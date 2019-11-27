Best Sonoma County Restaurants for Pizza and Wine

Slide 1 of 12 Glen Ellen Star, Glen Ellen: Chef Ari Weiswasser and Erinn Benziger-Weiswasser’s menu at Glen Ellen Star puts wood-fired cooking in the spotlight. This means a lot more than pizza, but it’s nonetheless one of the best spots in east Sonoma County to get a pie. Much of the produce used in the restaurant is grown just across the street, in the gardens at Benziger Family Winery. The wine list is extensive and focuses on California wines that emphasize balance and terroir. 13648 Arnold Dr, Glen Ellen, 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com. (Photo courtesy of Glen Ellen Star)

Slide 2 of 12 Red Rooster Pizza at VJB Vineyards & Cellars, Kenwood: Pizza has been an integral part of the experience at VJB Vineyards & Cellars since the Belmonte family opened it in 2012. The winery specializes in small-production wines made from Italian grape varieties, while the wood-fired oven cooks some of the best pizza you’ll find in the county. Chef Maria Belmonte grew up in Italy, learning to cook from her mother and grandmother. You can taste generations of culinary wisdom in the housemade sauces and mozzarella. 60 Shaw Ave, Kenwood, 707-833-2300, vjbcellars.com/red-rooster-pizza. (John Burgess)

Slide 3 of 12 Wild Goat Bistro, Petaluma: Neapolitan pizza is the specialty at Wild Goat Bistro, and they’re always made with seasonal, local ingredients. We’re delighted that the restaurant is also committed to offering gluten free and vegan adjustments to just about everything. You can get any pizza with gluten free crust and you can substitute dairy cheese for a fantastic vegan cheese. The wine list, curated by owners Nancy DeLorenzo and Sharon Mcauley, emphasizes wines from California. 6 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-658-1156, wildgoatbistro.com (Christopher Chung)

Slide 4 of 12 Rosso Pizzeria, Santa Rosa: Rosso Pizzeria serves crisp Neapolitan-style pizzas and more than 100 different wines. Their menu features four pizzas with a red base of housemade tomato sauce and shaved garlic, and four pizzas with a white sauceless base. Ingredients are fresh, local and organic. This pizza-lover appreciates almost nothing more than a well-crafted Margherita pizza, but when I’m feeling adventurous, the Moto Guzzi is also fantastic. It has house-smoked mozzarella, Caggiano spicy Italian sausage, slow-roasted sweet onions, smoked olive oil, and swiss chard. Guests will find dozens of wines available in flights, by the glass or in a shareable carafe. 53 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-544-3221, rossopizzeria.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 5 of 12 Franchetti’s, Santa Rosa: John and Gesine Franchetti marry Italian, German and French flavors at this casual eatery that is serious about its food. Pizza is only one facet of the menu at this wood-fired restaurant, but there are a lot of options, from a very traditional Margherita to the German Flammkuchen, with very thin crust, crème fraîche, housemade burrata, white onions and bacon lardons. The small but eclectic wine list matches the cuisine, with exciting offerings from Germany, Austria and Italy. 1229 N Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-587-2108, franchettis.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 6 of 12 Cibo Rustico, Santa Rosa: Cibo Rustico specializes in thin-crust wood-fired pizza and fresh pasta. Pesto-lovers can choose from pesto sausage or pesto prosciutto, and there are lots of meatless pizza choices, from the classic Margherita pizza to truffle veggie. The wine list favors local producers who grow Italian grape varieties, including Imagery Estate, D’Argenzio and Zichichi Estate. 1305 Cleveland Ave Ste C, Santa Rosa, 707-623-9906. ciborustico.com. (Photo credit: Zio and Sons)

Slide 7 of 12 Huria’s Woodfired Pizza, Pop-Up and Bodega Bay: This delightful and mobile, woodfired caterer serves up fine pizza Napoletana throughout the North Bay. Husband and wife duo, Chef Mohaimen and Adriana Huria moved to Sonoma County from Brooklyn in 2017, so you can bet they know their pizza! Recently, they’ve catered for MacRostie Vineyards' summer club party and popped-up with Sonoma Coast Vineyards. Huria's just opened a brick and mortar Mediterranean and pizza Napoletana restaurant in Bodega Bay. 1400 N. Highway 1, Bodega Bay, hurias.com. (Photo credit: Adriana Huria)

Slide 8 of 12 Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, Geyserville: Another incredible spot for Neapolitan pizza, Diavola also makes their own cured meats. Chef-owner Dino Buciga honed his craft while living in Italy for more than a decade. At Diavola, you’ll find traditional toppings like Salsiccia and Prosciutto and some inspired fusions. Don’t miss the incredible Dictator, which is topped with marinated short rib, garlic, mozzarella, scallions, Serrano chiles, kimchi, Kewpie mayo and shichimi. The excellent wine list includes lots of fine Italian options and a few local favorites. It’s one of the only spots in the county where you’re likely to find a dry Lambrusco, which is a perfect complement to salumi. 21021 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 9 of 12 House cured salumi and cheese at Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria in Geyserville, including a portion of pork and bitingly hot peppers pounded into a spreadable paste. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 10 of 12 Rustic: Francis’ Favorites, Geyserville: Francis Ford Coppola Winery aims to keep visitors entertained all day — beyond wine tastings, there’s endless movie memorabilia to check out, an enormous swimming pool, and a tasty restaurant. Rustic serves Coppola’s favorite dishes from around the world, with an emphasis on Italian cuisine. There’s a wood-fired oven cooking up Neapolitan pizzas with ingredients sourced from the property’s herb and produce garden. The range of Coppola wines are available by the glass or bottle at the restaurant. During swim season, you can also order pizza and wine to enjoy poolside. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 707-857-1485, francisfordcoppolawinery.com (Conner Jay)

Slide 11 of 12 Campo Fina, Healdsburg: Campo Fina’s wood-fired pizza and other Italian delights are best enjoyed on their relaxing, spacious patio. The menu doesn’t shy away from bold flavors like anchovy and aromatic herbs. Campo Fina’s wine list is excellent, with a nearly equal selection of local choices and Italian gems. Wine lovers will be pleased to see less-represented regions of Italy on the list, including wines from Marche, Liguria and Campania. 330 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-395-4640; campofina.com (Heather Irwin)

Slide 12 of 12 PizZando, Healdsburg: PizZando is Spoonbar’s casual sister restaurant, and both menus are created by Executive Chef Matt D’Ambrosi. There are about eight choices for pizza baked in the restaurant’s wood-fired oven, with a changing special Pizza of the Day always on offer. PizZando’s drink menu includes 17 options for red, white and sparkling wines, with an emphasis on great local bottles. Italian-inspired cocktails, beer, and cocktails served over ice are also available for diners. 301 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-922-5233, pizzandohealdsburg.com. (Photo credit: Tara Joyner)