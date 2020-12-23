These Sonoma Stores Sell Cozy Loungewear You Could Actually Wear Outside Your Home

Bow N Arrow has pretty, on-trend finds at sweet prices. This lavender lounge set is also available in other chic colors. Cozy sweatpants and super fuzzy flannel are in stock, too. BowNArrow Clothing, 8200 Old Redwood Hwy. Cotati, 707-242-3027, bownarrowclothing.com (Bow N Arrow Clothing)

Gapelii—o perating out of Santa Rosa and Hobbs, New Mexico—offers a line of shirts, jackets and more with an emphasis on style, premium materials and giving back to the community. This pretty pigment-dyed crewneck is made from soft and durable ring-spun cotton. Gapelli, gapeliibrand.com (Gapelii)

With more sheltering at home, it might be time to expand the comfy section of the wardrobe. But comfy doesn’t have to mean unstylish. Sonoma County stores have lots of fashionable and cozy outfits that will help you feel your best on your own, on Zoom or during your next socially-distant and masked outing. So before heading to that superstore to shop for expandable waistbands and soft fabrics, check out our local independent stores. There’s so much unique style to be found. Click through the above gallery for a few favorites.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.