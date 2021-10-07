Best Sonoma County Restaurants Under $40, According to Michelin

Slide 1 of 24 New addition — Valley Bar + Bottle: This downtown Sonoma restaurant and bottle shop soft-opened last July with fanfare about the young owners’ cool vibe, carefully crafted food and thoughtful wine selections, but gained traction when it was named one of the best bars in America by Esquire Magazine in June. The understated menu gives little insight into the lovely dishes made by Chef Emma Lipp. 487 1st St W, Sonoma, 707-934-8403, valleybarandbottle.com. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 2 of 24 Fried chicken with cucumber and coconut peanut curry from Valley Bar + Bottle on the Sonoma square. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 24 Tortilla Espanola with anchovies from Valley Bar + Bottle on the Sonoma square. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 24 Valley Bar + Bottle on the Sonoma square. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 24 New addition —Folktable, Sonoma: Top Chef finalist and restaurateur Casey Thompson opened Folktable at Cornerstone Sonoma in early 2021 with a limited takeout menu that only hinted what the restaurant would later become. A sprawling indoor cafe and an expansive patio amid the magnificent gardens of the Sonoma marketplace came to life in late spring with the arrival of chef de cuisine Melanie Wilkerson, who delivered a signature menu that ranges from nibbly starters like tomato and peach salad to Japanese-inspired tater tots, Sonoma hot fried chicken and spicy poke. 23584 Arnold Dr, Sonoma, 707-356-3567, folktable.com. (Courtesy of Folktable)

Slide 6 of 24 Gingerbread pancakes with poached apples and maple syrup from Folktable in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Folktable)

Slide 7 of 24 New addition — Khom Loi: This passion project from chefs Matthew Williams and Moishe Hahn-Schuman is an homage to Thai cuisine. The duo spent years traveling and studying Southeast Asian ingredients and cookery, and then melded it with their obsession for hyperlocal sourcing for an unparalleled fusion of flavors in the North Bay. 7385 Healdsburg Ave #101, Sebastopol, 707-329-6917, khomloisonoma.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 24 Pad Thai at Khom Loi in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 24 Tom Yum Goog Nam Khon: Spicy, creamy sour shrimp soup with gulf prawn, tomato, mushrooms, coconut milk, galangal and Thai herbs at Khom Loi in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 24 Ramen Gaijin, Sebastopol: This casual izakaya, also from chefs Matthew Williams and Moishe Hahn-Schuman, grew from a tiny pop-up restaurant to one of the most celebrated ramen shops in Sonoma County. Handmade noodles are top notch. 6948 Sebastopol Ave, Sebastopol, 707-827-3609, ramengaijin.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 24 (l to r) The Pickle Plate, Yakitori (from top; Chicken Tsukune, Hokkaido Scallop, Broccoli, and Wagyu Short Rib) and Maguro Poke from Ramen Gaijin in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 24 Spicy Tan Tan Ramen with Sapporo noodles, sesame, scallion, pork belly chashu, spicy ground pork, charred cabbage, woodier and a 6 minute egg from Ramen Gaijin in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 24 El Molino Central, Sonoma: Homemade tortillas — not just from prepared masa, but from their own soaked and milled corn — showcase the passion for authenticity at this Sonoma-adjacent taqueria. Best bets include beer-battered fish tacos and take-home salsas. 11 Central Ave, Sonoma, 707-939-1010, elmolinocentral.com. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 24 Glen Ellen Star, Glen Ellen: A wood-fired oven is the beating heart of this Sonoma Valley restaurant that's a favorite of locals and savvy visitors, who make their way to the tiny hamlet. Whole roasted fish, wood roasted seasonal vegetables, pizzas and brick chicken are classics. 13648 Arnold Dr, Glen Ellen, 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 24 Margherita Pizza served at Glen Ellen Star in Glen Ellen. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 24 Chanterelle mushroom bow-tie pasta with pumpkin butter at the Glen Ellen Star Restaurant. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 17 of 24 Stockhome, Petaluma: This couple-owned cafe focuses on Swedish comfort foods like pickled herring and meatballs with gravy an lingonberry jam, along with kebab plates, a popular late night snack in Sweden, and small meze plates (fried Halloumi cheese is amazing). 220 Western Ave, Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomepetaluma.com. (Courtesy of New Rev Media)

Slide 18 of 24 Gravlax at Stockhome restaurant in Petaluma. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 19 of 24 Kebab plate with garlic yogurt at Stockhome Restaurant in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 24 Lördagsgodis or Saturday candy at Stockhome restaurant. (Elise Aileen Photography)

Slide 21 of 24 Chalkboard, Healdsburg: This hotel restaurant (inside Les Mars in Healdsburg) has always been a solid choice, especially for upscale diners who want recognizable, hearty dishes without the fussiness. The crudo of the day is a must-try, along with fun twists like fried Brussels sprouts with mulled wine cranberries, bacon and cayenne aioli or pork belly biscuits (pictured). 29 North St, Healdsburg, 707-473-8030, chalkboardhealdsburg.com. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 24 The "Candy Bar" with brownie, caramel, roasted milk chocolate cremeaux and nougat ice cream is served at the Chalkboard Restaurant in Healdsburg. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 24 Tony's Seafood, Marshall: New ownership by Hog Island Oyster Co. has leveled up this bayside roadhouse with million-dollar views. Local oysters are required, along with the fish and chips, clam chowder and rock crab. 18863 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, 415-663-1107, tonysseafoodrestaurant.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 24 of 24 Clam chowder at Tony’s Seafood in Marshall. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)