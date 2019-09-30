Best Sonoma Wineries to Visit Right Now, Harvest Season 2019

Slide 1 of 18 Featured Winery Sept-Oct 2019 - Robert Young Winery, Geyserville: Robert Young's grandfather, Peter, arrived in California's Alexander Valley in 1858, when he established a large and lucrative prune ranch. The ranch has remained in the family for six generations, and is now farmed and operated by the children and grandchildren of Robert Young, who inherited the ranch in 1935, when he was only 16. A visionary, he was the first to plant Cabernet Sauvignon grapes in the Alexander Valley, in 1963. Today this is one of the largest family-owned growers of premium grapes in the valley. (Photo: Wildly Simple)

Slide 2 of 18 Robert’s four children — Fred, JoAnn, Susan, and Jim — founded Robert Young Winery in 1997, and many of their own children are active in the day-to-day operations, having also grown up as farmers with a strong work ethic. In addition to bottling Cabernet, the Robert Young portfolio includes Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot, and a red blend called Scion. (Photo: Wildly Simple)

Slide 3 of 18 Tastings are conducted in the Scion House on the ranch property, taking advantage of a magnificent view of vineyards and hills. An estate flight of whites and reds ($25) is offered several times daily (reservations recommended). The “Scion Experience” ($50, by appointment only) is a more in-depth guided session and includes a flight of sin- gle-block reserve wines paired with small bites. The “Vineyard Experience” tour means just that — a walk through vineyards together with a barrel sample of small-lot Cabernet ($125 with lunch, reservations required). The two-hour tour concludes with more tasting of block-designated wines. 5102 Red Winery Road, Geyserville, 707-431-4811, ryew.com. (Photo: Wildly Simple)

Slide 4 of 18 Bartholomew Estate Winery, Sonoma: This historic site closed for several months to undergo a renovation and ownership change. It reopened in the spring with a new name and new art gallery next to the tasting room with rotating works by Sonoma-based plein air artists. Tastings take place indoors or outdoors, starting at $10 for three samples that might include Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, and a rosé of Zinfandel. Wines are also available by the glass, and picnics are welcome. A tour and tasting ($25) is offered once daily Friday through Sunday by appointment. 1000 Vineyard Lane, Sonoma, 707-509- 0540, bartholomewestate.com. (Robbi Pengelly)

Slide 5 of 18 Barber Cellars, Petaluma: Located on the first floor of down- town’s Petaluma Hotel, this tasting room is comfortable and welcoming. The Barbers produce several varietals from local fruit, including Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grown in the Petaluma Gap AVA, along with Sauvignon Blanc, Sangiovese, and a reserve Zinfandel. All the grapes are organically or sustainably farmed. The tasting fee is $15 for four samples, which can also be enjoyed with a selection of local artisan cheeses and even a grilled cheese sandwich. Street parking is available, and a parking garage is nearby. 112 Washington St., Petaluma, 707-971-7410, barbercellars.com. (Scott Manchester)

Slide 7 of 18 Baldassari Wines, Windsor: In downtown Windsor, Baldassari spotlights handcrafted Pinot Noir, Syrah, and Chardonnay. Winemaker Matt Michael and his father, Dom Michael, named the label for Matt’s grandfather, Vincenzo Baldassari, who made a barrel of wine every year in his basement. Inspired from an early age, the younger Michael now produces wine using Sonoma County grapes. Four tastes are available ($15), and numerous snacks are also offered, such as a charcuterie platter. Pizza and appetizers can also be ordered from a neighboring restaurant. 9058 Windsor Road, Windsor, 707-837-5327, bfwwine.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 18 Fathia Vineyards, Kenwood: Bottling under the Fathia name since 2014 (and “Fausta” for a few years prior to that), this is one of the newer labels in Sonoma Valley. Fausta Fran- co-Guerrero and her family planted their first estate vineyard in 2005, going on to win awards for their Cabernet Sauvignon and earning high marks for a reserve Cabernet. They also make Muscat, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Viognier, and a rosé. Tastings begin at $20 for current releases of reds and whites. A wine-and-chocolate truffles pairing is $35, featuring five truffles and four wine samples. 8910 Sonoma Highway, Suite 11-B, Kenwood, 707- 282-9419, fathiavineyards.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 18 Kamen Estate Wines, Sonoma: Fruit from the Moon Mountain AVA in the Sonoma Valley features prominently in Kamen wines, from a Sauvignon Blanc with flavors of nectarines and peaches to a jammy and plummy Cabernet Sauvignon. Winemakers Mark Herold and Neil Mason also bottle Grenache and Syrah. A rotating selection of current releases is offered for tasting ($20), or opt for the premier tasting of red library wines or limited-production vintages ($40). Set aside about two hours ($80, reservations required) for a vineyard tour and tasting — four wine samples paired with artisanal cheeses and expansive views. 111-B E. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-938-7292, kamenwines.com.

