15 Sonoma County Sports Bars to Watch the NBA Finals

Slide 1 of 18 Victory House, Santa Rosa: If you're worried that one TV screen may not be enough for your viewing experience, Epicenter's Victory House has covered two 40-foot walls with "massive true HD laser and HD LED TV screens," with multi-zone surround sound to satisfy your senses. 3215 Coffey Lane Santa Rosa, 707-708-3742, visitepicenter.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 2 of 18 Ausiello’s Bar and Grill, Santa Rosa: 24 TV screens, cold beer, burgers and one of the best Bloody Marys in Sonoma County, Ausiello's knows how to feed sports fanatics. 609 5th St., Santa Rosa, 707-579-9408, ausiellos5thstreetgrill.com

Slide 3 of 18 West Side Taphouse and Grill, Santa Rosa: A popular spot for families, West Side Grill in Santa Rosa has plenty of TVs spread out around the pub, over 20 beers on draft and an extensive food menu. 3082 Marlow Rd., Santa Rosa, 707-573-9453, shannonswestsidegrill.com (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 4 of 18 Local Barrel Taproom, Santa Rosa: Grab a seat by the bar, select from 21 rotating taps, eat some pizza and watch the Warriors and Raptors duke it out over a few pints. Happy hour is between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. 490 Mendocino Ave #104, Santa Rosa, localbarrelsr.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 5 of 18 Third Street Aleworks, Santa Rosa: This large indoor-outdoor, two-level brewpub has plenty of seating, seven TVs, a large viewing area for sports fans, a full dining menu and a variety of house-brewed beers on tap. On Thursdays, they serve up sake bombs. 10 3rd St, Santa Rosa, 707-523-3060, thirdstreetaleworks.com

Slide 6 of 18 Advertisement

Slide 7 of 18 Stout Brothers Irish Pub & Restaurant, Santa Rosa: This recently remodeled Irish pub in Santa Rosa serves up a new food menu and new signature cocktails (including the cucumber mule, pictured) in downtown Santa Rosa. Traditional Irish fare and an extensive beer list pair well with sports on TV. 527 4th Street, Santa Rosa, 707-636-0240, stoutbrospub.com.

Slide 8 of 18 Beyond the Glory, Petaluma: For the ultimate viewing experience, head to Beyond the Glory in Petaluma to catch the game on 19 TVs and two 100-inch projection screens. This place tends to get packed, so call ahead to make reservations: 707-971-8366. 1371 N McDowell Blvd #130, Petaluma, 707-971-8366, btgpetaluma.com. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 9 of 18 McNear's Saloon & Dining House, Petaluma: This lively pub, located next to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre, invites you to watch the game at 6 p.m. paired with a special Warriors menu that includes Thompson's Tostadas ($7), Kerr's Korean Tot-Cho's ($8), Steph's Curry Wings ($9) and Bogut's Burger Melt ($10). 23 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-765-2121, mcnears.com. (Photo by Scott Manchester)

Slide 10 of 18 Pub Republic, Petaluma: Although not normally known as a sports bar, during games, Pub Republic will turn up the volume on their three TV screens. Arrive early for a seat at the bar, where you'll have the best TV views. 3120 A Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, 707-PUB-9090, pubrepublicusa.com

Slide 11 of 18 Friar Tucks Pub, Cotati: This popular SSU student hangout, the birthplace of the “Cotati crawl,” boasts 14 HDTVs and calls itself family friendly. Full service restaurant 11am-9pm; happy days 11am-7pm Monday to Friday. 8201 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, 707-792-9847, facebook. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 12 of 18 Advertisement

Slide 13 of 18 Flagship Taproom, Cotati: Head to this friendly taproom in Cotati for 20 rotating taps, sandos, tacos and late-night snacks - and the game, of course. There are four flatscreen TVs. 8099 La Plaza Suite B, Cotati, 707-664-5904, flagshiptaproom.com (Photo by Jess Vallery)

Slide 14 of 18 Steiner’s Tavern, Sonoma: This Sonoma institution has several TVs, a full bar, beer, wine and pub grub dishes like tater tots, sandwiches, and hot links. Open 6 am - 2 am. 465 1st St W #100, Sonoma, 707-996-3812, steinerstavern.com

Slide 15 of 18 Olde Sonoma Public House, Sonoma: This Sonoma pub has 32 beers on tap, 4 big TV screens and pinball machines. Tonight, Taqueria Sonoma will be serving the bar and there's post-game karaoke. Happy hour is 4-6pm daily ($2 off all draft beers, $1 off 10.5 oz. glass). 18615 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-938-7587, oldesonomapub.com

Slide 16 of 18 Hopmonk, Sebastopol and Sonoma: Bar bites, local beer, and a fire-pit patio make this tavern a popular hangout for locals and visitors alike. 691 Broadway Sonoma, 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com.

Slide 17 of 18 Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defends against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)