Traditional Farmhouse in Sonoma with Stunning Vineyard Views Listed for $8.5 Million

A sprawling traditional-style farmhouse on one acre in east Sonoma is on the market. Built in 2002, this predecessor to the modern farmhouse features classic design details and has a pool, a pool house, a tennis court and a detached office. The three-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 1385 Castle Road is listed for $8,500,000.

The 5,496-square-foot home has cathedral and coffered ceilings, wainscoting, multi-paned windows and interior decorative transoms. True to farmhouse style, it has an open layout, and while white walls make the home feel more modern, the traditional lines enrich the look.

There’s a viewing porch from the second story and a screened-in porch on the bottom floor. The grounds are manicured with rounded shrubs and hedges framing large swaths of grass, paved seating areas and walking paths. A detached office has a sweetly nostalgic red-barn look.

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside this property.

For more information on this home at 1385 Castle Road, please contact listing agent Gina Clyde Gina Clyde, Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage, 793 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-529-8504, 707-935-2289, 1385castleroad.com