Slide 10 of 18 Nalle Winery, Healdsburg: Five generations of the Nalle family have farmed this land outside Healdsburg, where they make wine from small lots of old vine, dry-farmed Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Pinot Noir, along with Sauvignon Blanc and sparkling wine. A living roof of thriving rosemary tempers the unique above-ground cave, and all tastings are conducted in the cellar. A flight of four wines ($15) is offered on Saturdays; by-appointment tast- ings are available on other days ($30). There’s a picnic area and a horseshoe pit for those who wish to linger. 2383 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-1040, nallewinery.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 18 Papapietro Perry Winery, Healdsburg: Many years ago, Ben Papapietro and his wife, Yolanda, teamed with Bruce and Renae Perry to create this label, which makes premium wine with a robust sense of humor. The winery is known for its Pinot Noir, but also produces Chardonnay and Zinfandel. The“Great Tasting” option ($15) includes three samples of handcrafted wines; the “Really Spectacular” tasting ($25) highlights clone-specific and single vineyard-designate Pinots. Its wines won several gold medals in The Press Democrat 2019 North Coast Wine Challenge. “Sip & Eat” lunch events are scheduled for September 7 and October 5 ($45, reservations required). 4791 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433- 0422, papapietro-perry.com.

Slide 13 of 18 Reeve Wines, Healdsburg: Noah and Kelly Dorrance launched this label in 2015 with approximately 1,500 cases of wine. To- day they work with small-production grapegrowers to make single-vineyard bottlings of Pinot Noir, Syrah, Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, and dry Riesling, crafted in what they refer to as a “light-handed” method of wine- making. The Rieslings are made from Mendocino County grapes; ask to try the Vonarburg Riesling. Don’t miss the Libertine red blend if it’s available. The vibe at this tasting room is low-key, but appointments are required for tastings ($35 to $50). Snacks are also provided. 4551 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-235-6345, reevewines.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 18 Sbragia Family Vineyards, Sonoma: This is the Sonoma outpost of the Geyserville winery that’s been making wine in the Dry Creek Valley since the 1950s. The Sbragia family is now in its third generation of winemakers, sourcing grapes from Sonoma and Napa counties. Tastings offered include the “Heritage Flight” ($20), featuring an assortment of varietals from Sonoma County. For $30, try the “Cabernet Focused” tasting, with Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux varietals, or opt for a blind flight ($30). Focaccia can be added for munching, and lunches can be preordered. 520 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-343-1480, sbragia.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 18 Sojourn Cellars, Sonoma: In a cottage a few steps off the Plaza, Sojourn pours artisan Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Cabernet Sauvignon by appointment only in a daily seated tasting presented in a side-by-side format ($35). Craig Haserot and Erich Bradley founded the label in 2001 to produce small bottlings reserved for friends and family. It has since gained acclaim and awards, with 21 wines now produced. Most of the fruit is sourced from vineyards in both Sonoma and Napa counties. 141 E. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-938-7212, sojourncellars.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 18 Sophie’s Cellars, Duncans Mills: Want a well-rounded education in Pinot Noir and other small-production wines made in Sonoma County? Several labels are represented here, including Hart’s Desire, Gamba, Hawley, Joseph Jewell, Keller Estate, Carpenter, Rockfish, and more. Wines are available by the glass ($8 to $16) or bottle, or in a flight of three tastes for $10. You can also pair the wines with artisan cheeses, flatbreads, crackers, charcuterie, and locally produced chocolates. Every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. is happy hour, when tasting is discounted and generous plates of hors d’oeuvres are available for $7. 25179 Highway 116, Duncans Mills, 707-865-1122, sophiescellars.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 17 of 18 Viansa Sonoma Winery, Sonoma: The tasting experience at Viansa is uniquely situated high above 97 acres of wetlands and wildlife. A big portfolio of wines is produced, including Merlot, Zinfandel, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir. The “Social & Summit Reserve” tasting is $15 to $20; a seated summit tasting with a flight of four wines is $30 (with lunch optional). Private tastings at the summit overlook ($75, reservations required) include a flight of wines paired with local cheeses. Viansa won a gold medal for its Sonoma Signature Series Zinfandel in The Press Democrat 2019 North Coast Wine Challenge. 25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 800-995-4740, viansa.com. (Courtesy photo)