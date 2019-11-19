Where to Eat Out on Thanksgiving Day in Sonoma County

Order Thanksgiving Oysters from Hog Island. They’re just regular oysters, but they’re perfect for your holiday feast.

There’s so much to give thanks for as we consider the challenges Sonoma County has faced this year. Why not let someone else do the cooking and keep the focus on family? Here are some favorites to check out on Thanksgiving Day. Remember that most require reservations/pre-order, so act now.

Stark’s Steak & Seafood: Fixed-price Thanksgiving menu includes oven-roasted turkey and gravy, Andouille sausage with blue cheese stuffing, pomegranate cranberry sauce, $32pp, seatings from 2 to 8 p.m. Full regular menu (except burger bar) also available. 707-546-5600, 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa, starkssteakhouse.com.

Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa: Buffet feast with prime rib, roast turkey, wild salmon, honey glazed ham, pork tenderloin, butternut squash ravioli, sage stuffing, herb-roasted potatoes, green beans, sweet corn, toasted farro, baked yams and a choice of eight different desserts, including a yule log. $59, $27 for kids. 707-545-8530 x 608, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, flamingoresort.com.

Franchetti’s Thanksgiving Buffet, Santa Rosa: German and Italian mash-up includes Fondue station, Black forest ham, German potato latke, herb-roasted turkey, beef goulash, rosemary polenta and more. $59 for adults, $20 for kids 6-12. Seatings at 3, 3:30, 4:40, 5 and 6p.m. Make reservations by calling 707-526-1229, franchettis.com.

John Ash & Co., Santa Rosa: Executive Chef Tom Schmidt’s three-course menu includes the best of autumn. Butternut squash soup, red beet carpaccio, steak tartar, crab fritters are among the six first courses. Extensive mains include pumpkin and lobster risotto, veggie tagine, roasted turkey and fixings, apple cider brine pork chop, lemongrass petrale sole, liberty duck and a filet of beef. If you still have room, there’s pumpkin spice cake, a chocolate mousse dome and bourbon pecan tart. $75 for adults, $38 for children. 800-421-2584, 4350 Barnes Rd., Santa Rosa, vintnersinn.com.

Walter Hansel Wine & Bistro, Santa Rosa: Skip the turkey and try the new Jambon a la Dijonnaise — applewood smoked ham with roasted fingerling potatoes, savoy cabbage, carrots and mustard sauce. Regular menu is also available. 707-546-6462, 3535 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa, walterhanselbistro.com.

Salt and Stone, Kenwood: Three-course a la carte menu includes roasted butternut squash soup, field greens and persimmon salad, prime rib with mashed potatoes ($58), turkey dinner ($47), porcini crusted pork tenderloin ($48), day boat scallops ($56 or wild mushroom risotto ($43). Dessert includes pumpkin cheesecake, apple galette or gelato. Special kids menu. 707-833-6326, 9900 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, saltstonekenwood.com.

The Fig Café, Glen Ellen: Offering a three-course prix fixe menu from 1 to 6 p.m. Starters include their signature fig & arugula salad, fried Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash soup. Main course options are roasted turkey breast, pot roast, pan-seared flounder, and cauliflower risotto. Dessert options are profiteroles or butterscotch panna cotta. $45pp ($20 for kids). 707-933-3000 x 13, 13690 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen, thefigcafe.com.

El Dorado Kitchen, Sonoma: Chef Armando Navarro’s three-course Thanksgiving dinner includes starts of burrata and huckleberry sauce, roasted chestnut soup, crab cakes. Mains are roasted free-range turkey breast, Petrale sole, pumpkin ravioli with brown butter sauce, and braised beef short rib. Desserts are lemon pudding cake, season pie, molten chocolate cake. $65 for adults, $35 for children. 1pm-7pm, 707-996-3030, 405 1st St. W., Sonoma, eldoradosonoma.com.

Layla Restaurant, MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, Sonoma: Executive Chef Cole Dickinson’s Thanksgiving feast includes traditional classics such as roasted turkey with gravy, sage and croissant stuffing, candied yams, whipped potatoes, cranberry gelée, haricots verts, honeyed ham, and pumpkin pie. 12-8pm. $95 per adult; $35 for children ages 3-12 (beverages, traces and gratuity not included). 800-722-1866, 29 E. MacArthur Street, Sonoma, macarthurplace.com.

Palms Grill, Sonoma: A thrifty three-course dinner of salad or soup, prime rib or turkey and pumpkin or lemon pie. $35pp, 100 S. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma or 18999 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma, palmsgrill.com.

