaurants on the list which all received Bib Gourmands last year are: Forestville’s Backyard Restaurant; Bravas Bar de Tapas, SHED Cafe and Chalkboard bistro in Healdsburg, Diavola in Geyserville, Glen Ellen Star in Glen Ellen, Ramen Gaijin in Sebastopol, and Risibisi in Petaluma. In Napa, Cook St. Helena, Grace’s Table, Farmstead, Oenotri, Redd Wood and Two Birds/One Stone once again noted.

All but two of the Wine Country restaurants had previously been awarded Bib Gourmand nods in 2018.

A longtime Bib Gourmand, Monti’s in Santa Rosa fell off this year’s list along with Aina, Brown Sugar Kitchen, Kappou Gomi, Michel Bistro, Sir & Star and Tacos Sinaloa.

Here is the full list of Bib Gourmand 2019 Bay Area winners:

A16

Anchor Oyster Bar

Backyard

Bistro Aix

Bravas

Bywater (The)

Chalkboard

Chapeau!

China Village

Ciccio

Comal

Cook St. Helena

Coqueta

Corso

Cotogna

Delfina

Del Popolo

Diavola

Dosa

Dyafa

El Molino Central

Farmhouse Kitchen Thai

Farmstead

Glen Ellen Star

Grace’s Table

Gran Electrica

Great China

Hong Kong Lounge II

Insalata’s

Ippuku

Izakaya Rintaro

Kokkari Estiatorio

Lai Hong Lounge

Luna Mexican Kitchen

Millennium

M.Y. China

Nopalito

Nyum Bai

Oenotri

Okane

Orchard City Kitchen

Pausa

Playa

Poggio

Ramen Gaijin

Redd Wood

Risibisi

Royal Feast

Shed Café

Sichuan Home

1601 Bar & Kitchen

Soba Ichi

Sociale

Starbelly

Sushi Ran

Teni East Kitchen

Thai House

Trestle

Tsubasa

Two Birds/One Stone

Vesta

Village Sake

Wonderful

Wood Tavern

Yank Sing

Yuzuki

Z & Y

Zero Zero