Russian River Valley Rosé: 15 Sonoma County Wineries to Visit

Slide 1 of 22 MacRostie Winery, Healdsburg: This Westside Road winery is an elegant place to enjoy elegant wines, served daily on three patios. On April 7, they are hosting their annual "Pink Party," featuring plenty of 2018 rosé - with "fresh, youthful charm, and vivid wild strawberry and juicy peach aromatics" - as well as gourmet grilled cheese (a perfect pairing), and Sift bakery macarons ($65). Wear your prettiest pink and white outfit.

Slide 2 of 22 MacRostie's rosé is predominantly made from a select block of their Thale’s Estate Vineyard in Russian River Valley. Pair with artisan grilled cheese, fresh figs and rosemary ham.

Slide 3 of 22 Lynmar Estate, Sebastopol: One of the grandest producers of Russian River Valley pinot noir and chardonnay, Lynmar Estate also makes a Rosé of Pinot Noir from this cool climate region. Their gardens are seasonally inspired and perfect for sipping rosé wines. Reserve ahead for the Lynmar Lunch ($95) a three-course farm to table meal made from estate-grown and locally sourced ingredients, and Pinot & Pizza ($85). (Photo courtesy of Lynmar Estate)

Slide 4 of 22 The Lynmar Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir is a crystal-clear salmon color, with vibrant aromas of nectarine, pink grapefruit, white strawberry, watermelon rind, and orange blossom. Basically, it’s spring in a glass. (Photo courtesy of Lynmar Estate)

Slide 5 of 22 Martin Ray Winery, Santa Rosa: Lovely gardens and plenty of picnic spots await at this off-the-radar spot in the heart of Russian River Valley (daily tastings from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a new culinary program featuring Chef Thomas Benham). Their Rosé of Pinot Noir is a dry wine on the sweeter side with notes of fresh strawberries, bright bing cherry, and English Rosé. Enjoy with chocolate-covered strawberries or a plate with artisan Sonoma County cheeses. (Photo courtesy of Martin Ray Winery)

Slide 7 of 22 Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol: This West County winery has a back patio with bocce ball and picnic tables; this is a nice spot to sip away the afternoon with pink wine. The tasting room is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - the tasting fee is $10 only and is waived with purchase. The $10/person tasting fee is waived with purchase. Ask for a taste of Taft Street's award-winning 2017 rosé (the first rosé wine to become the top winner of the Press Democrat's North Coast Wine Challenge).

Slide 8 of 22 Taft Street’s Rosé of Pinot Noir is a light summer wine featuring strawberry and white peach flavors alongside raspberry notes. Pick blackberries on your next hiking excursion (or get a carton at your local farmers market) and create your own Blackberry Rose of Pinot Noir Sorbet from Taft Street's recipe. (Stock photo)

Slide 9 of 22 Pax Wines, Sebastopol: Pax Wines's tasting room and winemaking facility sustained significant damage from the February flooding of The Barlow. The tasting room reopened yesterday - another reason to celebrate with their Trousseau Gris rosé (also available at Crocodile French Cuisine in Petaluma and Miracle Plum in Santa Rosa). This funky wine pairs well with earthy spring vegetable dishes, like a spring pea, green garlic and ramp risotto. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 22 Iron Horse Vineyards, Sebastopol: The view overlooking the Green Valley AVA is just one of the attractions here. The outdoor tasting room is the place to savor Iron Horse’s sparkling rosés - like the Wedding Cuvée. Pick up a bottle of Spring Rosé, a limited-release wine made with pinot noir grapes. Serve it for brunch with an omelette made with spring vegetables, Black Pig Meat bacon (from the owners of Sebastopol restaurant Zazu Kitchen + Farm) and toasted brioche. (Photo courtesy of Iron Horse Vineyards)

Slide 11 of 22 Trione Vineyards and Winery, Geyserville: Want to pair your rosé with a little bocce? Trione offers this fun tasting ($60, reserved at least one week in advance) which includes use of the winery's bocce courts for two hours, a wine tasting of four wines, a glass of wine of guest's choosing from the tasting flight, and a cheese and charcuterie platter. Their Russian River Valley Rosé pairs well with bocce, as well as a watermelon salad with Cotija cheese and micro-greens (Photo courtesy of Trione Vineyards and Winery)

