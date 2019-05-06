5 Sonoma-Made Jewelry Pieces Mom Will Love

Strong and Stylish: This tassle necklace is so effortlessly pretty. Just like the beauty who might wear it, this piece is strong and stylish, but also delicate. $110, Arryn Rae Adorn, arrynraeadorn.com

Shape Shifting: There’s something about the way these circles just seem to hang over these hoops. Simplicity is bent into magical shape in these burnished brass and sterling earrings by Amano Studio. Made in Sonoma. $42, Wildeflower, 107 W Napa St., Sonoma, 707-395-4622, instagram.com/wildeflower_sonoma

Stone Styling: Nature needs no improvement, but Robindira Unsworth of Petaluma certainly knows how to take a brilliant piece of Earth, in this case a boulder opal, and add just enough to make it shine even more. A stunning collab between an artist and the elements. $715, Robindira Unsworth, 115 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma, 707-773-3147, robindira.com

Delicate Detail: Teeny labradorite stones come together in a huge but subtle way in this necklace by Sonoma Valley native Monica Frank. Franks says the look can go from farmers market outfit to little black dress. Her design inspiration? Travel and the beauty of her hometown. $168, 461 1st St. W, Sonoma, 707-939-8400, sonomaloop.com

Here’s a common dilemma: your calendar is full of occasions that require getting a gift, but your head is empty of ideas. As always, we’re here to help. Let’s start with the upcoming Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12: we suggest you give Mom a stunning piece of jewelry made by a local artisan. These beautiful designs will also make great gifts for graduates or other special people on your list. Click through the gallery for details.

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here