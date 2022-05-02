9 of World’s Best Restaurants Are in the North Bay

Slide 1 of 19 Farmhouse Inn, Recommended: “Long before 25 luxurious rooms and suites blanketed its six Sonoma County acres, Farmhouse Inn and Restaurant was primarily the latter. Originally situated within the inn’s restored 1873 weatherboard farmhouse for which it is named, the restaurant was the property’s marquee destination," said Forbes. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com/restaurant. (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 2 of 19 The restaurant at Farmhouse Inn recently reopened after the retirement of Chef Steve Litke. The new menu reflects the ideals of Chefs Jackson Clark and Trevor Anderson with nods to Litke's Michelin-starred menu. Farmhouse Inn was recently named one of the hottest celebrity spots in Wine Country by The Hollywood Reporter. The hotel is frequently named among the best in the world. (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 3 of 19 An artistically presented dish from Farmhouse Inn restaurant in Forestville. (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 4 of 19 Chefs Jackson Clark and Trevor Anderson of Farmhouse Inn. (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 5 of 19 Layla at MacArthur Place, Recommended: The menu has been in flux after several chef changes, but remains solid. Says Forbes, “Don’t discount the simplest-sounding dishes. Case in point: the housemade Parker House rolls, served warm from the oven and glistening with a dusting of coarse salt.” 29 East MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-933-3191, macarthurplace.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 19 Sonoma Magazine named Layla one of the best restaurants for outdoor dining in 2022. (Courtesy of MacArthur Place and Spa)

Slide 7 of 19 Burrata and grilled asparagus with crispy prosciutto, peas and black truffle vinaigrette at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 19 Basque cheesecake with vanilla macerated berries and served with an Irish coffee at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 19 Single Thread Restaurant and Farm, 5-star: Says Forbes, “To call Single Thread Farms a restaurant is akin to calling Buckingham Palace simply a house. This temple of haute cuisine in Sonoma County’s quaint town of Healdsburg delivers on the oft overused promise of “farm to table.” 131 North St., Healdsburg, 707-326-5443, singlethreadfarms.com. (Courtesy of Single Thread Restaurant and Farm)

Slide 10 of 19 The owners of Single Thread restaurant recently opened the highly-anticipated plant-based restaurant, bar and cafe Little Saint in Healdsburg. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 19 Chef Kyle Connaughton uses a Japanese donabe from his collection, at back on the wall, to cook his Tilefish, Blue Foot, and Chantrelle “Fukkura-San” with Leeks, Brassicas From the Farm, Sansho, and Chamomile Dashi Broth at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 19 FARM at Carneros Inn, Napa, 4-stars: Says Forbes, “Unlike some Napa restaurants, it’s not difficult to score a reservation at FARM. It’s still somewhat of a hidden gem with delicious food, impeccable service and an unparalleled setting.” 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, 707-299-4880, farmatcarneros.com. (Courtesy of Carneros Inn)

Slide 13 of 19 The French Laundry, 5-stars: Says Forbes, “Most of the vegetables, herbs and edible flowers used at the restaurant are sourced from a nearby garden. During our visit, an English cucumber salad with heirloom tomatoes was so fresh it made us question if we had ever really experienced vegetables the way they were meant to taste.” 6640 Washington St., Yountville, 707-944-2380, thomaskeller.com. (Courtesy of The French Laundry)

Slide 14 of 19 Scoring a reservation at the three-Michelin-starred The French Laundry requires planning: Reservations for the entire month open at 10 a.m. Pacific on the first day of the previous month. Reservations are only available on Tock and tables sell out fast. The price tag is $350 per person (excluding wine). (Courtesy of The French Laundry)

Slide 15 of 19 Lucy Restaurant & Bar at Bardessono Hotel and Spa Recommended: Says Forbes, “The restaurant uses an on-site garden for many of its ingredients and also has partnerships with many top local farms. You can ask for a tour of its gardens and even arrange for a private dinner there.” 6526 Yount St., Yountville, 707-204-6000, bardessono.com. (Courtesy of Lucy Restaurant)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 19 Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil, 5-star: Says Forbes, “French-born San Francisco restaurateur Claude Rouas set out to create a Provence-like destination restaurant in Northern California with his 1981 fine dining room, Auberge du Soleil. Diners liked it so much they demanded overnight accommodations — and received them four years later.” 180 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford, 800-348-5406, aubergeresorts.com. (Courtesy of Auberge du Soleil)

Slide 17 of 19 Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, Napa Valley. (Courtesy of Auberge du Soleil)

Slide 18 of 19 Temporarily Closed: Restaurant at Meadowood, 5-star: The 2020 Glass Fire destroyed the restaurant complex at Meadowood and it remains shuttered during the rebuild, though several pop-up dinners have taken place at other locations. Executive Chef Chris Kostow recently opened Loveski, a Jewish-style deli at the Oxbow Market in Napa. 900 Meadowood Lane, St. Helena, therestaurantatmeadowood.com. (Courtesy of Restaurant at Meadowood)

Slide 19 of 19 Solbar, 4-star: Says Forbes, “Be sure to dine al fresco when you visit. Solbar’s spacious tree-shaded terrace overlooks the resort’s Instagram-worthy Olympic-sized pool, the largest in the Napa Valley.” 755 Silverado Trail N., Calistoga, 707-226-0860, aubergeresorts.com. (Courtesy of Solbar)