Sonoma County Events and Festivals to Check Out This Spring

Slide 1 of 18 March 23-24, 13th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festival, Santa Rosa: Indulge your craving for local, handcrafted cheeses from the state’s cheese community at the California Artisan Cheese Festival. This family-friendly weekend event includes local farm tours and seminars at locations around Sonoma County on March 23, and an artisan cheese tasting on March 24 that brings together over 100 artisans offering delectable cheeses and products that complement them. Parking is free. Tickets $25-$250. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa, 707-837-1928, artisancheesefestival.com. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 2 of 18 April 12-14, CSRG David Love Vintage Car Races, Sonoma: Classic racing cars are the main attraction at this action-packed weekend at the Sonoma Raceway. Named for David Love, race car legend and co-founder of Northern California’s Classic Sports Racing Group, these Vintage Car Races celebrate vehicles whose competitive days are past. It’s an enjoyable weekend event for the whole family. Races begin at 9 a.m. each day. Tickets are $14 for single day, $20 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under get in free. Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, 800-870-RACE, sonomaraceway.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 3 of 18 April 13-14, Sebastopol Apple Blossom Festival and Parade: The annual Apple Blossom Festival celebrates the fruit that put Sebastopol on the map. The family-friendly weekend begins with a parade on Saturday, followed by live music, food, crafts, children’s games, art shows, wine, and community fun. Sunday showcases the festival and the Blues Music Explosion, featuring headliner Joe Louis Walker and many other local and national blues musicians. Sebastopol, California. Online tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (62+) and students (11-17), free for children ages 10 and under. appleblossomfest.com (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 4 of 18 April 13, Bubbles, Boots & BBQ, Sonoma: Pull on your cowboy boots and swagger on over to the annual Bubbles, Boots & BBQ dinner picnic at Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards. Savor delectable dishes such as smoked pork belly and St. Louis-style barbecued ribs, while sipping show-stopping wines and tapping your toes to the sound of the Ricky Ray Band. Reserve early, space is limited. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Tickets $95. Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards, Sonoma, 707-933-1917, gloriaferrer.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 5 of 18 Wineries celebrating Earth Day on Monday, April 22, include: Iron Horse Vineyards, which will provide a special toast to Mother Nature with their 2015 Ocean Reserve along with a gift packet of Iron Horse sunflower seeds to plant. Deloach Winery on Olivet Road in Russian River Valley will host a special tour of their biodynamic vineyards and gardens, as well as their estate house, while guests sip on newly released wines. (Photo courtesy of Iron Horse Vineyards)

Slide 6 of 18 Advertisement

Slide 7 of 18 More Earth Day winery events: On April 13, Alexander Valley Vineyards will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the Wetzel family's commitment to sustainability. Benziger Family Winery in Glen Ellen will host an Earth Day hike and wine tasting event on April 14, sharing details about the winery's biodynamic farming practices and the history behind some of their favorite estate vineyards blocks. Red Car Winery is celebrating Earth Day on April 20 with a meditative walk through Zephyr Farms Vineyard on the Sonoma Coast, lead by a certified forest therapy guide (now that's a nice job!).

Slide 8 of 18 April 27, Earth Day on Stage, Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa celebrates this year's Earth Day a week later, on April 27, with the Earth Day On Stage Festival at Courthouse Square. The event is family-friendly and will bring the community together with live performances, eco-friendly crafts, 100+ exhibitors, and activities for kids. There will also be food trucks and a beer and wine garden for adults. Come to the event on two wheels – there will be free valet bicycle parking. Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. The festival is free. srcity.org (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 9 of 18 April 27, Petaluma Butter & Egg Days Parade & Festival: The parade theme this year, "It's always punny in Petaluma," is a nod to Clover Sonoma's Clo the Cow. Prepare to be delighted by the spectacular floats, fun, and festivities encompassing the celebration. The family-friendly festival has a kids’ area and serves up all things Petaluma, including craft beer, wine, and food, as well as live music from local bands. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Clover Kids’ Parade at 11:30 a.m., main parade at noon. Downtown Petaluma, petalumadowntown.com (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 10 of 18 April 27-28, Passport to Dry Creek Valley: Raise a glass to the 30th Anniversary of Passport to Dry Creek Valley, a community celebration offering wine and food pairings at more than 40 Dry Creek wineries. Enjoy themed parties and grape-to-glass experiences from local chefs, including Michelin-starred maestro Charlie Palmer. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day, two-day passport $150; Sunday only $92.50. 707-433-3031, drycreekvalley.org. (Photo by Jeremy Portje)

Slide 11 of 18 April 27-28, Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies Spring Tour: Sonoma County farmers open their doors to visitors every April. On a tour along the farm trails, meet farmers and see their farms, cuddle cute baby animals, pick flowers, and try a variety of cheeses from Petaluma dairies. Sonoma County Farm Trails sends participants a program and a link to a live map, so each guest can pick their itinerary for the day. Various locations in Sonoma County, California. Free. farmtrails.org (Photo courtesy of Preston Farm)

Slide 12 of 18 Advertisement

Slide 13 of 18 May 3-4, IPA 10K & Beer Mile Invitational, Sebastopol: The annual IPA 10k and Beer Mile Invitational in Sebastopol celebrates the outdoors and the beer Sonoma County is best known for. The beer-centric event kicks off Friday, May 3, with a marketplace expo and welcome reception at The Barlow. On Saturday, May 4, the race begins with a starting line toast before runners embark on a 6.2-mile West County course. At the finish, runners and their guests will be able to say cheers with local craft beer at a music festival. The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St, Sebastopol. Tickets start at $75 for the 10K , $30 for beer festival only. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 14 of 18 May 5, Castles & Kites, Bodega Bay: Take advantage of the windy weather on the Sonoma Coast at Sonoma County Parks' Castles & Kites celebration. Bring your own kite, or purchase one in Bodega Bay, then head over to Doran Beach. See sand sculptors work on elaborate creations and enjoy making your own castle in the sand with tools provided by the Parks Department. Doran Regional Park, Bodega Bay. Free. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Park Members. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 15 of 18 May 12, Mother's Day Open Garden, Healdsburg: One of the best places to stop and smell the roses in Sonoma County is the Russian River Rose Company in Dry Creek Valley. Every spring, visitors can wander through the English-style gardens. Make it a Mother’s Day tradition to visit with your family, then head out to lunch in downtown Healdsburg (we recommend the patio at Bravas for family-friendly Spanish tapas). Russian River Rose Company, Healdsburg, California. Tickets: $2 suggested donation. russian-river-rose.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 18 May 18, Luther Burbank Rose Parade and Festival, Santa Rosa: This annual Santa Rosa parade, now in its 125 year, is one of the oldest events of its kind in Northern California. Downtown Santa Rosa streets will be filled with themed entries saluting the last 125 years while looking forward toward the future. After the parade, the fun continues with a festival at Courthouse Square featuring family activities, music, and many local food booths. Downtown Santa Rosa, California. Free. roseparadefestival.com (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 17 of 18 May 25, Taste!, Sebastopol: This Sebastopol event is dedicated to everything we love about Sonoma County: delicious eats, world-class wine and craft beer, and - most importantly - the community. The Active 20-30 Club of Sebastopol, which raises money to help underprivileged children in West Sonoma County, are hosting this food and music event to benefit kids during the holiday season. Sova Gardens in Sebastopol. Tickets run from $40 - $50. (Photo courtesy of Sova Gardens, Sebastopol)