10 Favorite Thai Restaurants in Sonoma County

Tiny Thai, Cotati: Nestled between a hair salon and Redwood Cafe, it's barely a blip between the bars, restaurants and…more bars on Cotati's main street. Fortunately, Tiny Thai is also a great spot to cure your hangover with some Drunken Noodles. Excellent Pad Thai (one of my very favorites) plus hard-to-find items like fish cakes and fried taro root rolls. Pumpkin curry with its creamy coconut milk sauce studded with bits of pumpkin won't disappoint. 8238 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, 707-794-9404. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Fresh Rolls with peanut dipping sauce at Tiny Thai restaurant in Cotati. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Spring Thai, Cotati and Petaluma: A straw wrapper twisted into a rosebud is the first hint that visuals are a priority here. Dishes are elaborately plated with flowers and edible greenery — something that's lost in translation with delivery. With entertaining menu items like batter-dipped spinach, a starter parade of appetizers worthy of tooting about, fried spinach salad — healthy! crispy! — is a revelation. Spring Thai's passion for the exotic cuisine of southeast Asia is clear. With a lattice of egg holding it together, their clever version of the Thai standby is a compact football of noodles with plenty of flavor. 538 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati, 707-665-5180, springthai.net. Also at 1410 S McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-774-6246. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Pad thai at Spring Thai restaurant in Cotati. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Red curry at Spring Thai restaurant in Cotati. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Fried spinach salad with cashews, avocado, red onion and creamy vinaigrette at Spring Thai in Cotati. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Lynn's Thai, Cotati: Fragrant and delicate dishes with balance rather than leaning too hard on fish sauce or lime juice to pump up flavors. We first fell in love with Lynn's cooking in 2008 and it's stood the test of time. A simple green papaya salad sings rather than clobbers you on the head with its sour crunch and Panang curry is heavenly. Don't miss the Tom Kha, a coconut milk soup with galangal, kaffir lime, lemongrass and mushrooms, and save room for black sticky rice with condensed milk and fresh mango. Though it may seem like a small detail, to-go orders are packaged with care so they stay tasty all the way home rather than spilling all over your seats. 8492 Gravenstein Hwy, Suite M, Cotati, 707-793-9300.

Pork Pad Thai from Lynn's Thai in Cotati. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Black sticky rice with mango from Lynn's Thai in Cotati. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Shrimp spring rolls from Lynn's Thai in Cotati. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Baan Thai, Santa Rosa: Hidden in Larkfield's Molsberry's shopping center, this pint-sized eatery gets high marks to their peanut sauce, which enhances the food rather than launching an all-out peanut assault. Solid pad thai as well, but peanut curry (Kang-Mus Mun) wins the day with combo of sweet and savory spices that has me craving gallons of the stuff. 424 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa, 707-576-8621.

Sea Thai Bistro, Santa Rosa: Refined, Thai-fusion dishes that marry Thai flavors with California influences. We're bonkers for dishes like King Crab fried rice with dried cherries, Street Fair Noodles — a sort of smokey, BBQ version of Pad Thai, and red pumpkin curry that's rich, delicious and fragrant. Don't miss the spicy green papaya salad and super noshy Little Basket with crispy egg noodles and veggies wrapped in lettuce. 2323 Sonoma Ave @ Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa, 707-528-8333. (Scott Manchester / The Press Democrat)

Jhanthong Banbua, Santa Rosa: The long-time Santa Rosa Thai fave you'll pick out by its bright purple color (and the seedy hotel behind it). A JC-neighborhood standby with a huge menu and lots of excellent curries, pad Thai, noodles, and rice plates. Can be a bit inconsistent, but overall a great pick. 2400 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-528-8048. (Yelp / Susan K.)

Khom Loi, Sebastopol: A spectacular spin on Thai cuisine from the owners of Ramen Gaijin. Rather than soupy, ketchup-y Americanized dishes, you'll get plenty of heat, fragrance and ka-pow flavor from every dish. Diners are encouraged to have fun and play a little — using your fingers is encouraged! Lemongrass fried chicken with fried lime leaves will leave you perfumed. Here, unripe papaya is a crunchy carrier for the tart-sweet lime fish sauce I could literally drink with a straw. You can't go wrong with anything. 7385 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol, 707-329-6917, khomloisonoma.com. (Dawn Heumann)

Het Paa Naam Tok from Khom Loi in Sebastopol. Charcoal-grilled mushroom salad with toasted rice powder, basil and mint. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Bpet Yang from Khom Loi in Sebastopol. Charcoal-grilled Liberty duck breast with lemongrass, palm sugar, fish sauce and pickles. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Tom Yum Goog Nam Khon from Khom Loi in Sebastopol. Spicy, creamy sour shrimp soup with gulf prawn, tomato, mushrooms, coconut milk, galangal and Thai herbs. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Jam's Joy Bungalow, Sebastopol: Not strictly Thai, but the ever-changing menu of this teensy walkup in Sebastopol has some of the best Southeast Asian street food (with some NorCal sass) ever. Ever! If Jok (Thai rice porridge) is on the menu you're in for a treat. Just throw the dice on whatever Chef Jamilah is cooking and you'll end up a winner. The bright pink and yellow food truck makes the rounds throughout the county, so be on the lookout. 150 Weeks Way, Sebastopol, 707-843-9001, jamsjoybungalow.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Black rice pudding with caramelized bananas and salted coconut milk, prepared by Jamilah Nixon, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow food truck, in Sebastopol on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Seafood salad prepared by Jamilah Nixon, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow food truck, in Sebastopol on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Tomi Thai, Windsor: Favorite of Windsor residents, this tiny Town Green spot has a menu packed with flavor. Mild yellow curry with potatoes and chicken and fresh rolls studded with mint both satisfy. Fusion dishes with a California spin, like the Crying Tiger — marinated rib eye with cilantro garlic sauce — are crowdpleasers. 26 Emily Rose Circle, Windsor, 707-836-1422, tomithai.com. (Yelp / Jose L)

Five spice roast pork with kimchi and chili fish sauce served over jasmine rice at Tomi Thai in Windsor. (Courtesy of Tomi Thai)

Thai Orchid, Healdsburg: Thai worthy of Healdsburg's picky gourmands. Start with fish cakes and Mieng Kuem, lettuce wraps with tamarind sauce, peanuts, dried shrimp and coconut, to get your tastebuds rolling. Kang Phed Ped, a spicy red curry with roast duck, pineapple, and vegetables, is noteworthy. 1005 Vine St., Healdsburg, 707-433-0515, thaiorchidhealdsburg.weebly.com. (Yelp)