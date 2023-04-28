Best Sonoma Brunch Spots for Mother’s Day 2023

Sonoma County is bustling with a renewed, sunny spring energy just in time for Mother’s Day. This year, treat mom to a delicious brunch, lunch or high tea at one of these restaurants and wineries. Click through the above gallery to see some of the brunch venues and dishes.

All events are on Sunday, May 14, unless noted otherwise. Reservations are required at most events, and tickets sell out fast.

Santa Rosa

Bennett Valley Golf Course

A Mother’s Day golfing session and brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the golf course’s Iron & Vine restaurant. The brunch menu includes danishes, yogurt parfait, eggs benedict, harvest salad, grilled asparagus, a fresh fruit platter, potatoes with peppers and onions, rosemary and pepper-crusted beef, strip loin with Moroccan chimichurri, shortcake and double chocolate brownies. Brunch is $58 per adult, $20 per child ages 4-11 and complimentary for children 3 and under. Moms golf for free with another paying golfer. Reserve a spot online.

3330 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-852-1162, bennettvalleygolf.com

D’Argenzio Winery

A Mother’s Day celebration with wine, live music and a three-course lunch by Cibo Rustico from 2-4:30 p.m. at D’Argenzio Winery. Guests can enjoy the song stylings of Sonoma County-based Showcase Band while tasting a selection of award-winning wines and a menu that includes grilled salmon, short ribs or roasted portabella mushrooms with pasta and salad. Tickets are $36 for general admission and $28 for wine club members. Reserve a spot on Yelp.

1301 Cleveland Ave. Suite A, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2466, dargenziowine.com

Flamingo Resort

The resort’s annual Mother’s Day brunch buffet will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hotel ballroom. The buffet will include brunch classics such as bagels, pastries, pancakes, frittatas, yogurt parfait, spring salad, pesto pasta, prime rib, curry tofu, salmon and lemon dill chicken. Tickets are $65 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under. Reserve on Tock.

2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545 8530, flamingoresort.com

John Ash & Co.

Vintners Resort’s John Ash & Co. will provide an a la carte brunch for Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The seasonal spring dishes include Hog Island oysters, asparagus soup, Dungeness crab cake, eggs benedict, huevos rancheros, chicken and waffles, strawberry challah french toast and country fried angus steak. Reserve a spot on OpenTable.

4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584, vintnersresort.com/dining/john-ash-co

Matanzas Creek Winery

A Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the winery’s pristine lavender fields. Brunch will include frittatas, pastries and savory bites paired with single vineyard wines. General admission is $90 per person and $65 for wine club members. Reserve on Tock. Note: Mother’s Day brunch tickets are currently sold out, but people can join a waitlist if a reservation becomes available.

6097 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, 707-528-6464, matanzascreek.com

Shady Oak Barrel House

Santa Rosa-based Smackin’ Soul Food will provide a special Mother’s Day brunch starting at noon at Shady Oak Barrel House. The brunch will include build-your-own waffle and omelet bars as well as beer cocktails like micheladas and “beermosas.” Brunch is $20 per person; reserve a spot on Eventbrite.

420 First St., Santa Rosa, 707-575-7687, shadyoakbarrelhouse.com

Kenwood

Landmark Vineyards

A Mother’s Day paint and sip event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Landmark Vineyards’ Kenwood estate. Guests will receive step-by-step instructions on how to paint a masterpiece while tasting select Landmark pinot noir and chardonnay. Tickets are $85 per person and include a tasting of three wines, all art supplies, and a cheese and charcuterie cup. Brunch boxes ($30 each) will also be available for pre-purchase. Reserve on Tock.

101 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, 707-833-0053, landmarkwine.com

Salt & Stone

An a la carte Mother’s Day brunch menu served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The menu includes croque madame, brioche french toast, steak and eggs, duck leg confit Cobb salad, sumac crusted snapper, Dungeness crab melt, lamb burger, cauliflower gnocchi and more, plus fresh fruit and a cinnamon buttermilk coffee cake for the table.

