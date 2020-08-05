This Year’s Gravenstein Apple Fair Becomes ‘Grav & Go’ Event

Grace Lewis, 5, of Santa Rosa participates in the kids apple juggling contest during the Gravenstein Apple Fair at Ragle Ranch Park in Sebastopol, California, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Austin Beckman, 8, helps his family sell their apple from Walker Apple Farm during the Gravenstein Apple Fair in Sebastopol on Saturday, August 8, 2014. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Visitors examine a box of apples at the Walker's Apples stand during the Gravenstein Apple Fair at Ragle Ranch Park in Sebastopol, California, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

The much-loved Gravenstein Apple Fair is canceled this year due to the pandemic, but don’t despair: apple lovers can still get their fix thanks to a new “Grav & Go” event.

Taking place on the weekend of Aug. 15 and 16, the event will feature a variety of products — apple-scented soaps, ciders, juice, pies and more — from local farmers and producers, including Backyard restaurant, Dutton Ranch, Lala’s Jam Bar & Urban Farmstead, Meyer Apples, Mom’s Apple Pie, North Coast Organic, Tilted Shed Ciderworks, and The Soap Cauldron.

All products are made from Gravenstein apples and will be available for curbside pickup at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center during the weekend event. Orders should be placed in advance online (deadline is Aug. 13, at noon).

The annual fair, now in its 47th year, is the primary fundraiser for local nonprofit Sonoma County Farm Trails and continues to benefit the organization through this year’s event. All participating vendors are members of the “Farm Trails family” and customers can choose to add a donation to their order. (If you donate $50 or more, you will receive an apple-themed reversible cloth face mask sewn by Farm Trails volunteers).

“Connecting the public with our local growers and producers is a big part of what we do,” said Carmen Snyder, Farm Trails’ executive director and manager of the Gravenstein Apple Fair. “In the absence of the fair this year, the pop-up concept provides a safe way to do that and add a little taste of the fair in the process. We’re making the pickup experience as fun and festive as possible.”