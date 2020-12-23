Takeout Meals and Virtual Events for New Year’s Eve in Sonoma County

Phew, we’ve almost made it, folks. Though the light at the end of the tunnel may still seem dim, we can wish 2020 goodbye and hope for a better 2021. To start off the new year right, many restaurants will be open for takeout with their usual menus on Thursday, Dec. 31. But we also found a few special events to share:

Fried Chicken Zoom Party at Backyard: What are you gonna do on New Year’s Eve (besides wish 2020 good riddance)? How about hanging out with the Backyard crew and MC Clark Wolf? Welcome 2021 with a lesson in making fried chicken — the online class will cover chicken brining and frying along with how to make buttermilk biscuits and Chef Daniel Kedan’s infamous smoked hot sauce. Class is 6 – 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. The ingredient list will be sent 48 hours in advance of the class. You also can pre-order an already prepared fried chicken dinner as well as Balletto wines at backyardforestville.com. ($100 and up, available for pickup). Deadline to order the dinner is noon, Dec. 29. Editor’s note: This event will donate 20% of proceeds to Sonoma Family Meal, a nonprofit founded by Heather Irwin, dining editor for Sonoma Media Investments, owner of The Press Democrat.

Single Thread: For a lavish New Year’s meal, Single Thread is offering a finish-at-home menu of Royal Sturgeon Caviar and Steelhead Trout Roe from the Caviar Co., Chilled King Crab Legs, Chilled Poached Prawn, Cured Sliced Wild Salmon, Shucked Oysters on the Half Shell, Smoked Black Cod Mousse, 72-hour Braised American Wagyu Short Rib with Wild Mushroom Risotto and Liquid-Center Fondant Cake with Charred Orange Cream. Available for pickup. $150 and up per person, with instructions for cooking at home. Order at exploretock.com/singlethreadfarms.

Girl and the Fig: Bubbles and caviar seem an appropriate way to ring in 2021, and you can pre-order Tsar Nicoulai California White Sturgeon or Israel Golden Osetra along with Duck Liver Mousse, Quiche Lorraine, veggie frittatas, cakes, cheese and charcuterie from Sonoma’s Girl and the Fig. $28 and up. Deadline to order is Dec. 26 at noon. Details at 2020figholidays.square.site.

Dia de Reyes: Celebrate the Feast of Three Kings on Jan. 6 with a delicious King Cake pastry from Tia Maria by Costeaux. The specialty decorated sweet bread, or rosca, resembles a crown to honor the epiphany. In addition to the roscas, there will be other pan dolce including conchas, chocolate and breads. Order by calling Tia Maria at 707-540-9864 or order and pick up at any Costeaux location. Tia Maria is located at 44 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa (across from Sonoma County Meat Company).

Smash that Burger: Gravenstein Grill in Sebastopol has transformed into a pop-up burger and hot dog concept during shelter-in-place. Featuring locally sourced meat from Bodega, bacon from Sonoma County Meat Company and Willie Bird Turkey, Chef Simontacchi’s smashed burger patties are topped with griddled onions, lettuce, bread and butter pickles and “Sonoma Sauce” on a fresh bun. Add-ons include Mycopia mushrooms, American cheese and crispy onion strings. Also check out the Pimento Burger ($9) with beef chili and pimento cheese or the barbecue burger with Pt. Reyes blue cheese and ginger barbecue sauce. Tempeh burger and turkey burgers available, too. If you’re a hot dog lover, there’s the classic dog, Ranchero dog (with bacon, ranchero salsa and habanero aioli) or pimento chili dog, plus chili cheese fries, truffle fries and crispy Brussels sprouts with garlic aioli. Order online at sonomaburger.com. 8050 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.

They’re also doing a pop-up pizzeria with a wild chanterelle mushroom, bacon and gorgonzola pie and Joe Matos cheesy garlic sticks and boozy eggnog. Order online at sonomaburger.com.