9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com

TIPS Roadside

A bottomless Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., served party-style, includes cornbread with honey butter, vegetable scramble, fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and various sides. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys will be available along with a full bar. Brunch is $55 for adults, $20 for children under 12, and free for children under 5. Reserve a table on Tock.

8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com

VJB Cellars

A Mother’s Day brunch and wine tasting from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at VJB Cellars. Tickets for wine club members are $65 per person and $25 per child, and tickets for non-members are $85 per person and $35 per child. The winery will also have Mother’s Day gift boxes available for sale, complete with rosé, cabernet sauvignon and chewy caramels. To reserve a spot call 707-833-2300 or email info@vjbcellars.com.

60 Shaw Ave., Kenwood, 707-833-2300, vjbcellars.com

Healdsburg

Bacchus Landing

A Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a four-course food and wine pairing on the piazza. The winery has partnered with local chef Tomas Guzman for the brunch, which will include fruit salad with strawberry-basil syrup, cucumber gazpacho, chicken and waffles with brown honey butter, and bread pudding with a raspberry crémeux and brown butter sauce. Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased on Tock.

14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg, 707-395-0697, bacchuslanding.com

Breathless Wines

A Mother’s Day brunch with live music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a garden patio. Breathless will team up with Criminal Baking Company to create a sparkling brunch, accompanied by music from guitarist Nate Lopez. Children are welcome and tickets are $35 per person. Purchase tickets on Tock.

499 Moore Lane, Healdsburg, 707-395-7300, breathlesswines.com

Comstock Wines

A 21+ Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including elevated brunch favorites served with local wines. The menu will feature eclectic fare such as gratinée scallops in black truffle custard and housemade Thai sausage with scrambled egg bao, as well as more traditional brunch items like smoked striploin carpaccio and old fashioned chicken and waffles. Tickets are $125 per person ($110 for club members), plus a $75 deposit. Reserve tickets on Tock.

1290 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-723-3011, comstockwines.com

Dry Creek Kitchen

A three-course prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch from chef Wyatt Keith will include house favorites such as breakfast pastries with Palmer Estate blood orange marmalade for the table, spring fresh salads, hamachi crudo, vegetable minestrone, eggs benedict, asparagus rigatoni, petite filet and seared salmon, plus a selection of house desserts. Brunch is $95 per person and $45 for children 6 and under.

317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-0330, drycreekkitchen.com

Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg

A Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dishes crafted by executive chef Jason Pringle and his culinary team. The buffet will include housemade pastries, traditional breakfast fare, a raw seafood bar, a carving station with leg of lamb and prime rib, plus a selection of desserts. Guests will also be treated to libations and a celebratory gift to take home. Tickets are $125 per person. For reservations, call 707-354-6900 or book on OpenTable.

100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg/dining/hazel-hill

Roof 106

A special six-course tasting menu for Mother’s Day at the Matheson’s rooftop eatery Roof 106 will be available all day. The menu — designed to be shared among two people — includes citrus cured salmon, signature house pizza, burrata and spring peas, buttermilk panna cotta and more. $50 per person. Reserve online.

106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-723-1106, thematheson.com/roof-106

Sonoma

Cornerstone Sonoma

The Cornerstone Sonoma marketplace will host a weekend of Mother’s Day events. The weekend will include a pottery and flower arranging class ($55 per person) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a special pop-up shopping showcase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13; plus a Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Folktable and a “Music & Moms” outdoor concert from noon to 3 p.m. on May 14. Purchase tickets for the “Pottery and Flowers” class on Eventbrite. Reserve a spot at Folktable for Mother’s Day brunch here.

23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-933-3010, ​​cornerstonesonoma.com

Honrama Cellars

A traditional Hidalgo-style barbacoa (barbecue) and mini charreada (rodeo) for mom from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Honrama Cellars’ ranch. Brunch will include slow-cooked meats and other barbecue fare. Tickets are $175 per person on Tock.

