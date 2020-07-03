Six issues | One Great Price

Warm Pretzels With Cheese Available for Delivery in Sonoma County

These soft little nuggets made in Santa Rosa are closer to a roll than a tooth-breaking hard pretzel, with a yeasty, homemade flavor that’s hard to resist.

There’s nothing like a warm pretzel with cheese — except maybe a warm cheese pretzel with cheese.

Professional baker Clare Hulme of Wooden Petal is making small-batch sea salt, cheese and “everything” pretzels from her commercial kitchen with cheese dip and mustard for pickup or delivery throughout much of the county.

Pretzels from Wooden Petal in Santa Rosa. Heather Irwin/PD

These soft little nuggets are closer to a roll than a tooth-breaking hard pretzel, with a yeasty, homemade flavor that’s hard to resist. Plus, no bitter baking soda (blech)! They’re just $25 for a fat box of 15 with two dips (we’d have paid extra for more cheese, cause we ate it all by pretzel three).

Hot or cold, our whole family gave these two cheese-covered thumbs up. On Wednesday and Thursday, Hulme is also doing jumbo cinnamon pretzels with icing. Perfect for a grad gift or the Father’s Day present you forgot.

Ordering details at woodenpetal.com

 

