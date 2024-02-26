A Sweet Farm Wedding in Sonoma Features Lots of Flowers and a Celebrity Sheep

“Wally is always trying to steal my thunder,” says Madeline Johnson.

She’s talking about her wedding day, so you’d think maybe Wally is her husband. But no, Wally the Wooly Weeder is the celebrity sheep who greets guests at Glen Ellen’s Beltane Ranch, where Madeline Johnson and Matt Secrest tied the knot this past June. “It was an explosion of flowers, of color, and there were chickens running around, and that’s all I ever wanted,” says Madeline.

Living in Berkeley, the two fell in love with the idea of escaping to the country for their wedding. “It’s a food mecca,” explains Matt, an epidemiologist.

At their ceremony, they sang a song that Matt wrote and exchanged vows under a giant oak tree in front of 110 guests decked out in vibrant, flowery dresses and pastel suits. Their wedding cake was in the shape of a big, plump chicken. And to make guests feel at home, the dress code listed on their wedding website was: “Whatever you can chase chickens in.”

“Every time we go to Sonoma County, it’s such a warm place,” says Madeline, who works at the tech company Yeti. “It’s a slower pace compared to the city, and the people you meet are unbelievably friendly and inviting.”

The couple served rosé and Zinfandel made by Beltane Ranch, along with their own “foot stomped weddin’ wine.” And yes, at some point, as they looked around during the rollicking reception, there was Wally the Wooly Weeder, wearing a custom flower crown they had made especially for him. It was his day, too.

Resources

Planner and designer: Blissful Events

Location: Beltane Ranch

Photographer: Hazel Photo

Rentals: Encore Events Rentals

Floral design: Mae Flowers

Hair and makeup: The Powder Room

Caterer: Sage Catering

Band: Ticket To Ride

Cake and dessert bar: Supreme Sweets

Transportation: Pure Luxury

Caricatures: Billie Wylie