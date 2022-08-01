This Is Sonoma County’s Most Charming Town, According to Condé Nast Traveler

Slide 1 of 26 Condé Nast Traveler says Healdsburg is "Sonoma County’s most charming town." Click through the gallery to see their top picks for places to eat, stay and play during a visit. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 26 Lioco Wine Company: This downtown tasting room on 125 Matheson Street opened in 2018. Condé Nast Traveler likes it for its "choice of wine flights in a casual, bar-like setting." (Courtesy of Lioco Wine Company)

Slide 3 of 26 Operated by husband-and-wife duo Matt and Sara Licklider, Lioco is housed in a sleek 1,300-square-foot space. Lioco wines, which draw fruit from vineyards in Sonoma, Mendocino and Santa Cruz counties, are produced in a Santa Rosa winemaking cooperative. (Courtesy of Lioco Wine Company)

Slide 4 of 26 Ciao Bruto: This recently-opened Italian wine and specialty food shop was featured in the Condé Nast Traveler article. Opened just off the plaza in late May, it spotlights organic and biodynamic wines from northern Italy’s Piedmont region. The shop also offers artisanal Italian specialty products, such as pasta, tinned seafood, and condiments. (Courtesy of Ciao Bruto)

Slide 5 of 26 Marine Layer Wines: One of the most exciting tasting room openings in 2021, Marine Layer Wines offers five-wine flights and mezze plates from newly-opened Little Saint. The winery, founded by Baron Ziegler and winemaker Rob Fischer (who also founded Banshee Wines), produces chardonnays and pinot noirs from cool-climate Sonoma Coast vineyards. (Gretchen Gause)/Marine Layer Wines)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 26 The Drink: The Drink in Healdsburg is a sweet spot where coffee and natural wine come together. Monday through Saturday, you can order an espresso or iced latte from the coffee cart and book tastings with one of two local wine labels, Rootdown Cellars and Leo Steen Wine. (Courtesy of The Drink)

Slide 7 of 26 Aperture Estate: When in Healdsburg, visit Aperture, recommends Condé Nast Traveler. Winemaker Jesse Katz's avant-garde production facility south of Healdsburg also serves as a tasting room for his two brands: Devil Proof for malbec and Aperture Cellars for Bordeaux-variety wines. Visitors can also view photographs by Katz’s professional photographer father, Andy. (Courtesy of Aperture Cellars)

Slide 8 of 26 Winemaker Jesse Katz (center) of Aperture Cellars and Devil Proof produced a six-liter bottle of The Setting Wines 2019 Glass Slipper Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon which sold for $1 million in September 2021. (Courtesy of Emeril Lagasse Foundation)

Slide 9 of 26 Book a tour: "To discover small-batch or boutique wineries not usually open to the public, book a bespoke tour with Bohemian Highway, or tour wine country in a chauffeured Tesla with North Bay Wine Tours," recommends Condé Nast Traveler. You could also kayak on the Russian River with Getaway Adventures or cycle through Sonoma with Duvine, says the magazine. (Courtesy of Bohemian Highway)

Slide 10 of 26 Little Saint: Little Saint, the highly anticipated plant-based restaurant from the owners of three-Michelin-starred Single Thread, was also mentioned in the Condé Nast Traveler article. "Even meat eaters will love the flavors here, as well as the more affordable prices when compared to SingleThread," said Janet O'Grady, the author of the article. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 26 Lunch goers line up to pick up orders at Little Saint during the grand opening in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 26 Purple haze carrots with shaved red cabbage, crunchy rice, XO sauce at Little Saint in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 26 The Matheson: Another hot Healdsburg newcomer to be included in the Condé Nast Traveler article, The Matheson opened in September 2021. Chef Dustin Valette's 231-seat, three-level restaurant complex includes an 88-tap wine wall, an upscale, farm-to-table restaurant and sushi bar (The Matheson) and the more casual Roof 106 with craft cocktails, small plates and seasonal flatbreads from a custom wood-fired Mugnaini oven. (Deb Wilson)

Slide 14 of 26 Heirloom tomato salad from The Matheson in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 15 of 26 The bar and outdoor patio experience on the third floor Roof 106 at The Matheson in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 26 A selection of Nigiri Sushi from The Matheson in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 26 Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar: This downtown favorite from Mark and Terri Stark got a nod from Condé Nast Traveler for "creative small plates like barbecued Tomales Bay oysters and crispy tacos with crab." The Starks also own Bravas Bar de Tapas in Healdsburg, and five other Sonoma County restaurants. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 26 The medium seafood platter with peel and eat Gulf prawns, Blue Point oysters, littleneck clams, and half a Dungeness crab with a variety of dipping sauces at Willi's Seafood and Raw Bar in Healdsburg. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 26 Healdsburg's Spoonbar (pictured) Campo Fina and Troubadour were also recommended by Condé Nast Traveler. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 26 Melissa Yanc and Sean McGaughey of Quail & Condor bakery opened Troubadour sandwich shop in Healdsburg in January. The couple previously worked at Single Thread restaurant. (Emma K. Morris)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 26 Pizza Salsiccia at Campo Fina in Healdsburg. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 26 The Madrona: "When it opened in January 2021, the posh Montage Healdsburg raised the standards for luxury accommodations in California wine country," said the Condé Nast Traveler article. Take a look inside the recently renovated hotel. Accommodations start at $750 per night for guest rooms and $1,050 for premium bungalows. There is also a $45 daily resort fee. (Matthew Millman)

Slide 23 of 26 Single Thread: "In addition to five Zen-like rooms, guests here enjoy multi-course breakfasts and guaranteed reservations at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant on Thursday through Monday evenings," said Condé Nast Traveler. Guest rooms are $1400; suites $2000 per night. (Courtesy of Single Thread)

Slide 24 of 26 Inside Single Thread Restaurant in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of AvroKO)

Slide 25 of 26 Hotel Healdsburg: "Another time-honored stay is the elegantly minimal Hotel Healdsburg, which helped put Healdsburg on the culinary map when it opened in 2001," said Condé Nast Traveler. "It’s home to the upscale Dry Creek Kitchen and remains a stellar place to stay and eat." (Courtesy of Hotel Healdsburg)

Advertisement

Slide 26 of 26 The Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)