Russian River Valley Rosé: 15 Sonoma County Wineries to Visit

Spring is here. For wine lovers, that can only mean one thing: rosé season is finally upon us. While there may still be rainy days ahead, weekends spent on patios and in backyards – pink wine in hand – are not far off.

In Sonoma County, rosé drinkers can choose from a wide variety of flavor profiles and it can be hard to pick a favorite. To highlight some outstanding rosé producers, we’re breaking it down by region.

First out, the Russian River Valley. This cool climate region is perfect for chardonnay and pinot noir grapes, so most of the rosés made here are pinot noir based. Wines from this part of Sonoma County, including sub-appellations Chalk Hill and Green Valley, are known for their ripe cherry, tangy cranberry, and earthy flavors. Click through the gallery for some of our favorites.

