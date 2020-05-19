20 Kid-Friendly Takeout and Delivery Options in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 20 Marvin’s of Cotati: Offering a variety of picky eater-friendly breakfast and lunch options, including waffles, oatmeal, fresh fruit, BLT sandwich, burgers and mozzarella sticks. Curbside pickup. Breakfast and lunch available. 7991 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati, online menu. (Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 20 Acme Burger, Cotati: Offers a Kid’s Combo with a burger or grilled cheese, fries and fountain drink. Online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. 550 East Cotati Avenue, Cotati, 707–665-5620, acmeburgerco.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 20 Down to Earth Cafe, Cotati: Changing menu includes a list of kids’ options, such as grilled cheese, mini burger or chicken tenders. Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Daily menu available on Facebook, call early to reserve. 8204 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, 707-753-4925, dtecafe.com. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 4 of 20 Superburger, Cotati: Kids’ menu includes a cheeseburger, chicken breast strips and a hot dog. Online ordering for delivery or pickup by DoorDash. 8252 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, 707-665-9790, superburger.com. (Courtesy of Superburger)

Slide 5 of 20 Moe’s Eagles Nest Deli: The deli offers a typical variety of sandwiches, but kids can enjoy a corn dog, hot dog or chicken strip meal among other simple sides. Limited menu here. Phone orders only. Pick up, curbside, and delivery ($3 charge), 113 N. Cloverdale Blvd, Cloverdale, 707-894-9290, moeseaglesnestdeli.com. (Shutterstock)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 20 Baci Cafe and Wine Bar, Healdsburg: Offers a kids’ pasta menu with rigatoni and simple sauces. Open for to-go orders. Menu and online ordering here. 336 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-433-8111, bacicafeandwinebar.com. (Conner Jay)

Slide 7 of 20 Campo Fina, Healdsburg: Take-home pizza kit for kids allows them to make their own pizza at home. Also offering kids’ pasta with choice of butter, olive oil, marinara or parmesan. Order online — curbside pickup. Check out the fun “extras”. 330 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-395-4640, campofina.com. (Kent Porter)

Slide 8 of 20 El Farolito: Offers kid-friendly tostadas and simple tacos for picky eaters. Takeout, online ordering here. Deliveries are a $50 minimum order. 128 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-433-2807, elfarolito2000.com. (Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 20 Alioto's Healdsburger, Healdsburg: Kids’ menu includes choice of cheeseburger, hot dog, chicken strip basket or corn dog with fries, soda or milk. Carryout orders and delivery, phone orders only. 48 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-473-9604, healdsburger.com. (Courtesy of Healdsburger)

Slide 10 of 20 Kin Smoke, Healdsburg: Offering a kids’ menu with options like ribs, smoked chicken and pulled pork. Full menu available for curbside pickup. Phone orders only, 707-473-8440. 304 Center St, Healdsburg, kinsmoke.com. (Courtesy of Kin Smoke)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 20 Tips Roadside, Kenwood: Kids’ menu with grilled cheese, burger, tri-tip pieces and more. Family-style meals, cocktails, beer and wine for takeout and delivery, with menus here. For questions, email info@tipsroadside.com. 8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, tipsroadside.com. (Courtesy of Tips Roadside)

Slide 12 of 20 Brewsters Beer Garden + Restaurant, Petaluma: Offers a kids’ menu with cheeseburger and chicken fingers. Both come with fries. Abbreviated pickup or delivery menu. Cocktails, beer and wine. 229 Water St North, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 20 Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Petaluma: Offering cheeseburger, grilled cheese and mini corn dogs for kids. Curbside pickup available Wed-Sun, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Thurs-Sun 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Order and pay online. Takeout available during regular hours. Delivery via Petaluma Food Taxi at $5 flat fee, no hidden charges. 1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, 707-559-3735. (John Burgess)

Slide 14 of 20 Mary’s Pizza Shack: Offers a kids’ menu with smaller-sized pizzas, ravioli, a giant meatball and more. Curbside pickup and delivery, $15 minimum for delivery. Multiple locations, maryspizzashack.com. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 15 of 20 Stockhome, Petaluma: The restaurant’s kids’ menu includes a pita pizza, kebabs, meatballs and more. Regular menu available for online ordering and pickup, as well as delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi. Daily specials and family meals available for takeout/curbside only. To order, call 707-981-8511. 220 Western Ave, Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 20 El Fogon Taqueria, Rohnert Park: Kids’ menu with quesadillas, hot dog and Torta de Jamón. Pickup orders and delivery via DoorDash. 6650 Commerce Blvd #5, Rohnert Park, 707-585-1623, elfogontaqueria.com. (Courtesy of El Fogon)

Slide 17 of 20 Ausiello’s 5th Street Bar and Grill: Kid Meal and Big Kid Meal offered, chicken strips and fries. Takeout and delivery of food and cocktails (like their famous Bloody Mary). Phone orders only. 609 5th St, Santa Rosa, 707-579-9408, ausiellos5thstreetgrill.com. (Shutterstock)

Slide 18 of 20 Cascabel, Santa Rosa: Kids eat free on Sundays at Cascabel, which serves a kids’ taco meal with the purchase of any entrée. 4pm-8pm takeout or delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. 909 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9444, cascabelbayarea.com/santa-rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 19 of 20 Betty’s Fish N’ Chips, Santa Rosa: Kids’ menu including fish and chips, tuna sandwich, chicken strips and more. Open for take out Tues. – Sat. 12:00p.m. – 2:00p.m. and 4:00p.m. – 6:30p.m. 4046 Sonoma Hwy #4128, Santa Rosa, 707-539-0899, bettysfishandchips.com. (Shutterstock)

Slide 20 of 20 HopMonk Tavern: Offers a kids menu with beer battered fish, quesadillas, salad, a kids’ burger and more as well as four and six-person family meals. Open for curbside pickup and delivery (via Doordash and UberEats). See menus here. Orders can be placed by calling 707-935-9100 Monday-Sunday from noon-7 p.m. Pick up in parking lot – cash or credit. 691 Broadway, Sonoma, hopmonk.com/order-sonoma. (HopMonk Tavern/Facebook)