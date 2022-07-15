The Best Cheap Eats in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 24 Juanita Juanita, Sonoma: Tacos are a solid choice for $3.50 a piece or a hearty burrito (one of the best in the county) for $8.75. We've never had a bad meal at this funky roadside taqueria. 19114 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 707-935-3981, juanitajuanita.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 24 Super Chicken Nachos from Juanita Juanita in Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 24 Second-generation owner Kate Bruno with the Big Ranch carne asada burrito from Juanita Juanita in Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 24 Tasca Tasca, Sonoma: Truffle butter potatoes, peri peri chicken wings and passionfruit mousse for $20 at this casual Portuguese cafe and wine bar. 122 West Napa St., Sonoma, 707-996-8272, tascatasca.com (Erik Castro/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 24 Cobblestone road ice cream and passion fruit mousse with mango from Tasca Tasca in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/For Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 24 Reel and Brand, Sonoma: During the daily happy hour from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. you can get a cheeseburger, margarita, and French fries for $16. Plus, a lovely outdoor patio. 401 Grove St., Sonoma, 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 24 Tempura Fried Calamari Tacos with green chili crema and shredded carrots from Reel & Brand in Sonoma. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 24 Abyssinia, Santa Rosa: The vegetarian combo ($14.50 for one) is a world of flavor, served with a house salad and injera bread. 913 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-568-6455, my-abyssinia.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 24 Falafel Hut, Santa Rosa: Vegetarian combo plate includes three crispy falafel, three dolmas, baba ghanoush, cucumber salad, tabbouleh and warm pita bread ($13.95). 701 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-237-7010, falafelhut.co. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 24 Freaking Tacos, Santa Rosa: Tacos are $2.25 each and still excellent. 400 W. Third St., Suite C, Santa Rosa, 707-890-5003, freakingtacos707.com. (Stephanie A./Yelp)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 24 Ippinn Udon & Tempura, Santa Rosa: The filling curry chicken udon bowl ($11.99) is easily two meals. 1880 Mendocino Ave. D, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9911, ippinnllc.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma County)

Slide 12 of 24 Amy's Wicked Slush, Healdsburg: Make your inner child go wild with ten mix-n-match slush and soft serve samples. $15. 13840 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-9253, amyswickedslush.com. (Courtesy of Amy's Wicked Slush)

Slide 13 of 24 The Wurst, Healdsburg: The Smash burger ($13.50) isn't necessarily the cheapest, but it's a steal in ritzy Healdsburg with local grass fed beef, a freshly baked bun and topped with special sauce, caramelized onions and cheddar. 22 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-395-0214, thewurst.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 24 Red Bee BBQ, Windsor: A third-pound of teriyaki chicken, bbq pork or spicy pulled chicken with a choice of cornbread, mac salad, rice, or baked beans for under $12. 8970 Brooks Road S., Windsor, 707-836-4099, redbeebbq.com. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 24 Castaneda's Marketplace: This Mexican market deli is loaded with rib-sticking deliciousness, including the Hulk-sized El Supremo Breakfast Burrito ($10) with potato eggs, meat, a crispy layer of cheese, pico, guac and salsa. The burrito bowl, with meat, rice, beans and salsa, is just $6. 8465 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 601, Windsor, 707-838-8820, castanedasmarket.com. (Courtesy of Castaneda's Marketplace)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 24 Magdelena's, Petaluma: We love the industrial-sized Gold Chai Cinnamon morning rolls for $5.50. Everything at the bakery/cafe is vegetarian or vegan with many gluten-free choices. 5306 Old Redwood Highway, 707-665-0644, magdelenas.com. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 24 Roy's Chicago Dog & BBQ at the Yard, Petaluma: A Vienna all beef hot dog with all the Chicago works (poppy seed bun, celery salt, neon green relish) and a basket of fries for $10.50. 84 Corona Road, Petaluma, 707-774-1574, facebook.com/RoysChicagoDogs. (Photo by Terry Hankins)

Slide 18 of 24 What A Chicken, Petaluma: Excellent barbecued chicken and ribs at bargain-basement prices. Four pieces of meat and two sides are just $14. Just watch out for the salsa — the pineapple is screaming hot. 706 E.Washington St., Petaluma, 707-971-7549. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 19 of 24 Smokin’ Bowls, Rohnert Park: This restaurant offers a number of bowls ($8-$10) inspired by American, Mediterranean and Asian flavors. A customer favorite is the Dragon Bowl, which includes fried rice with bacon, chicken, green onions, cashews and a hot sweet Asian sauce. If you’re in the mood to treat yourself, order the cheese fries on the side. 295 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, 707-665-5265, smokinbowls.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 24 Sebastopol Sunshine Cafe: This all-day diner hits all the highlights — from eggs Benedict to sandwiches, burgers and even a meatloaf dinner. Large portions from this family-run restaurant run between $12 and $15 for most entrees. 124 S. Main St., Sebastopol, 707-827-3935, sebastopolsunshinecafe.com. (Courtesy of Sebastopol Sunshine Cafe)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 24 Sonoma Burger, Sebastopol: A single smash burger with cheese will run you $7, with fries at $2.75 extra. You can jazz things up with sauces, sides and a killer root beer float, but if you're on a budget, the quality is about as good as it gets. 173 Pleasant Hill Ave. N, Sebastopol, 707-827-8817, sonomaburger.com. (Courtesy of Sonoma Burger)

Slide 22 of 24 The Smash Burger with a side of Crispy Onion Rings from Sonoma Burger in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 24 Big Bottom Market, Guerneville: You can get Oprah's favorite biscuit with butter and jam or the daily specialty biscuit for $5. Add-ons like ham and cheese or smoked salmon with creme fraiche are $13. 16228 Main St., Guerneville, 707-604-7295, bigbottommarket.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 24 of 24 Koala's Fine Food, Guerneville: Lunch bento with California roll, gyoza, soup, salad, rice and a choice of entrees (teriyaki chicken, pork katsu, vegetable tempura) for $13. Burgers are under $10. 16380 Mill St., Suite A, Guerneville, 707-869-3300, koalasfinefood.com. (Jil C./Yelp)