22985A Burndale Road, Sonoma, 707-628-2743, honramacellars.com

Larson Family Winery

An annual Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring catered boxed brunches prepared by Petaluma-based Out to Lunch Fine Catering. Each mom will be treated to a complimentary glass of sparkling rosé. General admission is $55 per person and $25 for kids, while admission for wine club members is $45 per person and $15 for members’ kids. Reserve a table on Tock or by calling 707-938-3031 ext. 20 or emailing reservations@larsonfamilywinery.com.

23355 Millerick Road, Sonoma, 707-938-3031, larsonfamilywinery.com

Layla at MacArthur Place

MacArthur Place Hotel’s Layla restaurant will host a three-course Mother’s Day brunch from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes trout tartine, brioche french toast, lobster benedict, huevos rancheros, bibb salad, sauteed mushroom sandwich, roasted turkey club and prime rib. Plus, a trio of mini desserts — carrot cake, a chocolate mint ice cream sandwich and lemon almond tart with strawberries – and creative spring cocktails. Brunch is $65 for adults and $35 for kids.

29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com/food-drink/layla-restaurant

Roche Winery & Vineyards

A Mother’s Day brunch in the vineyard from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. includes a breakfast tower of bagels and breads, a parfait station, fresh fruit, morning pastries and a choice of spinach frittata, flat iron steak and fried egg, or sweet potato hash and fried egg. General admission is $85 per person, $70 for wine club members and $15 for children (free for children 3 and under). Price of brunch includes one glass of mimosa or dry brut rosé. Seating is limited and the last day to purchase tickets is May 3.

22097A Bonness Road, Sonoma, 707-935-7115, rochewinery.com

Santé at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

A Mother’s Day brunch at Fairmont’s Santé restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a lavish ​​pre-fixe menu and fresh flowers. The menu includes seasonal delicacies such as seared scallops, truffled omelet, butter poached lobster benedict, grilled lamb rack, a shareable seafood platter, crepe station and dessert buffet featuring Watmaugh strawberry cheesecake, dark chocolate panna cotta, blackberry chamomile tart and Earl Grey crème brûlée. The brunch is $125 per person, $39 for kids ages 5-12, and complimentary for children 4 and under. Fairmont will also have a flower cart in the lobby to create unique spring bouquets.

100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont-sonoma.com

Viansa Winery

Live music by Lara Louise will accompany this Mother’s Day brunch, catered by Italian chef Elena Fabbri, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The brunch will include a waffle bar, pancake station, assorted croissants, french toast, variety of quiches, sausages, avocado toast, open-faced crostini, pasta salad with roasted eggplant, spinach and goat cheese salad with strawberries, and a fresh seasonal fruit platter. Brunch is $85 per person and $25 for children 10 and under. Ticket includes a welcome mimosa, plus wine and a variety of gelato will be available for purchase. Reserve on Tock.

25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 800-995-4740, viansa.com

Wit & Wisdom

A three-course prix-fixe brunch menu for Mother’s Day from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. that includes fun cocktails and shareable add-ons for the table, such as a cold shellfish tower and cheese and charcuterie. The menu features spring delights including pea soup, lobster risotto, eggs benedict, king salmon, crème brûlée french toast, basque-style cheesecake and warm citrus poppyseed bundt cake. The brunch is $89 per guest and reservations are recommended.

1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405, witandwisdomsonoma.com

Petaluma

Cafe Bellini

A large a la carte Mother’s Day brunch menu includes pancakes, omelets, french toast, breakfast hash, eggs benedict, sandwiches, salads and signature cocktails.

100 S. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-774-6160, thecafebellini.com

Garden Valley Ranch

A Mother’s Day high tea, in partnership with Preferred Sonoma Caterers and Frances Lane Rentals, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Garden Valley Ranch’s rose gardens. The high tea will include a welcome bar with refreshments, chicken salad, egg salad, asparagus tips, deviled eggs, pastries, cookies, lemon tarts, chocolate bouchons and fresh baked scones. A fresh-cut flower bouquet bar will also be available. Tickets are $145 per person and ticket sales end May 7. Reserve a spot online.

