12 Best-Bet Restaurants for Thanksgiving Day in Sonoma County

Fork Roadhouse in Sebastopol will be open on Thanksgiving, serving up bubbles, brews and beats with DJ Bear and plenty of tasty goodness from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations required. (John Burgess)

Mateo’s Cocina Latina in Healdsburg offers patio dining or takeout with several a la carte options on Thanksgiving Day. (Courtesy of Mateo's Cocina Latina)

If you're not feeding a crowd for the holidays, consider picking up a to-go meal of turkey breast and the fixings for this Thanksgiving. (Matthew Mead / Associated Press)

How will Thanksgiving play out this year? Whether it’s turkey for one or for your social bubble friends and family, there’s no denying that local restaurants are doing it up right for the holidays. Give yourself a break and order from one of these best-bet restaurants. There are even a few dine-in (which means dine outside) options if you’re feeling hardy.

Most require ordering ahead, and this year, you can assume plenty of people will make reservations early. Most of these restaurants require orders by Nov. 20, though some allow a bit later.

Santa Rosa

Spinster Sisters: A la carte menu includes appetizers (smoked trout dip, pickled shrimp and celery, chicken liver mousse, salad) and heat-and-serve smoked turkey breast, wild mushroom stuffing, squash and root vegetable gratin, cream of celeriac soup, mashed potatoes, gravy, harissa-roasted Brussels sprouts, baked green beans with crispy shallots, rolls, cranberry citrus chutney, pumpkin or pecan pie, apple crisp and dark chocolate budino with caramel and whipped cream. Order at thespinstersisters.com or at 707-528-7100. 401 S A St.

Stark’s: Two options, pickup or takeout. To-go dinner for two includes creamy tomato soup, arugula and endive salad, roasted turkey, herb-crusted prime rib, brioche bread pudding, roasted carrots, whipped potatoes, caramelized Brussels sprouts and gravy, $78. Add bread with garlic dill butter, pumpkin cream cheese pie or spiced apple cake. Order by Nov. 23. Or dine at the Thanksgiving backyard pop-up, all you can eat, $49 per person, three courses. Continuous service of prime rib and turkey, appetizers and dessert. 521 Adams St. Reservations required, starkrestaurants.com.

John Ash & Co.: Pickup-only menu includes endive salad with blue cheese, orange-glazed rainbow carrots, whipped potatoes, giblet dressing, herb-brined turkey and gravy, cranberry sauce, Parker House rolls and pumpkin pie. Call 707-527-7687 to order. 4330 Barnes Road.

Healdsburg

Mateo’s Cocina Latina: Patio dining or takeout with several a la carte options. Dungeness crab salad, turkey pot pie, baked delicata squash with pomegranate and pumpkin spice queso Napolitano. Reservations at 707-433-1520 or exploretock.com/mateoscocinalatina. Orders must be received by Nov. 23. 214 Healdsburg Ave.

Kenwood

Tips Roadside: Smoked turkey or prime rib, gravy, smashed Yukon potatoes, herbed stuffing, orange-cranberry compote, kale and sweet potatoes, biscuits with apple butter and caramel apple, pecan or pumpkin pie. Serves 4, $130, tipsroadside.com to order. Orders must be received by Nov. 23. Delivery within 7 miles, 8445 Sonoma Hwy.

Petaluma

Seared: All-inclusive dinner to go of spinach salad, creme fraiche mashed potatoes, cornbread and chorizo stuffing, roasted carrots, green bean casserole, black pepper-crusted turkey, Parker House rolls and pumpkin cheesecake. Order online at petalumaseared.com. 170 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Brass Spatula Catering: Choice of heat-and-eat roasted turkey breast with gravy or orange-glazed ham, plus traditional stuffing or sausage and cranberry stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and mushrooms, Brussels sprouts with fig glaze, corn and Cheddar pudding and a mini pumpkin or caramel apple pie. Dinner for two to eight people, 707-569-4468.

Rohnert Park

Sally Tomatoes: Pickup or delivery meals include roasted turkey with roasted shallot and sherry gravy, cornbread stuffing, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, cranberry chutney and pumpkin cheesecake. Order by Nov. 20, $17.50 per person, four-person minimum. Call 707-665-9472 to order. 1100 Valley House Drive.

Sebastopol

Pascaline: A la carte items include everything but the turkey (including some turkey alternatives): garnet yam and cranberry salad, beet salad, pear and Gorgonzola salad, potato and leek soup, Parker House rolls, buttermilk biscuits, potato gratin, chestnut stuffing, cranberry sauce, salmon en croute, braised shortribs, chicken fricassee, bourbon pecan tart. “Morning after” breakfast includes a dozen mini breakfast pastries. Order at pascaline-preorder.com, 4522 Gravenstein Hwy.

Fork Roadhouse: Open on Thanksgiving. Bubbles, brews and beats with DJ Bear and plenty of tasty goodness from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations required, 707-634-7575. 9890 Bodega Hwy.

Need to bring a dish? Here are two options:

Tilted Platter: Instagram-worthy platters of cheese, charcuterie, nuts, fruits, veggies and crackers, for delivery. Sommelier Kerri Cook will make your plate special. Visit thetiltedplatter.com or call 707-292-4636.

Zoftig Eatery: French apple, pumpkin or coconut cream pies. Order by Nov. 20. zoftigeatery.com. 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa.