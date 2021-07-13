Where To Get the Best French Fries in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 22 Farmer's Wife, Sebastopol: If French fries died and went to heaven, they'd land here. Fries are simply the base for toppings that range from simple truffle and lemon herb aioli to BLT (bacon, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mayo ketchup), patty melt (grass fed beef with aged cheddar, avocado, tomato, pickles, secret sauce) or grass-fed beef filet with egg, avocado, chimichurri, jalapeño verde and aged cheddar. Oh my. 6760 McKinley St Unit 120, Sebastopol, 707-827-3306, thefarmerswifesonoma.com. (Photo: Martha Cromar).

Slide 2 of 22 Wit and Wisdom, Sonoma: Duck fat fries with cheddar fondue, ranch dip and pickle ketchup, 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405, witandwisdomsonoma.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 22 Chili Joe's, Petaluma: Chili cheese fries with the works. 312 Petaluma Boulevard South, Petaluma, 707-971-7537, chilijoes.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 22 Acme Burger, Cotati: You can't have a good burger without great fries! 550 E Cotati Ave, Cotati, 707-665-5620, acmeburgerco.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 22 Quinua Restaurant Cocina Peruana, Petaluma: Lomo saltado (steak and fries) Peruvian style. 500 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, 707-981-7359, quinuapetaluma.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 22 Beer Baron, Santa Rosa: Duck fat fries and mix n’ match sauces: aioli, smoky ketchup, spicy curry. 614 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-757-9294, beerbaronbar.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 22 Underwood Bar and Bistro, Graton: Harissa Fries. 9113 Graton Rd, Graton, 707-823-7023, underwoodgraton.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 22 Prince Edward Island Mussels at Underwood Bar and Bistro in Graton. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 22 Handline, Sebastopol: Hand-cut, double-fried french fries. 935 Gravenstein Ave., Sebastopol, 707-827-3744, handline.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 22 Cascabel, Santa Rosa: Cascabel fries with jalapeño jelly, cheese and cilantro. 909 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9444, cascabelbayarea.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 22 Willi's Wine Bar, Santa Rosa: Truffle Fries. Nuf said. 1415 Town and Country Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-526-3096, starkrestaurants.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 22 Down to Earth Cafe, Cotati: Short rib poutine. 8204 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, 707-753-4925, dtecafe.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 22 Americana, Santa Rosa: Real beef-fat fries are beyond outstanding with their mushroom burger and a milkshake. 205 5th St Suite A, Santa Rosa, 707-755-1548, americanasr.com. (Photo: Kelsey Joy Photography)

Slide 14 of 22 Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen, Dillon Beach: Perfectly cooked fries with the lightest lemon aioli you're ever have the fortune to meet. One Beach Avenue, Dillon Beach, 707-878-3030, dillonbeachresort.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 22 Fern Bar, Sebastopol: Aged fries with smoked mushroom ketchup and aioli. 6780 Depot St Suite 120, Sebastopol, 707-861-9603, fernbar.com. (Courtesy of Fern Bar)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 22 Monti's, Santa Rosa: Gorgonzola rosemary fries are a 'ladies who lunch' staple for this lady. 714 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, 707-568-4404, starkrestaurants.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 22 K&L Bistro, Sebastopol: Black mussels in a broth of white wine, shallots and thyme paired with perfectly crispy bistro fries and – of course – aioli. (Ketchup would be uncivilized). 119 S Main St, Sebastopol, klbistro.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 18 of 22 Rooftop Bar, Healdsburg: A giant tub of fries with aioli and ketchup. Plus a view and a cocktail and who needs a date? 227 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, harmonguesthouse.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 19 of 22 Smokin' Bowls, Rohnert Park: Hand-cut fries, fried in beef fat, tossed with their own seasoning and topped with all manor of horrifyingly delicious sauces, pulled pork, cheese, sour cream, and more... 295 Southwest Blvd, Rohnert Park, 707-665-5265, smokinbowls.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 22 Amy's Drive Thru, Rohnert Park: Crispy, tasty fries that you can't have without an Amy Burger and a coconut milk shake. 58 Golf Course Dr W, Rohnert Park, 755-3629, amysdrivethru.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 22 Sequoia Burger, Sebastopol: Classic burger and fries at Sequoia Burger in Sebastopol. Courtesy photo SonomaMag.com. 1382 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, 707-829-7543, sequoiaburger.com. (Courtesy of Sequoia Burger)

Slide 22 of 22 McDonald's: Love 'em or hate 'em, McDonald's fries are the fast food standard that many of us associate with childhood. They're simply the best. Period. Various locations. (Chanonnat Srisura / Shutterstock.com)