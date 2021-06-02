Where to Go Glamping in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 24 AutoCamp Russian River, Guerneville: Decisions, decisions. At AutoCamp, you’ll have to choose between staying in a sleek Airstream trailer or in a luxury platform tent. Dog-friendly Airstreams are available for an extra fee, call to make reservations for these. 4120 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville, 888-405-7553, autocamp.com. (Courtesy of AutoCamp)

Slide 2 of 24 AutoCamp Russian River offers platform luxury tents April through October (from $259). Each canvas tent has a queen-sized bed, an electric blanket for chilly nights, electrical outlets, lights, ice chest and a patio area with fire pit. (Courtesy of AutoCamp)

Slide 3 of 24 AutoCamp Airstreams come with a queen size bed, a sofa that converts into a full size bed, full bathroom, well-stocked kitchen and a patio with fire pit. Choose between the Classic (from $359; $259 low season) and the Premium (from $450) Airstreams. (Courtesy of AutoCamp)

Slide 4 of 24 Queen bed in an Airstream at AutoCamp Russian River. (Courtesy of AutoCamp)

Slide 5 of 24 AutoCamp's most budget-friendly glamping accommodation is the Happier Camper (from $219), a 42 square-foot camper featuring a full-size bed with plush linens, as well as towels and robes and a private seating area with fire pit outdoors. Spa-style showers and bathrooms are available in the AutoCamp clubhouse. (Courtesy of AutoCamp)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 24 Boon Hotel & Spa, Guerneville: The three glamping tents at this popular Russian River spot are available Memorial Day weekend through October (from $230). 14711 Armstrong Woods Rd, Guerneville, 707-869-2721, boonhotels.com. (Courtesy of Boon Hotel & Spa)

Slide 7 of 24 Boon Hotel & Spa glampers enjoy queen platform beds with organic linens, lanterns and boon breakfasts. There’s also electrical outlets to charge all those gadgets we travel with these days. (Courtesy of Boon Hotel & Spa)

Slide 8 of 24 In addition to glamping tents, Boon Hotel & Spa offers a vintage camper (from $215). The boonito comes with a full bed and is available year round, but it must be reserved along with a regular hotel room since there is no bathroom in the camper. (Courtesy of Boon Hotel & Spa)

Slide 9 of 24 The pool area at Boon Hotel & Spa in Guerneville. (Chris Hardy / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 24 Wildhaven Sonoma, Healdsburg: Just steps from the Russian River, there are 30 safari-style canvas tents (from $129) to choose from at this glamping spot. All tents are equipped with bed, linens, towels, lights, electric outlets, firewood and ice. Dogs are welcome for an extra fee. 2411 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 707-283-7773, wildhavensonoma.com (Courtesy of Wildhaven Sonoma)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 24 Wildhaven Sonoma's Standard or Riverside Double Queen sleep families of three to five people, or four adults (Standard from $209, Riverside from $279). (Courtesy of Wildhaven Sonoma)

Slide 12 of 24 Wildhaven Sonoma has direct access to the Russian River, a nice perk for glampers. (Courtesy Wildhaven Sonoma)

Slide 13 of 24 Light sleepers may want to book a Riverside tent (from $219) at Wildhaven Sonoma for a quieter, more private experience. Tents at Wildhaven Sonoma are 10 to 15 feet apart. Quiet hours, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., are strictly enforced. (Courtesy of Wildhaven Sonoma)

Slide 14 of 24 Safari West, Santa Rosa: Go on a safari on Sonoma's Serengeti, then spend the night in one of 30 luxury tent cabins on the 400-acre African wildlife preserve (from $250). 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa, 800-616-2695, safariwest.com (Courtesy of Safari West)

Slide 15 of 24 Imported from Botswana, the tents at Safari West boast beds, a bathroom, polished hardwood floors and private viewing decks. (Charlie Gesell / Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 24 See and hear the wildlife from your private viewing porch at Safari West in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Safari West)

Slide 17 of 24 Be prepared to stay up late; African wildlife tends to get chatty at night. (Courtesy of Safari West)

Slide 18 of 24 Sonoma Zipline Adventures, Occidental: Five treehouses, similar to yurts, form an aerial village in redwood treetops on the Alliance Redwoods property in Sonoma's west county. $615 per person (minimum of 2 guests) includes overnight stay, 2 zipline tours, guided nature hike, gourmet dinner and hot breakfast. Additional children and household members are $310 per person. 6250 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, 888-494-7868, sonomacanopytours.com. (Courtesy of Sonoma Zipline Adventures)

Slide 19 of 24 Dinner and a hot breakfast are included with every treehouse stay at Sonoma Zipline Adventures and are delivered via room service. With a queen bed and bunk beds, each treehouse is designed to sleep up to four people. Treehouses also have a sink and compostable toilet. (Courtesy of Sonoma Zipline Adventures)

Slide 20 of 24 The treehouses at Sonoma Zipline Adventures are connected by a network of suspension bridges. For guests’ safety, everything is fully netted. (Courtesy of Sonoma Zipline Adventures)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 24 Every treehouse stay at Sonoma Zipline Adventures includes two zipline tours — one on the day you arrive and another before you depart. (Courtesy of Sonoma Zipline Adventures)

Slide 22 of 24 NewTree Ranch, Healdsburg: This exclusive biodynamic estate in Healdsburg focuses on wellness and sustainability. The poolside Ranch Estate sleeps eight ($4000 nightly ranch for estate, six night minimum stay) and includes stylish tents for a glamping experience. 3600 Wallace Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-9643, newtreeranch.com

Slide 23 of 24 At NewTree Ranch, luxury canvas tents come with an outdoor soaking tub and wood-burning stove. (Courtesy of NewTree Ranch)

Slide 24 of 24 The NewTree Ranch property has a private lake where guests can go canoeing and swimming. (Courtesy of NewTree Ranch)