4th Street Social Club Opens in Santa Rosa and More Dining News

Two new restaurant openings and one reopening to be excited about right now.

Two new restaurant openings and one reopening to be excited about right now…

4th Street Social Club in downtown Santa Rosa has officially opened. The plant-forward eatery has been in development for months (and months) at the former Jade Room. 643 4th St., Santa Rosa.

“Jacked Up Popcorn Chikn” is a house favorite at Fourth Street Social Club in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)
Cocktail from Fourth Street Social Club in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Fourth Street Social Club)

The popular, family-friendly Yogurt Farms frozen yogurt and ice cream shop has reopened under new ownership. 1224 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa.

In Windsor, former Stark’s chef Eric Foster has opened Grata, an Italian-inspired restaurant we’re chomping to get to as soon as possible. Burrata with preserved lemon honey, fritto misto, roasted beet and butternut squash salad and ricotta gnudi have our names all over them.186 Windsor River Road, Windsor.

