Pies, Ciders and More: How to Get Your Gravenstein Apple Fix in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 10 Hauling must-have: A stylish bag for your apple haul is where the fun begins. This wide-mouth woven tote has a leather handle. $44, Bon Ton Studio, 20 Matheson St., Healdsburg, bonton-studio.com (Courtesy of Bon Ton Studio)

Slide 2 of 10 Prized crop: The Walker family has been growing apples on their Graton ranch for over a century. Gravensteins are available right now at their farm stand which is open daily. Walker Apples, 10955 Upp Rd, Graton, 707-823-4310, facebook.com/WalkerApples. Here's a list of more apple farms and stands: farmtrails.org/apple-farms-stands. (Conner Jay)

Slide 3 of 10 “Grav and go!”: The beloved Gravenstein Apple fair is canceled this year due to the pandemic but thanks to the "Grav and Go" event, you can preorder apples, pies, ciders, scones and more from your favorite vendors. Orders must be received by August 13 for pick-up on August 15 and 16. Grav and Go, Farm Trails, farmtrails.org/grav-and-go. (John Burgess)

Slide 4 of 10 Grav a pint: Jolie Devoto's family has been growing heirloom apples since 1976. She now uses apples to make hard cider for her company, Golden State Cider. The cidery's 2019 Save The Gravenstein hard cider is made from a harvest of local orchards. $60 (12 16 oz. cans), Golden State Cider Taproom, 180 Morris St #150, Sebastopol, 707-827-3765. drinkgoldenstate.com. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 5 of 10 Better basics: Sonoma County orchard apples are small-batch pressed and aged in oak for two years to make this award-winning apple cider, perfect for vinaigrettes, marinades and added to tonic water. $19.95-$29.95, Little Apple Treats, Sebastopol, 707-849-8547, littleappletreats.com. (Courtesy of Little Apple Treats)

Slide 6 of 10 A caramel a day: Little Apple Treats has put a little apple cider in these handcrafted caramels. A variety of great flavors, like apple caramel with toasted almonds or rose essence, make it hard to pick a favorite. These are made with local cream. $6.95-$18.95, Little Apple Treats, Sebastopol, 707-849-8547, littleappletreats.com. (Courtesy of Little Apple Treats)

Slide 7 of 10 Better with butter: This jam is made in Petaluma from organic Gravenstein apples from Cloverdale. Apple butter is wonderful on toast, in a recipe or atop your favorite artisanal cheese. $8.75, Lala’s Urban Farmstand, 720 East Washington St., Petaluma, 707-773-1083, lalasjams.com (Courtesy of Lala's Jams)



Slide 8 of 10 Quicker cutter: Cut up your apples in one simple step so there's reduced wait time for eating. $9.99, I Leoni, 120 Kentucky St, Petaluma, 707-762-9611, ileoni.com (Courtesy of I Leoni)

Slide 9 of 10 Peel on: The ergonomic swivel grip on this peeler prevents cramping and fatigue, so the pie-making can continue. Hardisty's Homewares, 1513 Farmers Ln, Santa Rosa, 707-545-0534, hardistys.com (Courtesy of Hardisty's Homewares)

Slide 10 of 10 Set the stage: Here’s a perfectly gorgeous pie plate for your baking triumph. Made in Sonoma by Hayes Ceramics. $50, Hayes Ceramics Stoneware Pottery and Designs, 707-695-6054, hayesceramics.webs.com (Courtesy of Hayes Ceramics)