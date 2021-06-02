Six issues | One Great Price

Where to Go Glamping in Sonoma County

From safari-style tents to shiny Airstreams to towering treehouses, here are 6 of our favorite luxe camping spots.

Sleeping under the stars. Enjoying the great outdoors. Embracing nature. It all sounds wonderful, until you remember that sleeping on the ground isn’t exactly comfortable and that hot showers are a good thing. In Sonoma County, you can have the best of both worlds — being one with nature during the day, and spending the night in a plush bed. All you need to do is make a reservation at one of the area’s picturesque glamping spots. From safari-style tents to shiny Airstreams to towering treehouses, we’ve listed six of our favorite luxe camping spots in the gallery above.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

