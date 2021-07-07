Six issues | One Great Price

Exclusive First Peek at The Matheson Healdsburg

From sushi and seasonal dishes to flavorful flatbread pizzas, here's what to look forward to when Dustin Valette’s new restaurant opens later this summer.

One of the most anticipated openings of the year is The Matheson, Dustin Valette’s new multi-story restaurant and lounge. Slated for an August opening, the three-level building includes the Matheson restaurant on the ground level, a mezzanine overlooking the restaurant for private events and the rooftop lounge, Roof 106.

Expect very different experiences throughout the space. The ground floor restaurant will serve up refined, modern wine country cuisine along with inspired sushi as well as a full bar, a wine list with more than 400 bottles, and a state-of-the-art wine wall with 88 wines on tap, showcasing a broad range of local producers and beyond. Valette will head the kitchen, along with chef de cuisine Matt Brimer and pastry chef Skyler Spitz. The sushi bar will also feature dishes conceptualized by sushi master Ken Tominaga, executed by sushi chef Daisuke Soma.

Upstairs, Roof 106 will be a more casual indoor-outdoor setting with craft cocktails, small plates and seasonal flatbreads from the custom, 3,800-pound wood-fired Mugnaini oven.

The wheat flour for the flatbread dough is sourced from a biodynamic, organic farm and vineyard owned by winemaker, visionary farmer and baking legend Lou Preston. The dough includes a yeast from the historic “Williams Selyem strain” from Burt Williams, a famed pinot noir pioneer and personal friend of Valette. The menu was developed in partnership with Roof 106 chef de cuisine Brian Best.

Stay tuned for lots more info as the opening gets closer, but meanwhile, get a little drooly with some stellar pix of the food to come…

