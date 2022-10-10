A Dog-Friendly Getaway to the Sonoma Coast

Slide 1 of 16 The Doran Regional Park off-leash dog area is located on either side of the boat launch. It’s the only publicly run stretch of beach in Sonoma County where it’s okay for dogs to be off leash. Low tide is the time to visit, exposing even more room for antics as the water recedes. Leashed pups are welcome throughout the wide, two-mile stretch of beach on Bodega Bay. 201 Doran Beach Road, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3540, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 16 There are close to a dozen dog recreational areas in Sonoma Coast State Park. Marshall Gulch, Carmet Beach, Schoolhouse Beach, Duncan's Cover, and Portuguese Beach, (pictured) are just a handful of the dog-friendly possibilities. Eureka Drive and Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3483, parks.ca.gov (Mark Aronoff/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 16 Grab a seat in one of the weathered Adirondack chairs close to the water’s edge at Café Aquatica. Your pampered pooch can snooze in the sunshine while you watch kayakers cruise with a cup of micro-roast coffee in hand. 10439 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-865-2251, cafeaquaticajenner.com

Slide 4 of 16 Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery welcomes four-legged tasters (and their humans) on the patio. Just a few miles from the Pacific Ocean, the views are some of the best around. 15725 Meyers Grade Road, Jenner, 707-847-3460, fortrossvineyard.com (Kent Porter/Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 16 Say hello to Bazzle, winery dog at Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery in Jenner. (Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 6 of 16 The Timber Cove Resort in Jenner welcomes pets in all accommodations. The oceanside property boasts two miles of coastal trails to stroll, perfect for tiring out both two- and four-legged guests. There is a $150 fee per stay. Limit two pets per room. 21780 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-847-3231, timbercoveresort.com (Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 7 of 16 A path leads to the Timber Cove Resort on the Sonoma Coast. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 16 Timber Cove's ocean suites come with a private deck overlooking the ocean. (Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 9 of 16 Come dinner, you can dine outside at Timber Cove and take in the spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 16 Corvina rests in a coconut citrus broth with snap peas and espelette oil at the Coast Kitchen at the Timber Cove Resort on the Sonoma Coast. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 16 Heritage Pork Chop is paired with smoked ginger purée, toasted grains, mustard greens and bacon apple compote at the Coast Kitchen at the Timber Cove Resort on the Sonoma Coast. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 16 After sunset, bring your pooch, and maybe a bottle of wine, to one of the communal fire pits at Timber Cove Resort. (Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 13 of 16 Stillwater Cove Regional Campground features 23 inland campsites that are available year round. Reservations are required and can be made up to 12 months in advance. The campground offers individual tent and RV campsites, beach access, potable water, restrooms with electrical outlets and flush toilets, and coin-operated showers. There is an additional fee of $2 per dog, per night. 22455 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-847-3245, parks.csonomacounty.ca.gov (Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 14 of 16 Dogs on leash are allowed on the Canyon Trail at Stillwater Cove Regional Park north of Fort Ross. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 16 From the Stillwater Cove Regional Park campground, the .3-mile Cove Trail leads to beach on the west side of Highway 1. (Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 16 of 16 The half-dozen Sea Ranch public access trails managed by Sonoma County Regional Parks are all dog-friendly. Trails start from well-marked, free parking lots along Highway 1. Dogs must remain on leash. Highway 1, The Sea Ranch, 707-785-2377, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)