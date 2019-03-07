Best Sonoma Wineries to Visit This Spring

March 2019

Vineyards are bursting with new growth, rain is mostly over for the season, and so it’s time to plan your tasting room adventures for spring. Annual events kick into gear in March and April, starting with the two-weekend, wine-intensive Wine Road Barrel Tasting (March 1-3 and 8-10). At least 40 wineries also participate in Passport to Dry Creek Valley (April 27-28), celebrated for its food-and-wine pairings and entertainment. Click through the gallery for Sonoma County wineries to visit this spring.

