Petaluma Bungalow Listed for $1.398 Million

A tiny take on the covered porch common in vintage homes. (Jesse West)

Kitchen cabinets have been painted white for a clean, airy look. (Jesse West)

A brick patio offers a spot to sit among the yard's palm and fruit trees. (Jesse West)

The arched opening to this alcove is one of many classic design elements. (Jesse West)

White and black dotted mosaic tile fits right in with the 1940s charm. (Jesse West)

The bottom floor has a fireplace, built-in cabinets and French doors that lead out to the back patio. (Jesse West)

The kitchen, like the home's other spaces, has been painted all white, which adds to the sense of airiness. (Jesse West)

(Jesse West)

There’s lots of “they don’t build ’em the way they used to”-charm in a circa-1944 bungalow on Belle View Avenue in Petaluma. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,500-square-foot home is listed for $1.398 million.

Architectural details like a covered porch, double hung windows and an arched doorway provide the classic charm. Built-in cabinetry—typical of Craftsman homes built in the early 20th century—offers lots of storage and style. Plenty of windows—including an oversized living room window in the front, plus a whited-out interior—give the home a sense of airiness.

The home is decorated with modern furnishings, offering a clean look that contrasts with busier, classic architectural details. Elaborate window casings painted white, for example, help the details shine in a blended and subtle way. Kitchen cabinets have been painted white, too. Vibrantly colored, large-scaled artwork invigorates the otherwise tranquil vibe.

One bathroom has traditional, black and white dotted mosaic tiles that fit right in with the 1940s charm. Another bathroom has an updated modern look, with a wood-paneled, granite-topped double vanity sink.

The top story rooms have vaulted ceilings that add visual interest, and the area was expanded outward to create more living space.

The bottom story—accessible via a circular staircase—has many built-in cabinets and bookshelves, a fireplace and a tile floor. This area opens up to the backyard through elegant French doors.

The backyard is spacious with fruit trees, raised garden beds and a hot tub. A brick patio offers a spot to sit amid the lushness. An A-frame shed gives a place to park garden tools and other materials.

This home is listed with Suzanne Agasi of Alliance Bay Realty. For more information, call 415-990-3946 or visit belleviewbeauty.com.