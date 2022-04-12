Slide 1 of 18 Your first stop of the day is located near the Sonoma and Napa county border. Set on the northern slope of Diamond Mountain, Theorem Vineyards pours wines by Thomas Rivers Brown, a Calistoga resident and former Food & Wine magazine “Winemaker of the Year.” An assortment of food and wine tastings are available, including an experience with custom engraved Baccarat stemware. Tastings are by reservation only. 255 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga, 707-942-4254, theoremvineyards.com (Courtesy of Briana Marie Photography)

Slide 2 of 18 Sip wine in a chateau. Built in the late 1800s, Chateau Montelena is one of the most beautiful wineries in Napa Valley. The winery helped put California wine on the map when it won top honors in the white wine section at the "Judgment of Paris" wine competition in 1976. Seated and stand-up tastings are available by appointment. Afterward, guests are encouraged to explore the estate grounds. 1429 Tubbs Lane, Calistoga, 707-942-5105, montelena.com (Courtesy of Chateau Montelena)

Slide 3 of 18 The Chinese gardens at Chateau Montelena in Calistoga. (Courtesy of Chateau Montelena)

Slide 4 of 18 Sip more wine at a castle. It took 15 years to build Castello di Amorosa, a 121,000-square-feet, medieval-style Tuscan castle in Calistoga. The castle has 107 rooms on eight levels, plus a drawbridge, secret passageways, a torture chamber — and tasting rooms. Reservations are required for tours and tastings. If guided tours are booked, don’t worry: Strategically posted QR codes make it easy to learn about the winery at your own pace. 4045 St Helena Highway, Calistoga, 707-967-6272, castellodiamorosa.com (Courtesy of Castello di Amorosa)

Slide 5 of 18 The great hall at Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga. (Courtesy of Castello di Amorosa)

Slide 6 of 18 Sip wine with a side of adventure. Jericho Canyon Vineyard in Calistoga likes to takes visitors on a tour of the property in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Reservations must be made in advance. Tastings include current release wines or reserve wines. 3322 Old Lawley Toll Road, Calistoga, 707-942-9665, jerichocanyonvineyard.com (Courtesy of Jericho Canyon Vineyard)

Slide 7 of 18 Or sip wine at a new luxury resort. Elusa Winery is located at the newly opened Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley but has a wine library that dates back a decade. The wines are available exclusively to members and as a part of tastings at the winery. (Like Theorem, Thomas Rivers Brown is the consulting winemaker here.) Tasting experiences are by reservation only and are paired with a selection of local cheeses. 400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, 707-403-6644, elusawinery.com (Courtesy of Kim Carroll)

Slide 8 of 18 Elusa Winery at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley. (Courtesy of Kim Carroll)

Slide 9 of 18 Get outside and take in the view. Oat Hill Mine Trail follows an old stagecoach route for more than eight miles. This view can be found about a half-mile from the trailhead just off the Silverado Trail. 1800 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, visitcalistoga.com (Courtesy of Dana Rebmann)

Slide 10 of 18 Get stuck in the mud. The newly-renovated spa at Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs features the same mineral-rich mud recipe Doc Wilkinson created in 1952. 1507 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, 707-942-4102, drwilkinson.com (Courtesy of Katie Newborn)

Slide 11 of 18 Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs in Calistoga. (Courtesy of Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs)

Slide 12 of 18 Take a dip. The Olympic-size thermal pool at Indian Springs Calistoga was built in 1913. Pool passes are $50 for spa day guests that book a 50-minute spa treatment. 1712 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, 707-709-8139, indianspringscalistoga.com (Courtesy of Indian Springs Calistoga)

Slide 13 of 18 Now it's time to get something to eat. Seemingly always buzzing, Café Sarafornia has been serving comfort food and breakfast all day for more than 40 years. 1413 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, 707-942-0555, cafesarafornia.com (Courtesy of Barb Gonzalez)

Slide 14 of 18 A relative newcomer to Calistoga, Sam’s General Store offers a variety of ways to get your caffeine fix, as well as homemade baked goods, sandwiches and salads. Custom picnic baskets can be reserved to enjoy at a local winery or other location. 109 Wappo Ave., Calistoga, 707-942-4200, brannancottageinn.com

Slide 15 of 18 TRUSS Living Room at the Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley offers a seasonally focused all-day dining menu along with bar bites, signature cocktails and wine. 400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, 707-709-2100, fourseasons.com (Courtesy of Bonjwing Lee)

Slide 16 of 18 The pairing of warm Mexican street corn and housemade tortilla chips with salt and lime at Solage’s poolside Picobar can be addictive. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, the churros topped with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican hot chocolate will hit the spot. 755 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, 707-266-7534, aubergeresorts.com (Auberge Resorts)

Slide 17 of 18 If you decide to spend the night: You might just spend all your free time at Solage Auberge Resorts Collection, soaking in the bathhouse’s relaxing mineral pools. The property’s 130-foot landmark pool isn’t too shabby either. 755 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, 707-266-7534, aubergeresorts.com (Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection)

Slide 18 of 18 Built in 1886 as a family home, The Francis House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It features just five rooms but boasts a variety of amenities, including a pool, infrared sauna and salt room, fire pit and tennis court. 1403 Myrtle St., Calistoga, 707-341-3536. thefrancishouse.com (Courtesy of The Francis House)