10 Sonoma-Made Products That Will Help You Start The New Year Right

Strum your heart out: If you’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, the time is now. Try ukulele for its easy-to-learn accessibility. Petaluma’s own Kala Brand is the world’s largest. All their ukes are designed in-house. Their elite models are even built in Petaluma. Check out these gorgeous designs from their Surf line. $89 (and up), Kala Brand Music Co., 707- 775-4073, kalabrand.com (Photo by Jack Hogan)
Send someone your love: A nice handwritten card is such a nice if not nearly extinct way of wishing people well, from birthdays to thank you’s to just because. Cards by Kim Dow Made This are so pretty, they’re a good excuse to get writing. $4, Kim Dow Made This, PO Box 1282, Healdsburg, kimdowmadethis.com (Kim Dow Made This)
Keep a routine: Setting a routine makes a habit out of your must-do tasks. Kim Dow Made This will customize a chore chart for you with up to six steps. A good one for kids with parents that feel like they're repeating themselves. $10, Kim Dow Made This, PO Box 1282, Healdsburg, kimdowmadethis.com (Kim Dow Made This)
Get cozy: Whether you’re needing to take a quick nap or you’re looking to get comfy to read a book or watch a movie, a pretty blanket will set the stage for these acts of self-care. Knit of recycled fiber by a small, family-run U.S. business, this blanket features an illustration by Grace Estrada of Sonoma-based Yarrow Goods. $150, Yarrow Goods, yarrowgoods.com (Grace / Oliver Estrada)
Organize! One small step for organization, one giant step for Sonoma style. This leather landing spot for little things can help reign in the chaos. Made by architectural designer and artist, Melissa Steenport of Sonoma. $55, Melissa Steenport, melissasteenport.com (Melissa Steenport)
Step away from the computer!: Put your work away already. Yes, the one attached to the laptop that seems to be everywhere you are. With this gorgeous hand cut leather pouch by Melissa Steenport, putting your laptop away is an act of beautifying your space. In fact, go ahead and leave it out in this sleeve, where you won’t be as tempted to uncover it. $130, Melissa Steenport, melissasteenport.com (Melissa Steenport)
Exfoliate while washing: Ugh, we don’t need to go over the importance of hand washing right now. But can we distract you with the awesomeness of this wool covered soap? The wool is sourced from happy sheep at Plum Blossom Farm in Cloverdale. Wool preserves the soap longer and offers exfoliation. It’s also naturally antibacterial. $15, Plum Blossom Farm, plumblossomfarm.com, Made Local Marketplace, 529 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Plum Blossom Farm)
Craft on: When life gives you lemons, do some needle felting. This sweet sheep kit comes with instructions, needles, a mat and wool sourced from sheep at Plum Blossom Farm. $24, Plum Blossom Farm, plumblossomfarm.com, Made Local Marketplace, 529 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Plum Blossom Farm)
Wear Shoes: Apparently, going barefoot all day is bad for foot health. Put on a pretty and comfortable pair and you’ll feel efficient and stylish to boot. Designed by Santa Rosa and New Mexico-based Gapelii, these leather shoes are handmade in Italy. $179, Gapelli, gapeliibrand.com (Gapelii)
Chop sustainably: Get your home-cook motor running, and chop chop chop those tasty and nutritious foods. Do so on a board that won’t harm your knives. This gorgeous piece is made in Healdsburg from upcycled wine barrel planks. Available with a smooth or "vintner’s edge." $162.50, Sonoma Millworks, 1480-A Grove St, Healdsburg, 707-431-1860, sonomamillworks.com (Photo Styling to Pembroke Studios/ Photo by Kelly McManus)
Seasons of green: Studies show bringing nature indoors can have a positive impact on our mood. How about hanging greenery on a wall? This wreath subscription from Dragonfly Floral offers wonderful seasonal wreaths sourced from their own farm’s flowers. You can enjoy in-season flowers all year long. As a bonus, you won’t have to water this one. $45-$165 (spring, summer, fall and holidays), Dragonfly Farm and Floral, 425 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-3739, dragonflyfarmstand.com (Dragonfly Floral)