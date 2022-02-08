Best Sonoma County Sports Bars to Watch Super Bowl LVI

Slide 1 of 15
Epicenter, Santa Rosa: If you're worried that one TV screen may not be enough for your viewing experience, Epicenter's Victory House has covered two 40-foot walls with "massive true HD laser and HD LED TV screens," with multi-zone surround sound to satisfy your senses. Entry requires a seated reservation. Make reservations here. 3215 Coffey Lane Santa Rosa, 707-708-3742, visitepicenter.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Third Street Aleworks, Santa Rosa: This large indoor-outdoor, two-level brewpub has plenty of seating, seven TVs, a large viewing area for sports fans, a full dining menu and a variety of house-brewed beers on tap. 10 3rd St., Santa Rosa, 707-523-3060, thirdstreetaleworks.com.
Beyond the Glory, Petaluma: For the ultimate viewing experience, head to Beyond the Glory in Petaluma to catch the game on 19 TVs and two 100-inch projection screens. This place tends to get packed, so call ahead to make reservations: 707-971-8366. 1371 N. McDowell Blvd. #130, Petaluma, 707-971-8366, btgpetaluma.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Taps, Petaluma: Taps, Petaluma's oldest craft beer bar, serves up a 40-beer draft list and games on big screen TVs. Other perks include the river-facing patio, perfectly-seasoned burgers and additive fried Brussels sprouts. 54 E. Washington St., 707-763-6700, facebook.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
McNear's Saloon & Dining House, Petaluma: This lively pub, located next to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre, invites you to pair the game with beer, wine, cocktails and pub grub; food favorites include Short Rib Tostadas, Local Rock Cod Tacos, Famous Fish ‘n’ Chips and McNear’s Chili. 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-765-2121, mcnears.com. (Scott Manchester/The Press Democrat)
Buffalo Wild Wings, Petaluma: National sports bar chain specializing in chicken wings serves up, you guessed it, chicken wings in bundles and sports on several flat screen TVs. There's burgers, sandwiches, wraps and beer, too. 401 Kenilworth Dr. Suite 810, Petaluma, 707-765-9464, buffalowildwings.com. (Courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings)
Flagship Taproom, Santa Rosa and Cotati: Head to this friendly taproom for craft beer on rotating taps, sandos, tacos and late-night snacks — and the game on flatscreen TV. In Santa Rosa, Sunday is Waffle Brunch + Bottomless from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 446 B St., Santa Rosa; 8099 La Plaza Suite B, Cotati, flagshiptaproom.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Seismic Brewing Taproom, Sebastopol: With several TVs and bar games throughout – and a dog-friendly policy – Seismic offers a fun social environment for you and your best friend. The taproom will project the game on a big screen. 6700 Sebastopol Ave, Sebastopol, 707-544-5996, seismicbrewingco.com. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
Crooked Goat Brewing, Sebastopol: With over a dozen seasonal brews on constantly-rotating taps, the Crooked Goat has become a West County staple for beer-lovers. A food menu featuring catered foods from restaurants all over The Barlow ensures that your game time meal will be as satisfying as the beers. 120 Morris St. #120, Sebastopol, 707-827-3893, crookedgoatbrewing.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Murphy's Irish Pub, Sonoma: Longtime favorite Sonoma watering hole, Murphy’s Irish Pub is now owned by the ever-so-Irish Coll brothers. Gleaming high-def TVs show sports all day and well into the evening. There is a boisterous crowd at the ready for every major game, plus live music on Sundays. Drown your sorrows over your favorite team’s loss with a pint of Guinness or celebrate with a juicy leg of lamb. On the Plaza at 464 First St. East, Sonoma, 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com.
Steiner’s Tavern, Sonoma: This Sonoma institution has several TVs, a full bar, beer, wine and pub grub dishes like tater tots, sandwiches, and hot links. Open 6 a.m. - 2 a.m. 465 1st St. W. #100, Sonoma, 707-996-3812, steinerstavern.com
Olde Sonoma Public House, Sonoma: This Sonoma pub has 32 beers on tap, 4 big TV screens and pinball machines. Happy hour is 4-6 p.m. daily ($2 off all draft beers, $1 off 10.5 oz. glass). 18615 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-938-7587, Facebook.
Hopmonk, Sebastopol and Sonoma: Bar bites, local beer, and a fire-pit patio make this tavern a popular hangout for locals and visitors alike. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol; 691 Broadway Sonoma, hopmonk.com.
Bear Republic Brewpub, Rohnert Park: Unwind at the outdoor bar by Roberts Lake and indulge in your favorite comfort food while watching the game. 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park; bearrepublic.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
