Slide 1 of 32 Wine Country chocolates create truffles and other chocolates made with local wines and fruit. Online at winecountrychocolates.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 2 of 32 Sjaaks Organic Chocolates in Petaluma creates award-winning vegan chocolates. Their "Cupid's Kisses" was recognized by PETA in their "Top 8 Vegan Chocolate Boxes."(Crissy Pascual/Argus-Courier)

Slide 3 of 32 Truffles from Fleur Sauvage, chef Robert Nieto's new chocolate company. Available online at fleursauvagechocolates.com or the Friday night Rohnert Park farmer's market. (Heather Irwin/PD)

Slide 4 of 32 The "Bee Bar" from Fleur Sauvage, chef Robert Nieto's new chocolate company. Available online at fleursauvagechocolates.com or the Friday night Rohnert Park farmer's market. (Heather Irwin/PD)

Slide 5 of 32 Truffles from Fleur Sauvage, chef Robert Nieto's new chocolate company. Available online at fleursauvagechocolates.com or the Friday night Rohnert Park farmer's market. (Heather Irwin/PD)

Slide 7 of 32 A selection of truffles, cognac fig, caramel and chocolate covered rose marshmallows from Farm chocolate, farmchocolate.com. (Heather Irwin/PD)

Slide 8 of 32 A selection of truffles, cognac fig and caramel from Farm chocolate, farmchocolate.com. (Heather Irwin/PD)

Slide 9 of 32 Eye Candy chocolates are made by a local Ophthalmologist and Master Chocolatier with a passion for truffles. Find her caramels and assorted truffles at eyecandychocolatier.com or her Sebastopol store at 6761 Sebastopol Ave. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 32 Lychee-Rose from Eye Candy Chocolatier. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 32 Jeff and Susan Mall's Volo chocolates, based in Windsor, use sustainable chocolate from farmers in Guatemala and Haiti. (volochocolate.com)

Slide 13 of 32 Chefs Jeff and Susan Mall make chocolate inspired by their time in Baja Mexico. Each bar of Volo Chocolate is made by hand. (Heather Irwin/PD)

Slide 14 of 32 Firefly Chocolate works with local farmers to celebrate the cacao bean. Based on ancient traditions, their ceremonial drinking chocolate can be mixed with nut milks and consumed as part of a ritualized community gathering. Find out more at ceremonial-cacao.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 32 More than just chocolate, Firefly Chocolate works with local farmers to celebrate the cacao bean. Find out more at ceremonial-cacao.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 32 More than just chocolate, Firefly Chocolate works with local farmers to celebrate the cacao bean. Find out more at ceremonial-cacao.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 17 of 32 Lavender caramels and peanut butter truffles from Sonoma Chocolatiers, sonomachocolatiers.com. (Heather Irwin/PD)

Slide 19 of 32 Small batch chocolates from a Good Food Award-winning chocolatier, Baci. NOMA dark chocolate cabernet truffles. Online at bacichocolatier.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 20 of 32 French silk cabernet-kissed chocolate sauce is a favorite from Baci Chocolatier. Online at bacichocolatier.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 21 of 32 Rainy Day Chocolate, made in Santa Rosa, is award-winning for its nib-to-bar chocolate. Online at rainydaychocolate.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 22 of 32 Rainy Day Chocolate, made in Santa Rosa, is award-winning for its nib-to-bar chocolate. Online at rainydaychocolate.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 23 of 32 Rainy Day Chocolate, made in Santa Rosa, is award-winning for its nib-to-bar chocolate. Online at rainydaychocolate.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 25 of 32 The Chocolate Cow in Sonoma has homemade truffles, fudge and other tasty treats. Mercado Shopping Plaza, 452 1st Street, East – Suite F. Online at thechocolatecowsonoma.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 26 of 32 Oliver's has its own brand of chocolates -- here strawberry champagne. (Heather Irwin/PD)

Slide 27 of 32 Amy's Creamy Candy Bar, from Amy's Kitchen, is an organic candy made with caramel, chocolate and vanilla. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 28 of 32 Amy's Crunchy Candy Bar made with organic dark chocolate and rice crisps. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 29 of 32 Amy's Chewy Candy Bar, an organic candy made with caramel, chocolate and pecans. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 31 of 32 See's Candies has been a Bay Area favorite for nearly 100 years. Stores at Montgomery Village, Coddingtown Mall and Washington Square Center in Petaluma. (Courtesy photo)