Sonoma County is home to an emerging group of local, artisan chocolatiers making small-batch chocolates with a Wine Country flair. Many of them are housed in an industrial area of Windsor with other small producers — which they call ‘The Windsor Chocolate Block’.
More than just candy bars, these are delicious works of art that are as lovely to look at as they are to eat.
Warning, this gallery will make you very, very hungry.
You’ll find most Sonoma County chocolates in specialty grocers like Oliver’s, Fircrest or Pacific Market unless otherwise noted.
Recent Comments