3 Local Events to Check Out If You Love Art, Design and Vintage

Slide 1 of 14 Sonoma Textiles Grace San Francisco Decorator Showcase, Until May 27: Healdsburg-based textiles designer Julia Berger, of Julia B. Handmade, will showcase her work at this year’s San Francisco Decorator Showcase. The month-long event, now in its 42nd year, exhibits the work of top interior designers and design firms, who are each provided a space inside an expansive San Francisco residence. This year's event will be hosted at Le Petit Trianon, a 18,000-square-foot historic mansion in Presidio Heights. $40, San Francisco Decorator Showcase, 3800 Washington St., San Francisco, 415-447-5830, decoratorshowcase.org. (Photo by Suzanna Scott)

Slide 2 of 14 Julia Berger's handmade linens are featured in several rooms at the San Francisco design exhibition, including the butler pantry designed by Kari McIntosh. Berger says she wanted to include a "show-stopping linen towel...draped over the sink." (Photo by John Merkl)

Slide 3 of 14 Julia Berger's hand towels and bedding are also featured in designs by ABH Interiors, Julia Rootes, Navarra Design, Inc. and Dina Bandman Interiors. The showcase, a fundraiser for University High School’s scholarship fund, runs through the end of May. (Photo by Suzanna Scott)

Slide 4 of 14 The master bath at Le Petit Trianon features custom de Gournay wallpaper called "Paradise Lost," which was launched this spring in collaboration with ABH Interiors. Julia Berger's hand towels are also visible in the room. (Photo by Suzanna Scott)

Slide 5 of 14 Julia Berger's collection, Julia B Handmade linens, blends elegant modern styles with traditional aesthetics and fabrication practices. Made from the best linen sources available, the designs are ornamented by artisan embroiderers. (Interior Design by Dina Bandman Interiors. Photo by Christopher Stark)

Slide 7 of 14 Vive La France at Chateau Sonoma’s French Flea Market, May 25 and 26: Long before vintage mania became the fad du jour, Chateau Sonoma was celebrating all things old and French in its design boutique and annual flea market. On May 25 an 26, store proprietress Sarah Anderson will host the store's 16th annual vintage and antiques market, which promises to be "more French than ever." $6 (advance tickets), $10 (door), Chateau Sonoma, 23588 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 707-935-8553, chateausonoma.com. 50 percent of advance ticket proceeds will be donated to The Mentoring Alliance and Face to Face.

Slide 8 of 14 Fantastic vintage wares acquired on Chateau Sonoma’s French-fleaing travels—Dame Jeanne bottles, milk glass bud vases, linens—will be for sale at the flea market to the soundtrack of French music provided by Michel, on the French barrel organ, and Arabelle, handling the Edith Piaf vocals.

Slide 9 of 14 No French flea market would be complete without some fabulous food, in this case Jambon Beurre sandwiches from Frenchie, grilled sausages by Cochon Volant, Marie’s Macarons and more. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 10 of 14 Fine Art Among the Vines at Discover Donum, May 11 : Pinot noir-producing Donum Estate is opening its doors to the public on May 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the "Discover Donum" event. In addition to sampling wine, ticket-holders will be able to tour the property and see the winery's permanent collection of 40 sculptures, including works by Ai Weiwei, Fernando Botero, Keith Haring, and Yayoi Kusamaworks. $45, Discover Donum: A Place for Wine and Art, Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Donum, 24500 Ramal Rd., Sonoma, 707-732-2200, eventbrite.com

Slide 11 of 14 The Donum property is not regularly open to the public but during a remodeling of the winery, they will host weekly art tours by appointment. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 13 of 14 Discover Donum ticket proceeds will benefit Sonoma-based Art Escape, which provides art programming and scholarships. (Courtesy photo)