The Girl & the Fig, Sonoma: Serving a four-course Thanksgiving meal featuring roasted apple and celery root bisque, pear salad, roast turkey breast, sautéed flounder, smoked short ribs and wild mushroom risotto. There are three dessert options: Pumpkin cake, port-poached pears and chocolate caramel cream tart. $60 for adults with an $18 wine pairing option and $20 for children. 707-938-3634, 110 W Spain St., Sonoma, thegirlandthefig.com.

Santé, Sonoma: Santé at Fairmont Sonoma has made its annual Thanksgiving buffet a little less haute and a lot more wallet and family-friendly. A sampling of the buffet: Cheese and charcuterie, macaroni salad, caesar salad, roasted sunchoke soup with black truffle and Camembert, prime rib, heritage turkey with traditional gravy, roasted squash, caramelized Brussels sprouts, cornbread stuffing and all of the desserts, including pine nut gingerbread, maple walnut mini pies, Valencia orange curd tarts, s’more cheesecake, chocolate panna cotta, pumpkin custard tart, cinnamon rice pudding and a sweet potato trifle. $95 for adults (was $135 last year), $25 for children. 707-939-2407, Inside the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, santediningroom.com.

Bay View Restaurant & Lounge, Bodega Bay: Serving an a la carte menu including traditional roasted turkey. Desserts, including pumpkin pie, are offered, too. 1pm-8pm, 707-875-2751, 800 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, innatthetides.com.

Coast Kitchen, Jenner: A three-course menu with ocean views guaranteed. Scallop and prawn ceviche, turkey with focaccia and mushroom stuffing, brown butter sweet potatoes and pumpkin cake. $75 per person. Optional wine pairing for $40. 707-847-3231, inside Timber Cove Inn, 21780 Highway 1, Jenner, coastkitchensonoma.com.

Dry Creek Kitchen, Healdsburg: Chef Scott Romano will once again serve a seasonal three-course menu including spice-rubbed pheasant and cabbage salad, salmon tataki, potato veloute, classic turkey, seared diver scallops, pistachio-crusted pork short rib and pumpkin layer cake or apple crisp cheesecake. $79 for adults, $35 for children. 707-431-0330, 317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, drycreekkitchen.com.

Madrona Manor, Healdsburg: Step it way up with Madrona Manor’s six-course meal of Osetra caviar and egg, Dungeness crab soup, truffle risotto, roasted white turkey meat with cippolini onions, black truffles, celery root, chervil and pain perdu, a confit dark meat of turkey with juniper, potato puree, sage and turkey bordelaise, and a “Flavors of Thanksgiving” dessert. $150 for adults with an optional $80 wine pairing. 707-433-4231, 1001 Westside Rd., Healdsburg, madronamanor.com.

Spoonbar, Healdsburg: Offers a three-course meal with creamy pumpkin soup, chicory and endive salad, yellowtail tuna tartare along with roasted turkey, butternut squash ravioli, prime rib and pan-roasted halibut. Pecan pie and pumpkin panna cotta for dessert. $65 for adults, $35 for children. 707-433-7222, 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, spoonbar.com.

ORDER AHEAD

Thanksgiving Oysters from Hog Island: Order ahead for delivery on Wednesday. They’re just regular oysters, but they’re perfect for your holiday feast. shopoysters.hogislandoysters.com.

Sweet Treats from Les Pascals Patisserie in Glen Ellen: Chef Pascal Merle has created a new Thanksgiving and holiday menu that includes pumpkin pies, apple tarts, chocolate-orange cookies, warm hazelnuts and raisin breads. 707-934-8378, lespascalspatisserie.com.

Oliver’s Market: A la carte protein and a full meal option for 6-8 ($129.99), which includes a California-raised Diestel turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, cranberry sauce, rolls, pie and more. oliversmarket.com

Lucky’s: A la carte options including every turkey option available (Mary’s, Diestel, Butterball, Jennie O etc.), rib roast and hams and turkey and ham meals, with dessert, to serve 6-8 people starting at an astoundingly low price of $49.99. luckysupermarkets.com

Raley’s: Offers a complete Diestel turkey dinner for 6-8 for $109.99 including stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato gratin, baby broccoli, cranberry sauce, raleys.com

Whole Foods: Offers à la carte (pick up a pre-cooked or raw turkey or freshly made lump-free mashed potatoes) or order a full meal to feed 4-12, including Diestel turkeys (raised in Sonora near Yosemite), ham and prime rib options. Also great choices for a vegetarian or vegan Thanksgiving meal. wholefoodsmarket.com

Della Fattoria: Pre-order dinner rolls, stuffing, apple galette, pumpkin tart, bourbon pecan tart. Online at dellafattoria.com.