498 Pepper Road, Petaluma, 707-795-0919, gardenvalley.com

Grand Central Petaluma

A Mother’s Day high tea with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Grand Central Petaluma. The high tea menu includes a variety of finger sandwiches, with vegetarian options available, as well as chocolates, dipped ice cream bars, scones with clotted cream and jam, and other small bites. The regular tea service is $55 per ticket and the vegan/gluten-free service is $65 per ticket. To-go options are available. Purchase a ticket here.

Grand Central Petaluma will also be partnering with Art Play Petaluma for a Mother’s Day celebration from 10 a.m. to noon on May 14 by the river. Art Play will provide painting and sensory play activities for children, Petaluma Mothers’ Club will provide cut flowers for mom, Cassie Green Photography will provide “mom and me” portrait sessions (advanced scheduling required; $30 per sitting) and Grand Central will provide coffee and treats. Tickets are $13 each and can be purchased here.

226 Weller St., Petaluma, 707-774-6131, grandcentralpetaluma.com

Rohnert Park

Sally Tomatoes

A Mother’s Day champagne brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes. The event will include a grand buffet selection, an ice cream bar and $15 endless sparkling mimosas. Brunch is $27.95 for adults and $15.95 for kids. Call 707-665-9472 to reserve a spot.

1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com

West County

DRNK Winery

DRNK Winery will host two Mother’s Day themed events in May: a wine tasting and bouquet building workshop from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, and a wine tasting and clay pottery making workshop from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Each event will include gourmet chocolates and a flight of five wines. The May 7 bouquet workshop, led by Alé Rodriguez of Pollen Floral, is $80 per ticket. The May 13 pottery workshop, led by ceramicist Gina Kuta, is $90 per ticket. Reserve a space in either workshop on Tock.

3637 Frei Road, Sebastopol, 707-823-3637, drnkwines.com

Emeritus Vineyards

Emeritus Winery will host a Mother’s Day weekend celebration from 3-5 p.m. on May 13, coinciding with the launch of its Hallberg Brut. The event will include a special food pairing with the new sparkling wine. Tickets are $50 per person. Reserve on Tock.

2500 Gravenstein Highway North, Sebastopol, 707-823-9463, emeritusvineyards.com

Russian River Vineyards

A Mother’s Day wine and food pairing from noon to 4 p.m. Reservations are $85 per person and a discount is available for wine club members. Reserve on Tock.

5700 Highway 116 North, Forestville, 707-887-3344, russianrivervineyards.com

Ryme Cellars

A Mother’s Day brunch picnic, catered by Pascaline Patisserie, with seatings starting at 10 a.m. Brunch options are quiche Lorraine with ham and gruyere or a veggie frittata, both served with spring salad, a selection of cheeses and a chocolate croissant. The brunch will also be served with a flight of five house wines along with bouquets for mom. Tickets are $70 per person on Tock.

6450 First St., Forestville, 707-820-8121, rymecellars.com

The Coast

Dinucci’s Restaurant

A five-course Mother’s Day brunch starting at noon, with live piano music accompaniment by Nick Foxer at 1 p.m. The brunch menu includes minestrone soup, garden salad, beef and spinach ravioli, Sonoma Mountain filet mignon and fresh local halibut. Mother’s Day cocktails and limited Criminal Bakery desserts will be available. Brunch is $64 per person.

14485 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-3260, dinuccisrestaurant.com

Rocker Oysterfeller’s

A festive two-course meal for the roadhouse’s 17th annual Mother’s Day brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a children’s menu for those 10 and under. The brunch menu includes beignets, deviled farm eggs, chilled spring asparagus, buttermilk fried chicken, smoked wild salmon benedict, Gulf shrimp and grits, chile verde chilaquiles and ricotta-stuffed french toast. Vegetarian alternatives as well as house bloody marys and mimosas will be available. Brunch is $42 per person. Reserve online.

14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com

Mother’s Day Treats

Nom Nom Cakes

Nom Nom Cakes is offering spring-themed Mother’s Day specials such as floral cakes, cupcakes and fruit tarts. Prices range from $24-$85. Order online for pickup or delivery.

390 Calle Del Sol, Bodega Bay, 805-350-0680, nomnombaking.com