Top 5 Reasons to Attend This Year’s Napa Valley Film Festival + 5 Films We Can’t Wait to See

Wax Nostalgia at the New Drive-In Movie Theatre: The NVFF screens at ten Napa Valley venues spread out between downtown Napa and Calistoga. This year's festival introduces a handful of new venues, like the Archer Hotel and Las Alcobas, but the most exciting addition, hands down, is The Drive-In at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. Offering the ideal setting for an overdue date night, this throwback cinema will have two showtimes a night (November 7-11 at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.).

Give Back to Fire Victims: This special event, held at Robert Mondavi Winery on November 9 in conjunction with the NVFF, will raise funds to support those affected by the 2017 Northern California wildfires. Mondavi chef Jeff Mosher and celebrity chef Tyler Florence will combine their talents to prepare a multi-course, gourmet feast (expertly paired with Mondavi wines), followed by a private screening of Florence's documentary Uncrushable , which centers on the fires.

Take Selfies with Celebs: The red carpet rolls out (literally) at the Festival Gala on November 10 at the CIA at Copia. This glamorous event is your best chance to casually bump into celebrities while indulging in great food, Napa Valley wines and craft cocktails. Last year's A-lister lineup included Will Ferrell, Elijah Wood and Haley Joel Osment, who's all grown up and now known for more than The Sixth Sense. The festival keeps their celebrity guests pretty close to the vest, but so far, we know that Geena Davis and Laurence Fishburne will be in attendance. Moreover, the night will have live performances by Ethan Tucker and Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters.

Taste Around the World with Top Chefs: Culinary demonstrations will take place throughout the festival at downtown Napa's hottest new hang spot, The Studio by Feast it Forward , a TV studio, wine tasting room and home shopping experience in one. Upstairs in the festival's Monogram Appliances Demonstration Kitchen, watch as film stars and filmmakers team up with culinary and beverage masters to cook up everything from Lebanese to Basque cuisine — and as a lucky audience member, you'll get to taste it all.

Sip through Napa's Hot, New Beer Scene: Sonoma County has always had the upper hand when it comes to hops, but Napa Valley is playing catch up and undergoing its own craft beer revolution. Sample brews from all of the Napa Valley breweries at once during the festival's Down-Valley Intermission tasting (3-5 p.m. at The Studio by Feast it Forward) on Sunday. This mini beer festival will have live music and six Napa Valley breweries — including San Diego's famed Stone Brewing , who opened a taproom on the Napa River this spring — plus special guest Elysian Brewing from Seattle.

Films We Can't Wait to See - Uncrushable: In a film that hits a little too close to home, chef and filmmaker Tyler Florence's documentary Uncrushable recounts last year's devastating Northern California wildfires and our community's inspiring resilience through the victims who lost homes and businesses, first responders, chefs and winemakers.

Films We Can't Wait to See - Empire on Main Street: This documentary short tells the story of how Crista Luedtke, proprietor of Sonoma County hot spots boon hotel + spa, boon eat + drink, and el barrio bar, transformed the sleepy, little town of Guerneville into a trending Bay Area destination.

Films We Can't Wait to See - Life in the Doghouse: Who doesn't love a feel-good movie about dogs? This is a heartfelt, true story about two partners, Danny and Ron, who started a rescue organization and saved the lives of hundreds of dogs abandoned in Hurricane Katrina. Animal Lovers will want to attend the November 8 screening for a "Dogumentary Double." Catch both Life in the Doghouse and Pick of the Litter, which follows the arduous, yet ridiculously cute journey of blind dogs in training.

Films We Can't Wait to See - Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind: Screening on November 11, the festival's Closing Film will provide an intimate, never-before-seen look at one of the most beloved comedians of our time, Robin Williams. The documentary includes unseen footage and interviews, plus commentary from his son, Zak Williams, and other famous comedians, including Steve Martin and Billy Crystal.

Films We Can't Wait to See - Valley of the Boom: Though not technically a film, Bay Area locals will love this two-episode preview on November 10 of a new, high-energy (think The Wolf of Wall Street) TV series about the infamous "boom" in Silicon Valley and the ensuing "bust." The show will transport us to the frontline of tech's battlefield during the Internet's infancy and features a cast of familiar faces, like Bradley Whitford, Steve Zahn and Lamorne Morris.

Rising stars (left to right) Odeya Rush, Gregg Sulkin and Analeigh Tipton pose for a photo after their panel discussion Saturday at Cunat Vineyards, during the 7th Annual Napa Valley Film Festival, 2017.

Married couple Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed on the red carpet during the 7th Annual Napa Valley Film Festival, 2017.

Bartenders (left to right) Eric Aragon, Todd Denson and Aaron Chinn mix cocktails for guests at the Gala Saturday night at Copia, at the 7th Annual Napa Valley Film Festival, 2017.

Actor Elijah Wood on the red carpet poses with teen reporters from Harvest Middle school Emily Wall, Ida Killebrelo, Amelia Leeman and Jed Rubin, during the 7th Annual Napa Valley Film Festival, 2017.

The "Movie Mogul" dinner at Meadowood Napa Valley during the Napa Valley Film Festival, 2017.