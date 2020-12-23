These Sonoma Stores Sell Cozy Loungewear You Could Actually Wear Outside Your Home

With more sheltering at home, it might be time to expand the comfy section of the wardrobe. But comfy doesn’t have to mean unstylish. Sonoma County stores have lots of fashionable and cozy outfits that will help you feel your best on your own, on Zoom or during your next socially-distant and masked outing. So before heading to that superstore to shop for expandable waistbands and soft fabrics, check out our local independent stores. There’s so much unique style to be found. Click through the above gallery for a few favorites.
