Sonoma County Fair Food Drive-Thru This Weekend

Stefan Rubin eats up a chicken wing on the opening day of the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa on Thursday, August 1, 2019. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

Neal Wilson, who takes a big bite of Hot Cheetos Fries, samples a variety of fair foods with, from left, Samara Ibarra, Nora Meas, Jessica Crumpton, Stefan Rubin, and Leslie Hair, on the opening day of the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa on Thursday, August 1, 2019. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

Turn that corndog-lovin’ frown upside down, because your favorite Sonoma County Fair food will be ready for pickup Aug. 7 through 9 and 14 through 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Though the 2020 Sonoma County Fair has been canceled, some of the event’s favorite food vendors will be firing up the fryers, batter-coating the dogs and getting the grills sizzling for a drive-through feast with many of your favorite guilty summer pleasures.

Heaven knows we could all use some flossy cotton candy, churros, tart lemonade and funnel cakes piled high with strawberry sauce and whipped cream. Also on the menu — corndogs, giant turkey legs, candy apples, kettle corn, and a few surprises, according to organizers.

Want the deets? Here’s what you’ll need to do…

To order food, customers will drive through Gate #2 off of Bennett Valley Road and be directed through the Fairgrounds! Once you get to the food booth area you will be greeted by an employee who will take your order and collect payment. To ensure the safety of guests and staff, customers will be asked to remain in their vehicles and wear a mask when interacting with staff; the process will be much like a restaurant drive-through experience.

We say, to keep things moving for everyone, cash is king, plan ahead (the menu will be posted on the Fairgrounds’ Instagram and Facebook pages, and please be polite to staff, as this is their first effort at bringing you a little glimmer of happiness during this bummer of a summer.