At Santa Rosa’s Sushirosa, a Robot Serves the Food

Robot replaces Guy Fieri. OK, sort of. But hey, robot!

At the former Tex Wasabi’s in downtown Santa Rosa, Flavortown’s Mayor Guy Fieri has left the building and he’s been replaced by a sushibot.

That’s the extra set of hands, er, chargable wait-tron, helping out at the new Sushi Rosa restaurant on Fourth Street. Excuse us for the childish glee in getting a plate of nigiri deftly rolled to us from the sushi bar by a friendly roving robot that guides itself right to our table. Plus, in a time of staffing difficulties, a robot isn’t a bad way for an extra hand, er, chargeable wait-tron, to help out.

The sushi is solid, if not Hana-Japanese level. What we love is the menu with page after page of rolls and nigiri, including a vegetarian “nigiri” plate as well as more traditional dishes like dried squid with vegetables (ika sansai), Japanese pickles (tsukemono), a whole mackerel with fried bone and pickled vegetable maki. Entrees like chicken teriyaki, pork with katsu sauce and udon are also available, as well as a small sake menu.

Plus, there’s the robot. Cute! (Kawaii!) Sushi Rosa is open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 515 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, sushirosa.com