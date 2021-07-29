The Best Dog-Friendly Places in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 21 Brewsters Beer Garden, Petaluma: This is a great spot for family fun with the dog. This outdoor beer garden serves up delicious BBQ and has fire pits, live music and plenty of open space for dogs and kids. 229 Water St N, Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 21 Campo Fina, Healdsburg: This Italian restaurant has the perfect outdoor patio for your friendly dog, plus wood-fired pizza, Cal-Italian dishes and a bocce ball court for you. 330 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, 707-395-4640, campofina.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 21 Palooza Gastropub, Kenwood: An enclosed and heated patio allows for year-round outdoor dining . There's gourmet pub grub, wine and beer for dog-owners and plenty of space for dogs. Fun and games for kids is another plus and there's live music that even your pup might enjoy. 8910 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, 707-833-4000, paloozafresh.com. (Courtesy of Palooza)

Slide 4 of 21 Handline, Sebastopol: This restaurant has it all: seafood, burgers, tacos, local beer and wine and soft serve ice cream. The expansive patio with picnic tables is a nice place to spend a lazy afternoon with your pup. 935 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, 707-827-3744, handline.com. (Courtesy of Handline)

Slide 5 of 21 In search of more dog-friendly restaurants? Find them here. Willi's Seafood and Raw Bar in Healdsburg has a small-but-lovely patio for eating your lobster roll and oysters with Fido. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 21 Fogbelt Brewing Company, Santa Rosa: This may not be the largest patio in town but it's a nice spot for you and your friendly dog. Nibble on some wings, burgers and fries with your beer while your dog enjoys house-made dog treats! 1305 Cleveland Ave, Santa Rosa 95401, 707-978-3400, fogbeltbrewing.com. (Photo by Jess Poshepny Vallery)

Slide 7 of 21 Woodfour Brewing Company, Sebastopol: Pair seasonal California food with tasty farmhouse-style beers at this microbrewery. The patio, overlooking The Barlow marketplace, is a great spot for some people- (and dog) watching with your pup. 6780 Depot St, Sebastopol 95472, 707-823-3144, woodfour.com. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 21 Bear Republic Brewing Company, Rohnert Park: A nearby dog park helps your dog burn off a little energy before heading to the patio overlooking Robert's Lake for beers and burger (for you) and water and treats (for your dog). 5000 Roberts Lake Rd, Rohnert Park, 707-585-2722, bearrepublic.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 21 Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma: There’s a lot of fun on tap at Lagunitas for humans and dogs alike. A large semi-covered outdoor space features picnic tables, ample seating and plenty of water bowls for dogs (on a leash). 1280 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma 94954, 707-769-4455, lagunitas.com. (Jeremy Portje/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 21 Find more dog-friendly breweries in Sonoma County here. In this photo, Crooked Goat Brewing at The Barlow is another great spot to bring your dog. Rolling doors on three sides of the brewery create an indoor-outdoor vibe. (Photo by Jess Poshepny Vallery)

Slide 11 of 21 Larson Family Winery, Sonoma: This dog-friendly winery welcomes pups at their large outdoor tasting space as well as inside the tasting room. They even have a dog-themed wine, Three Lab Cab, named after the winery dogs Buster, Bubba and Pete. 23355 Millerick Rd, Sonoma 95476, 707-938-3031, larsonfamilywinery.com. (Courtesy of Larson Family Winery)

Slide 12 of 21 Muscardini Cellars, Kenwood: This Sonoma Valley winery welcomes behaved dogs in the tasting room, on the patio and in the green outdoor area. Your dog can be greeted with treats, water and toys from the staff. The winery dog, Biondi, is also very welcoming and friendly. 9380 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood 95452, 707-933-9305, muscardinicellars.com. (Courtesy of Muscardini Cellars)

Slide 13 of 21 Landmark Vineyards, Kenwood: Another dog-friendly winery in Kenwood, Landmark Vineyards boasts expansive grounds and a lawn for your dog to roam. You and your dog can find winery dog, Tag, doing exactly that while you explore the property. 101 Adobe Canyon Road Kenwood 95452, 707-833-0053, landmarkwine.com. (Courtesy of Landmark Vineyards)

Slide 14 of 21 Dutcher Crossing Winery, Healdsburg: This winery in northern Sonoma County greets four-legged guests with open arms. Dogs are welcome in their tasting room, as well as on the back patio and lawn and may be joined by winery dog, Dutchess. 8533 Dry Creek Rd, Healdsburg 95448, 707-431-2700, dutchercrossingwinery.com. (Courtesy of Dutcher Crossing)

Slide 15 of 21 For more fun with Fido, find additional dog-friendly wineries here. At Wilson Winery in Healdsburg, Wednesdays are "Wag Wednesday" and a dog-themed wine, 3 Dog Zin, features the family's three dogs, Molly, Sydney and Victoria, on the label. (Courtesy of Wilson Winery)

Slide 16 of 21 Crane Creek Regional Park, Rohnert Park: 128 acres of hills, meadows and trails perfect for exploring with your dog. The trails can be shared with equestrians and bikers, so please keep your dog on leash at all times. 5000 Pressley Rd, Rohnert Park, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 17 of 21 Tolay Lake Regional Park, Petaluma: Sonoma County's largest regional park boasts over 12 trails and is a great spot to bring four-legged friends who love a good hike. 5869 Cannon Lane, Petaluma 94954, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 21 Sonoma Valley Regional Park, Glen Ellen: This park is home to numerous trails for you and your dog to explore. The park also includes a fenced off dog park, Elizabeth Perrone Dog Park, where your pup can run free and play. 13630 Highway 12, Glen Ellen 95442, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 19 of 21 Spring Lake Regional Park, Santa Rosa: This park has 10 trails for your dog to roam on leash and a swimming lagoon where dogs are welcome for off-leash swimming and play during the annual Water Bark event in September. North Entrance: 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa. South Entrance: 5585 Newanga Avenue, Santa Rosa 95409, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 20 of 21 Off-Leash Dog Parks: Sonoma County has plenty of dog parks for off-leash fun. Pictured here is the Rincon Valley Community Dog Park, one of the most popular spots in Santa Rosa. Other popular options include the Ragle Ranch Dog Park in Sebastopol (their "little dog hour is the best," says one of our editors), the Ernie Smith Dog Park in Sonoma, and the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 21 Find more dog-friendly parks and activities here. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)