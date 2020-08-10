Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Pies, Ciders and More: How to Get Your Gravenstein Apple Fix in Sonoma County

Apple season is here! Stock up on your favorite fruit while supporting local farms and businesses.

Apple season is here! It’s time to kick things off with the much-loved, perfectly-sweet-and-sour, very-Sonoma Gravenstein. Whether you just eat the apples, bake them or put them in a pie, we’d like to suggest a few ways to help you channel your apple enthusiasm while supporting local farms and businesses. Click through the above gallery for details.

Related Posts
New Sonoma Wine Bar and Restaurant Serves Up Natural Wines and a French Vibe New Sonoma Wine Bar and Restaurant Serves Up Natural Wines and a French Vibe
Region, A Cutting-Edge Wine Bar, Opens at The Barlow Region, A Cutting-Edge Wine Bar, Opens at The Barlow
This Year's Gravenstein Apple Fair Becomes 'Grav & Go' Event This Year's Gravenstein Apple Fair Becomes 'Grav & Go' Event

Subscribe Now!

Comments