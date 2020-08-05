Top Santa Rosa Restaurants for Outdoor Dining

John Ash & Co at Vintners Inn in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Vintners Inn)

The terrace at Ca' Bianca in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Ca' Bianca)

The terrace at Ca' Bianca in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Ca' Bianca)

Entrance to Ca' Bianca in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Ca' Bianca)

Bird and The Bottle in Santa Rosa. (Alvin Jornada)

Sonoma County restaurants are open now for outdoor dining in addition to takeout and delivery services. If you’ve missed eating outside of the house, why not (safely) visit one of your local favorites? We’ve compiled a list of Santa Rosa restaurants that are open for outdoor or patio dining. Click through the above gallery for photos of the patios and outdoor spaces.

Ausiello’s 5th Street Bar and Grill: Serving indoor and outdoor food in their al fresco parking space and sidewalk tent along with cocktails (like their famous Bloody Mary). 609 5th St, 707-579-9408, ausiellos5thstreetgrill.com.

Bird & The Bottle: Walk-in patio dining available. Continuing to increase operating hours, check website for most up-to-date hours of operation. 1055 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-568-4000, birdandthebottle.com.

Ca’Bianca Ristorante Italiano: Open for outdoor dining, blending Italian cuisine from multiple regions in Italy. 835 Second St., Santa Rosa, 707-542-5800, cabianca.com.

Cattlemens Steakhouse: Open for outdoor dining, offering a steakhouse experience with steaks, ribs and a plethora of starters. 2400 Midway Drive, 707-546-1446, cattlemens.com/restaurants/santa-rosa.

Cibo Rustico: Pizza and other Italian food served outside. 1305 Cleveland Ave., Suite C, Santa Rosa, 707-623-9906, ciborustico.com.

Cozy Plum Bistro: Patio seating to enjoy plant-based options, from burgers to wraps and bowls. See menu here. 1899 Mendocino Ave., 707-526-3333, cozyplum.com.

Fogbelt Brewing: Grab a draft beer and a signature order of deluxe fries and enjoy on the restaurant’s patio. 1305 Cleveland Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-978-3400, fogbeltbrewing.com.

Franchettis’ Gasthaus: Cozy patio open for German-Italian fusion food made from seasonal ingredients. 1229 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-526-1229, franchettis.com.

Grossman’s Noshery & Bar: Order some dumplings, soup or other homey classics and dine on the Noshery’s new patio. 308 ½ Wilson Street at Hotel La Rose in Historic Railroad Square, Santa Rosa, 707-595-7707, grossmanssr.com.

Juncture Taproom and Lounge: Regular food menu and daily specials, growlers available on the back patio. Patio eats by reservation only. 4357 Montgomery Dr, 707-293-9702, Facebook.

John Ash & Co.: Outdoor dining available at this romantic restaurant nestled next to Vintners Resort. 4350 Barnes Rd., Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584, vintnersresort.com/dining/john-ash-co/.

La Gare French Restaurant: French cuisine available for outdoor dining. 208 Wilson St, 707- 528-4355, lagarerestaurant.com.

Mac’s Deli & Cafe: The oldest continuing breakfast and sandwich cafe in Sonoma County is open for outdoor dining. 4th Street, 707-545-378-5630, macsdeliandcafe.com.

Mary’s Pizza Shack: Patios available at all three Santa Rosa locations. 535 Summerfield Rd., 707-538-1888; 615 Fourth St., 707-571-1959; 3084 Marlow Rd., 707-573-1100, maryspizzashack.com.

Monti’s: Get some top-notch seafood or pasta to eat on the Monti’s patio. Montgomery Village Shopping Center 714 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, 707-568-4404, starkrestaurants.com/stark-restaurant/montis.

Ricky’s Eastbound: Family-style meals with pizza, mac n’ cheese and other entrees served on the patio. 5755 Mountain Hawk Dr., 707-843-5143. rickyseastbound.com.

Riviera Restaurant: Limited capacity outdoor dining with pastas, fish and meat dishes. 75 Montgomery Drive, 707-579-2682, rivieraristorante.net.

Rosso: Patio dining (both in front and a new spot in back) available for new pizza and wines. 53 Montgomery Dr, 707-544-3221, rossopizzeria.com.

Russian River Brewing Company, Santa Rosa: Order Pliny bites and pizza with your favorite IPA at the Santa Rosa Brewpub’s outdoor dining area. 725 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-545-2337, russianriverbrewing.com.

SEA Thai Bistro & Bar: Enjoy fresh Southeast Asian cuisine combining traditional Asian flavors and modern, local ingredients. 2350 Midway Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-528-8333, seathaibistrobar.com.

The Spinster Sisters: New outdoor dining space makes it even more fun to try their regularly updated menus featuring local ingredients. 401 S A St, 707-528-7100, thespinstersisters.com.

Stark’s Steak & Seafood: Outdoor reservations available, including a Brazilian Backyard BBQ Pop-Up. 521 Adams St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-5100, starkrestaurants.com/stark-restaurant/starks-steak-seafood.

Steele and Hops: Outdoor dining available with modern brewpub dishes and cocktails. 1901 Mendocino Ave, 707-523-2201, steeleandhops.com.

Tomatina: Family-friendly Italian food on the restaurant’s patio. 2323 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, 707-583-0035, tomatina.com/locations/northbay/santa-rosa.

Union Hotel Restaurant: Outdoor dining with full bar service and Italian food. 280 Mission Blvd., 707-538-6000, unionhotel.com.

Victory House at Epicenter: Taking reservations for the outdoor sports bar with dozens of HD screens for prime viewing. 3215 Coffey Ln, 707-757-9041, visitepicenter.com/dining/victory-house-sports-bar.

Walter Hansel Bistro: Patio open, offering a number of high-quality entrees and wines. 3535 Guerneville Rd, 707-546-6462. walterhanselbistro.com

Willi’s Wine Bar: Reservations available for patio seating, “surf,” “earth,” and “turf” inspired dishes served. on their covered patio 1415 Town and Country Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-526-3096, starkrestaurants.com/stark-restaurant/willis-wine-bar.