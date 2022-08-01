Six issues | One Great Price

This Is Sonoma County’s Most Charming Town, According to Condé Nast Traveler

The luxury travel magazine recommended best places to eat, stay and play during a visit.

Healdsburg continues its streak as one of the hottest destinations in Wine Country. In a recently published article, luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) called it “Sonoma County’s most charming town” and listed the best places to eat, stay and play during a visit.

“Despite several splashy restaurant and hotel openings in the past year, (Healdsburg) maintains a breezy vibe that makes for relaxed weekends in wine country,” said Janet O’Grady, the author of the article, who also noted that Healdsburg is “more rustic than its glitzy neighbor Napa Valley.”

Click through the above gallery to see the best places to eat stay and play in Healdsburg, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