Slide 13 of 22 Balletto Vineyards, Santa Rosa: This family-owned winery off Occidental Road is known for its easy to drink rosé. Pick up a bottle of Balletto's Rosé of Pinot Noir, made exclusively from estate-grown pinot noir. "Lively," "strawberry" and "citrus" describes its flavor - pair it with pork tacos and a backyard party with friends. The winery is home to the Field of Dreams, a regulation-size baseball field enjoyed by employees and surrounded by vines.

Slide 14 of 22 Cartograph Wines, Healdsburg: Sample cool climate pinot noir and Alsace-style whites at this Healdsburg tasting room, by glass, by the bottle or on tap. Cartograph's Brut Rosé is predominantly made with chardonnay grapes from the Russian River Valley, with a small amount of pinot noir lending the drink just a touch of pink. This is a lovely sparkling wine for any spring or summer celebration, the kind you could drink on its own or paired with a wide range of food; the owners recommend truffle potato chips. (Photo courtesy of Cartopgraph Wines)

Slide 15 of 22 Later this spring, Cartograph Wines will be tapping the keg of their latest vintage of North Coast Rosé of Pinot Noir at their downtown Healdsburg tasting lounge. Pair it with a simple meal like roasted chicken, or Gazpacho Jars, made with Sonoma County tomatoes. (Photo courtesy of Cartograph Wines)

Slide 16 of 22 Acorn Winery, Healdsburg: Make an appointment at Acorn's Healdsburg tasting room to discover "the alegría" (happiness and joy) of the winery's field blended wines, made from grapes grown in the Russian River Valley. Acorn's Rosato is a blend of sangiovese, zinfandel, syrah, dolcetto, and cabernet franc and stands out with a darker color, along with juicy raspberry and cherry flavors. Drink this wine on a warm spring weekend, paired with big flavors like paella, spring lamb, and grilled chicken with saffron. (Photo courtesy of Acorn Winery)

Slide 17 of 22 MacLaren Wine, Sonoma: This winery, with a relaxed tasting lounge in Sonoma (open by appointment and walk-in Friday to Sunday, 12-6 p.m.), produces a Kenzie Rosé made from Russian River Valley syrah grapes. Winemaker Steve Law, a Scottish transplant via France, recommends letting this wine sit in the glass, allowing the layers of violet and licorice to reveal themselves. Pair it with tomato dishes like wood-fired Pizza Margherita or seasonal heirloom tomatoes with burrata. (Photo courtesy of MacLaren Wines)

Slide 19 of 22 Kobler Estate Winery, Healdsburg: This winery, with an appointment-only tasting room just off the Healdsburg Plaza, produces small-lot wines from Russian River Valley vineyards just north of Sebastopol. They make two different rosé wines – taste their Rosé of Grenache at the tasting room; the Rosé of Pinot Noir can be found year-round online and in local stores. (Photo courtesy of Kobler Estate Winery)

Slide 20 of 22 Crux Winery, Geyserville: Crux Winery’s GSM Rosé is a field blend that is dominated by grenache grapes from the winery's Russian River Valley vineyard, and includes syrah and mourvèdre (the name comes from the unique blend of these three varietals). With fresh strawberry aromas, cherries, watermelon rind, and a little black pepper, this wine is versatile when paired with food. The winery owners recommend trying a glass of this rosé with a sous vide salmon from chef Dustin Valette’s eponymous restaurant. (Photo courtesy of Heidi Adler)

Slide 21 of 22 Siderbar Cellars, Healdsburg: This "all-too-easy to drink" syrah rosé is a regular on Sonoma Magazine's Top 100 Wines list. A perfect lunchtime wine, it is made from Russian River Valley grapes and is loaded with fresh flavors. It pairs well with sunny weekends with friends. (Photo courtesy of Sidebar Cellars)