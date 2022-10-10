5 Sonoma Hotels Named Among 20 Best in Northern California

Slide 1 of 16 No. 2, Montage Healdsburg, Healdsburg: "Set on 258 acres peppered with moss-covered California oak trees and surrounded by rolling vineyards, it’s the rare Sonoma wine country resort that perfectly channels its surroundings while offering all of the luxury resort trappings," wrote Condé Nast Traveler. (Christian Horan Photography/Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 2 of 16 The Guest House, Montage Healdsburg's presidential suite. (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 3 of 16 The pool at Montage Healdsburg. (Christian Horan Photography/Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 4 of 16 The lobby at Montage Healdsburg. (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 5 of 16 The Olive Terrace at Hazel Hill restaurant at Montage Healdsburg. (Christian Horan Photography/Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 6 of 16 No. 9, Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: "Farmhouse Inn, run by fifth-gen Sonomans (and siblings), looks and feels like a classic New England country inn—with California wine street cred. This clean, bright and breezy hotel epitomizes the character of Sonoma wine country with its laid-back, cheery service and fragrant overgrown gardens," wrote Condé Nast Traveler. (Farmhouse Inn)



Slide 7 of 16 A guest room at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 8 of 16 No. 10, Hotel Healdsburg, Healdsburg: "This hotel on Healdsburg’s town plaza is within ten miles of more than 80 wineries, in addition to redwoods, the Russian River, and the Pacific coast. The urban country inn is sleek and minimal, with bridge walkways of glass and steel, a screened porch with 14-foot ceilings, and gardens throughout the property," wrote Condé Nast Traveler. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 9 of 16 Pool area at Hotel Healdsburg. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 10 of 16 Guest room at Hotel Healdsburg. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 11 of 16 No. 14, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, Sonoma: In addition to being named one of the top hotels in Northern California by Condé Nast Traveler, this Fairmont property in Sonoma Wine Country also was nominated for two Historic Hotels of America awards this month. Read more here. (Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa)

Slide 12 of 16 One of the pools at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa. (Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa)

Slide 13 of 16 Mission Spa Suite at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa. (Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa)

Slide 14 of 16 No. 15, MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, Sonoma: "Set on a historic 19th-century estate of lush gardens and century-old trees just a short walk to Sonoma's Plaza, MacArthur Place embodies the laid-back, relaxed feel of Sonoma. Each of the hotel's 64 rooms are individually designed and appointed with an elegant residential feel," wrote Condé Nast Traveler. (MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa)

Slide 15 of 16 Guest room at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma (MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa)

Slide 16 of 16 Guest room patio at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa)