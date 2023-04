Slide 1 of 10 Live tunes in the garden: Geyserville Inn is hosting a series of live concerts this summer in its Doyle Clifton Gardens, next to onsite restaurant Paul's Kitchen. The series kicks off May 28 and concerts will be held the fourth Sunday of every month through August. North Bay band Eddie and the Fog will play the first three shows. Concerts will be free and open to the public. 21714 Geyserville Avenue, Geyserville, 877-857-4343, geyservilleinn.com

Slide 2 of 10 Wildflower walks: Abundant winter rains set the stage for a spectacular wildflower show in Sonoma County. To celebrate, Hotel Healdsburg is organizing wildflower walks for interested guests. The walks typically last 90 minutes to two hours and are customized to guests' fitness levels and interests. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com (Shutterstock)

Slide 3 of 10 Hotel Healdsburg's wildflower walks include a gourmet picnic lunch from Dry Creek Kitchen and are available to book through May 31. The experience must be reserved 72 hours in advance; cost is $220 for two, but more people may be added for an additional $50 fee per person. (Shutterstock)

Slide 4 of 10 More space for pizza: Pizzando, the rustic Italian trattoria and pizzeria located at Hotel Healdsburg, has reopened following a major expansion. It now features a larger dining room and kitchen, a new bar and expanded food and beverage offerings from chefs Thomas Mulligan and Francisco Alvarez. The chef duo also heads the culinary teams at The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House and Spoonbar at h2hotel. 301 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-922-5233, pizzandohealdsburg.com

Slide 5 of 10 Pizzando at Hotel Healdsburg has reopened following a major expansion. (Pizzando)

Slide 6 of 10 Tuna Tartare Caponata with soft boiled egg, saffron aioli, potatoes, green beans and sunchoke chips at Pizzando in Healdsburg. (Pizzando)

Slide 7 of 10 Craft cocktails at the newly reopened Pizzando at Hotel Healdsburg. (Pizzando)

Slide 8 of 10 A revamped cocktail bar: The Scout Field Bar at Montage Healdsburg has been redesigned and expanded, providing more seating from which to take in the property's vineyard and mountain views. Along with the new look, guests will also find new additions to the food and cocktail menus at the bar. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg (Rachel Weill)

Slide 9 of 10 Vineyard views at Montage Healdsburg. (Montage Healdsburg)