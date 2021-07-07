Exclusive First Peek at The Matheson Healdsburg

Slide 1 of 36 The exterior of the Matheson in Healdsburg. Set on the iconic Healdsburg Plaza it features a tri-level restaurant with inspired Sonoma County cuisine sourced from local farms, ranches, and dairies.(Michael Woolsey)

Slide 2 of 36 The Matheson will include a downstairs dining area that includes dishes conceptualized by sushi master Ken Tominaga, executed by sushi chef Daisuke Soma like this sushi nigiri plate. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 4 of 36 Sushi Sashimi and Sushi "Happy Spoon" will be among the menu items at the Matheson, opening in August. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 6 of 36 Sushi Wagyu Roll will be among the menu items at the Matheson, opening in August. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 7 of 36 Roof 106, on the third level of the Matheson, opens to the plaza below and offers a chic space and casual setting designed for guests to savor local wines, craft cocktails, small plates and seasonal flatbreads from the custom, 3,800-pound wood-fired Mugnaini oven. Chef de Cuisine Brian Best collaborated with Valette on the unique menu. Pictured: Black Garlic Boquerones Flatbread. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 8 of 36 The street-level Matheson restaurant focuses on modern, refined Sonoma wine country cuisine, with a stellar team led by Valette - along with chef de cuisine Matt Brimer and pastry chef Skyler Spitz, whose Chocolate Cherry Pave is pictured. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 10 of 36 Seasonal flatbreads at the forthcoming Roof 106 at the Matheson. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 11 of 36 The grilled pineapple cocktail is a perfect summer sipper at the forthcoming Matheson. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 12 of 36 A signature summer dish, heirloom tomato salad with burrata, lovage, agretti powder, and rye at the forthcoming Matheson. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 15 of 36 A lot goes into the preparation of the heirloom salad, as seen here. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 18 of 36 Margherita Salametto Flatbread at the forthcoming Roof 106 at the Matheson in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 19 of 36 Honey soda at the forthcoming Roof 106 at the Matheson in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 20 of 36 Dry Creek Peach mousse with matcha, featuring peaches from farmer Gayle Sullivan, and chevre from Skyhill Farms. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 22 of 36 Smoked Ribeye at the forthcoming Matheson restaurant in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 24 of 36 "Happy Spoon" at the forthcoming Matheson restaurant in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 25 of 36 Sushi roll at the forthcoming Matheson restaurant in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 26 of 36 Charred octopus at the forthcoming Matheson restaurant in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 28 of 36 Clarified margarita at the forthcoming Matheson restaurant in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 29 of 36 En Honoré Cocktail at the forthcoming Matheson restaurant in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 31 of 36 Kona Kampachi with cucumber, charred avocado, agua chile, pluot, finger lime, puffed rice and togarashi at the forthcoming Matheson restaurant in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 33 of 36 Panda Cocktail at the forthcoming Matheson restaurant and Roof 106 in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 35 of 36 Valette's passion for making and sharing wines of Sonoma County is a big part of this new endeavor. He created his inaugural vintage in 2008, sourcing fruit from friends. In 2016, he quietly released his own wine brand, Valette Wines, with his winemaker partners, Bob Cabral, Jesse Katz, and Tom Rochioli. As part of a comprehensive beverage program overseen by Jon McCarthy, The Matheson’s wine list includes over 400 bottles, featuring many of Sonoma’s most notable winemaking talents. The restaurant also features a state-of-the-art wine wall with 88 wines on tap, showcasing a broad range of local producers and beyond.

