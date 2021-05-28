5 Things to Do in Sonoma County This Memorial Day Weekend

Slide 2 of 7 Pair your picnic with wine: You could pack a basket and spread out a blanket in a local park, but how about taking things up a notch and do picnic Wine Country style? Several local wineries welcome picnickers — you can bring your own basket or buy picnic provisions at the winery. Truett Hurst Winery in Healdsburg, pictured, is a picnicker’s dream with three areas devoted to those who like to bring their own eats (and with cheeses and charcuterie available to buy by the basket-less hungry). (Photo by Kim Carroll)

Slide 3 of 7 Feast on great barbecue: Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, which means it's time to soak up some sun and fire up the barbie (keeping in mind fire safety, of course). You could do it yourself, or let the pros feed you. We like to be lazy on our days off and recommend checking out some of our favorite BBQ spots (or devour one, or two, of the best burgers in Sonoma County). At Kinsmoke in Healdsburg (pictured), grilling and smoking tender meats is elevated to an art form. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 7 Float down the Russian River: If your idea of a river experience is strenuous rafting, you’ve come to the wrong place. The Russian River is best enjoyed by lying lazily back in a canoe, kayak or float tube. For ideas on how to spend a day on the river, in and out of the water, check out our guide to 20 favorite things to do by the Russian River. For rental river requirements and recommendations, visit Burke’s Canoe Trips in Forestville or King’s Sport and Tackle in Guerneville. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 7 For more water fun, kayak and stand up paddle board rentals return for the summer season at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, starting Saturday, May 29 and continuing daily 11 a.m.-6 p.m. All rentals are $12 per hour. Reserve up to two weeks in advance online or in person at the Boat Rental Office at Spring Lake Park's Violetti Entrance (93 Violetti Rd. Santa Rosa). (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 7 Go for a bike ride or hike, then relax on a sun-dappled patio: Get the best of both worlds by starting your day with a bike ride or hike that lets you take in the local scenery and then, because you're worth it, kick back on a restaurant patio with a cold drink and a great meal. We've got 5 spectacular local bike rides, complete with pitstops, 20 favorite hikes and 40 top restaurant patios in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)

Slide 7 of 7 Attend a Memorial Day observance: Petaluma’s annual Memorial Day event honors all veterans and starts 11 a.m. Monday, May 21, at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Ave. The ceremony includes the Avenue of the Flags tribute and presentations by local veterans and dignitaries. This event is free. (Shutterstock)